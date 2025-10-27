SK, At APEC CEO Summit, Chip Leader to Host ‘Future Tech Forum AI’

[The Insight] SK Head Chey Tae-won Chairs APEC CEO Summit as
Global, National Business Leaders Gather in Gyeongju
SK Group plans to highlight Korea’s competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and other futuristic technologies at the 2025 APEC Summit, which opens on Oct. 31 in Gyeongju. Led by SK Chairman Chey Tae-won ― who also serves as chair of the APEC CEO Summit ― the group is channeling its full capabilities to ensure the success of the event.
The “Future Tech Forum”will be held as part of the CEO Summit’s side program. The four-day forum, running from Oct. 27-30, will present Korea’s strengths across six key industries: AI, defense, digital assets, future energy, retail and shipbuilding.
SK Group will host the “Future Tech Forum AI” session under the theme of “National AI Ecosystem.”
The forum will take place on Oct. 28 at the Munmu Hall in Gyeongju Expo Grand Park. There, Ha Jung-woo, Senior Secretary to the President for AI Strategy, will deliver a presentation titled “Korea’s Strategy and Experience in Joining the World’s Top Three in AI.”
Panel participants include Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS); Choi Soo-yeon, CEO of Naver; Kim Kyung-hoon, Head of OpenAI Korea; and Choi Ye-jin, a distinguished professor at Stanford University’s Human-Centered AI Institute. They will exchange views on the future of the global AI ecosystem. Chairman Chey is expected to deliver a keynote address proposing strategies for building a sustainable AI eco-system among APEC member economies.
On the same day, the “K-Tech Showcase” will open in the outdoor special exhibition area of the Gyeongju Expo Grand Park, featuring cutting-edge technologies from major Korean corporations. SK Group will present its “AI Data Center Solution,” integrating the AI capabilities of SK hynix, SK Telecom, SKC, and SK Enmove.
SK Group has been mobilizing maximum resources for APEC. “Chairman Chey has been engaging with political and business leaders in countries including China, Japan and the United States, encouraging their participation in APEC and the CEO Summit,” an SK Group official stated, “We hope the APEC Summit ― which is returning to Korea after 20 years ― will serve as a catalyst for sustainable growth in Korea and the global community.”
