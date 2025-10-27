LG, APEC Video Runs on Iconic Global Landmarks; Side Event Held for Disabled Youth in Gyeongju

[The Insight] LG Plays APEC Promo in London, New York, Seoul
Sponsors Digital Literacy Progam for Disabled Youth
LG Group is extending all-out support to ensure the successful hosting of the 2025 APEC Summit in Gyeongju. During the summit, attended by heads of state and corporate leaders from various countries, LG plans to explore new business opportunities in fields such as artificial intelligence and data centers.
At the end of August, LG signed a Memorandum of Understanding on publicity cooperation with the APEC Preparatory Committee and has since undertaken a steady stream of promotional activities both domestically and internationally.
The company has been broadcasting the official APEC promotional video on seven large outdoor LED screens located in high-traffic areas across Seoul ― including Gwanghwamun, City Hall, Myeong-dong, Hongdae Station, COEX in Gangnam, and the Parnas Hotel. The same video is also being displayed on large electronic billboards at world-famous landmarks such as Times Square in New York and Piccadilly Circus in London, promoting the Gyeongju APEC Summit to global audiences.
Since Sept. 30, LG has been running APEC-themed wrap advertisements on 70 city buses in Gyeongju. These colorful buses rove the city ― passing major tourist attractions such as Cheomseongdae Star-gazing Tower, Cheonmachong Royal Tomb, Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond ― serving as “mobile cultural ambassadors.”
LG Corp. and LG Electronics will jointly host the 2025 Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities during the APEC Summit. The GITC is an international information technology competition aimed at helping young people with disabilities improve their digital literacy and prepare for higher education and employment. It is the only APEC side event dedicated to people with disabilities.
LG executives are expected to meet with key global business leaders participating in APEC to strengthen cooperation in advanced sectors such as AI and data centers. The company has been expanding its business in data-center cooling solutions, identifying the segment as a new growth engine.
LG Household & Health Care will provide 96,000 bottles of Ullim Water, a natural mineral water sourced from Ulleung Island off Korea’s east coast, during the summit period. LG Uplus has installed additional communication equipment across major facilities in Gyeongju to prepare for large crowds and is operating a dedicated situation room. It is also providing free public Wi-Fi and mobile base stations at major event venues.
“The APEC Summit is a great opportunity to promote LG to world leaders and distinguished guests,” an LG official said. “We will do our utmost to contribute to the successful hosting of the event.”
