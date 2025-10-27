WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP, Sole APEC Financial Sponsor to Attend Finance and Structural Reform Ministers’ Meet

[The Insight] Mobile Currency Exchange Booths Set up in Bomun Tourist Complex
Advertises APEC in New York’s Iconic Financial District
Woori Financial Group is the only official publicity sponsor at the 2025 APEC Summit to hail from the financial sector.
Under its official sponsorship status, Woori Financial signed a memorandum of understanding with the APEC Preparatory Committee and has carried out extensive promotional activities through building wraps, digital billboards, branch digital posters, and social media channels. The group is displaying APEC promotional visuals at major locations frequented by both locals and foreigners, including Myeong-dong Station (Woori Financial Town Station) ― where its headquarters is located, in central Seoul ― as well as at Seoul Station and Incheon International Airport. The same promotional images have also been displayed on the exterior of Woori Bank’s Manhattan branch in New York, enhancing the group’s global visibility as an official APEC sponsor.
Over the summit, Woori Financial will conduct on-site promotions in key areas of Gyeongju such as Gyeongju Station, Gyeongju City Hall, and Gyeongju Expo Park, taking into account the travel routes of domestic and international dignitaries. Additional promotions will be carried out through the exteriors of Woori Bank branches and affiliates ― including Dongyang Life and ABL Life Insurance ― in the Gyeongju area, along with the distribution of APEC brochures.
Woori Financial will also be the only financial institution participating in the APEC Finance and Structural Reform Ministers’ Meeting, which will bring together finance and reform ministers from 21 economies, as well as rep-resentatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Develop-ment (OECD).
At this event, the group will highlight Korea’s industrial and technological strengths to the delegates. Woori Financial will showcase its digital supply chain finance platform, “WON Biz Plaza,” to APEC participants. Launched in September 2022 as the first of its kind in Korea’s financial sector, the platform is designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises and small business owners overcome challenges in supply chain management, to achieve the level of efficiency enjoyed by large corporations.
As of the end of June this year, the platform had surpassed 78,000 registered corporate members.
To enhance convenience for foreign guests, Woori Financial will also operate mobile currency exchange booths near the Bomun Tourist Complex and major VIP accommodations in Gyeongju.
In addition, the group plans to utilize LCD displays installed in vehicles to promote APEC throughout the city, further elevating the international event’s festive atmosphere.
“Woori Financial Group’s participation as an official publicity sponsor of the APEC Summit is a meaningful opportunity to showcase Korea’s credibility and competitiveness to the world on behalf of the financial industry,” Chairman of Woori Financial Group Im Jong-ryong said. ”We will do our utmost to ensure that this sponsorship goes beyond simple corporate promotion and becomes a catalyst to enhance the national brand, and the stature of Korea’s financial sector.”
