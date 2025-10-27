‘Oh! Korea!’ APEC Volunteers Vow to Share Beauty of Nation, Gyeongju, with Visitors

[The Insight] 254 Volunteers Enlist
Study English, Build Stamina
Maxing Convenience for Summit Goers
“We want to make sure that anywhere in the world, when people hear ‘Korea,’ they’ll respond, ‘Oh! Korea!’ with admiration,” said one of the volunteers preparing for the 2025 APEC Summit in Gongju.
As the international summit approached, 254 volunteers - men and women of all ages and backgrounds, from college students and job seekers to retirees - came together with a single goal: ensuring the success of the APEC Summit.
The volunteers will serve from Oct. 23-Nov. 1, tasked with assisting foreign delegates, journalists, and guests with transportation, accommodation guidance, medical and administrative support, and other on-site operations.
“I wanted to contribute to making my hometown of Gyeongju a truly ‘hot’ destination on the global map through APEC,” said Lee Ye-rin, 23, a university student. “I’ve been practicing English conversation more diligently these days to better communicate with visitors, and I’ve also been exploring local restaurants and attractions to recommend them firsthand.”
Ahn Jae-hyun, 21, a Korean studying in the United States, expressed his enthusiasm to help foreign guests with care and energy. “I’m ready to run until my shoes wear out to assist our visitors,” he said. “I’ve been working hard on fitness to make sure I can stay active and energetic during the event.”
For Lee Young-hwi, 60, one of the senior volunteers, the APEC Summit has rekindled her passion for learning English. “I started studying English again for this opportunity and even took a language test to qualify,” he said. “It was exciting to apply, go through the document screening and interview process. During the summit, I want to actively communicate with foreigners and promote the beauty of my hometown, Gyeongju.”
Lim Geum-hyeok, 67, who runs a travel agency in Seoul, said he hopes to share the Korean language itself with guests. “I’d like to teach foreigners a few Korean words during volunteer activities and introduce them to the excellence of Hangeul, the Korean alphabet,” he said with a smile.
According to the North Gyeongsang Provincial Government, a total of 1,069 applicants from across the country applied for the volunteer program, making for a highly competitive selection. After a two-stage process, including document screening and interviews, 254 volunteers with foreign-language skills and experience as cultural guides were selected.
