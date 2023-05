美총기난사 한인부부-3살아들 숨져… 홀로 남은 5살 중태

ALLEN, TEXAS - MAY 07: Carson Smith prays at a memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6th. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 박영대 기자 sannae@donga.com