‘피비린내’ ‘황홀하게 울려 퍼지는’… 작가 문체 담아 부커상 최종 후보 ‘고래’ 번역한 챗GPT

천명관 장편소설 ‘고래’



훗날, 대극장을 설계한 건축가에 의해 처음 그 존재가 알려져 세상에 흔히 ‘붉은 벽돌의 여왕’으로 소개된 그 여자 벽돌공의 이름은 춘희(春姬)이다.



Later, the woman bricklayer, whose existence was first known by the architect who designed the large theater and introduced to the world as the “Queen of Red Bricks,” was named Chun-hee.