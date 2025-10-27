POSCO, Steelmaker Offers Campus as Lodging for CEO Summit Staff

[The Insight] Promoting Korea’s Steel Industry to Global Business Leaders
Showcasing Hydrogen Reduction Ironmaking Technology
Steel-maker POSCO is mobilizing its infrastructure in Pohang, located near Gyeongju, to support the successful hosting of the 2025 APEC Summit.
During the APEC period, POSCO is offering its Human Resources Development Center, Pohang Campus, to accommodate APEC CEO Summit operating committee members. Located in Jigok-dong, Nam-gu, Pohang ― about a 30-minute drive from the APEC venue in Gyeongju ― the campus is addressing the shortage of accommodations caused by the large influx of visitors.
The Pohang Campus underwent a full renovation in March this year, providing a modern and comfortable environment for operational staff. The size of individual rooms was expanded from 15.5㎡ to 26.5㎡, and the cafeteria was upgraded to seat 360 people. Parking capacity was also increased from 333 to 468 spaces. A POSCO official stated, “We will do our best to ensure that staff staying at the Pohang Campus can work and rest comfortably while contributing to the smooth operation of the summit.”
For CEO Summit participants, POSCO is organizing an industrial tour program featuring visits to the Pohang Works, the POSCO PR Center, and the POSCO History Museum, designed to enhance global business leaders’ understanding of Korea’s steel industry and its development.
The POSCO History Museum and PR Center are located within PARK1538, a themed complex established by the company. Opened in 2021, the park spans 1.2 kilometers in length and covers an area of 29,000 square meters, encompassing the company’s main PR hall, history museum, and a waterfront park. The name “1538” refers to the melting point of iron ― 1,538 degrees Celsius.
In addition, POSCO will operate an exhibition booth at the Gyeongju Arts Center, one of the APEC venues, to showcase its Hydrogen Reduction Ironmaking (HyREX) technology ― an innovative process for decarbonized steel production. The company will also distribute commemorative gifts for CEO Summit participants, including mirrors made from its stainless-steel materials. POSCO stated, “From our base in Pohang, adjacent to the APEC host city of Gyeongju, we will mobilize the full capabilities of the group to support the smooth progress of the meetings and contribute to elevating Korea’s global standing.”
