아르헨-베트남 등 7개국에 유치사절단 파견…주요 정재계 인사와 직접 소통

크게보기 최정우 포스코그룹 회장(앞줄 왼쪽에서 두번째)이 지난해 3월 알베르토 페르난데스 아르헨티나 대통령을 만나 사업협력 방안과 함께 2030 부산세계박람회 유치를 위한 아르헨티나 정부의 지지를 호소했다. 포스코그룹 제공

POSCO dispatches delegations to

7 countries to communicate with political

and business leaders

크게보기 Tourists look at the poster promoting the Busan expo installed by POSCO at the Historical Museum of the North near a plaza in Salta, Argentina. Photo by POSCO Group

POSCO Group promoted the bid for the World Expo 2030 Busan and gained positive responses from the attendees of the POSCO Green Materials Forum 2022 held at Songdo Convensia in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon last year. Photo provided by POSCO Group

포스코그룹은 2030 부산 세계박람회(엑스포) 유치를 위해 최고 경영진과 전 그룹사가 함께 호흡을 맞추고 있다.최정우 포스코그룹 회장은 지난해 3월 알베르토 페르난데스 아르헨티나 대통령과의 면담에서 이차전지 소재사업 협력 방안과 함께 2030 부산 엑스포 유치를 위한 아르헨티나 정부의 지지를 호소했다. 이어 포스코그룹의 주요 교섭 국가인 인도네시아, 베트남, 태국, 멕시코, 아르헨티나, 우즈베키스탄, 칠레 등 7개 국에 유치사절단을 적극 파견해 정재계 관계자들과 유치 지원을 위한 소통을 진행했다.포스코그룹이 지난해 7월 출범시킨 태스크포스(TF)는 최 회장을 위원장으로 하고 있으며, 정탁 포스코인터내셔널 부회장이 집행위원으로 활동하고 있다. 각 그룹사 리더들도 해외 교섭 및 홍보에 총력을 기울이고 있다.멕시코에선 지난해 ‘위드 포스코(With POSCO)’ 버스정류장을 세우고 ‘2030부산 엑스포’를 알리는 메시지를 넣었다. 한국전쟁참전 멕시코 용사 초청 행사에서도 멕시코 관계자 및 참전 용사들을 대상으로 2030 부산 엑스포 유치를 지지해달라고 요청했다. 지난해 스웨덴에서 개최한 ‘제2회 수소환원제철 국제포럼(HyIS) 2022’ 행사에서도 부산엑스포 유치 응원 메시지를 담은 영상과 배너 등을 설치했다.포스코는 주한 아르헨티나, 주한 인도네시아, 주한 태국, 주한 베트남 대사 등 해외 주요 포스코 사업장이 위치한 국가의 대사들과 면담을 통한 국내 교섭활동을 펼치고 있다. 포스코인터내셔널은 법인이 있는 우즈베키스탄을 중심으로 현지 주정부 행사에 참석해 2030 부산 엑스포 유치를 지지해달라고 요청했다. 한국-우즈베키스탄 수교 30주년 행사 및 현지 투자관련 행사에서도 현지 관계자들과 2030 엑스포와 관련된 내용을 지속 전달했다. 포스코건설은 현지 발전소 및 광산 사업을 펼치고 있는 칠레에서 유치 활동을 전개하고 있다. 포스코그룹은 세계박람회기구(BIE) 실사단의 부산 방문에 대비해 부산 주요 노선버스 100여 대에 부산 엑스포 유치 응원 문구를 부착한 래핑 광고도 시행할 예정이다. 부산 주요 지역인 서면, 해운대, 부산역 등을 운행하는 버스에 ‘WORLD EXPO BUSAN with POSCO : 포스코그룹이 2030 부산 세계박람회 유치를 응원합니다’라는 문구를 차량 양쪽과 후면에 입히기로 했다. 부산지역 대학과 협업해 홍보 활동하는 방안 등 다양한 채널을 활용한 20230 부산 엑스포 유치 홍보를 검토중이다.그밖에 현재도 국내에서 다양한 유치 홍보전을 벌이고 있다. 포스코그룹은 현재 포항역, 순천역 전광판과 KTX객실 내에 ‘포스코그룹 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 응원’ 메시지를 담은 광고를 송출하고 있다. 포스코 복합문화공간인 파크(Park)1538의 홍보관, 포스코 역사박물관 및 웰컴센터 등에도 엑스포 관련 자료를 비치했다.국내 대표 축구단인 포항 스틸러스와 전남 드래곤스의 선수 유니폼에도 2030 부산 엑스포 홍보 패치를 부착했다. 또 축구장 전광판을 통해 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 광고를 게재하는 등 자체 인프라를 활용해 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 열기를 이끌고 있다. 포스코그룹 임직원들의 이메일 서명에도 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 기원 문구와 엠블럼을 적용하고 명함에도 엠블럼을 넣는 등 국내외 비즈니스 파트너들에게 구성원의 응원이 전달 될 수 있도록 하고 있다.The top management team and all affiliates of POSCO Group are working together to host the World Expo 2030 Busan.POSCO Chairman Choi Jung-woo discussed cooperation on the material business of secondary batteries and called for the Argentinian government’s support for the World Expo 2030 Busan during a meeting with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez in March last year. POSCO Group also sent its expo delegations to its seven major trading partners – Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico, Argentina, Uzbekistan, and Chile – to communicate with those in political and business circles, asking for their support for the Busan expo.The task force launched by POSCO Group in July last year is headed by Chairman Choi, and Vice Chairman Jeong Tak of POSCO International is serving as a member of the executive committee. Leaders of the group’s affiliates are also making utmost efforts for overseas communication and promotion.The group installed ‘With POSCO’ bus stops in Mexico last year with messages promoting the World Expo 2030 Busan. The group also called for Mexican figures and war veterans’ support for the expo at an event inviting those who participated in the Korean War. Videos and banners promoting the expo were also set up at the Hydrogen Iron & Steel Making (HyIS) Forum 2022 held in Sweden last year.POSCO is also meeting with ambassadors to South Korea of the countries where POSCO’s major overseas business sites are located, such as Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, to ask for their support. POSCO International is focusing on Uzbekistan where its overseas corporation is located and attended events hosted by state governments to call for support for the World Expo 2030 Busan. The company continued communication with local relevant officials regarding the expo at an event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Uzbekistan, as well as at local events to attract investment. POSCO E&C is also making promotional efforts in Chile where it is operating power plants and mining businesses.POSCO plans to wrap over 100 buses traveling major routes in Busan with messages promoting the Busan expo in preparation for the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) inspection team’s visit to the city. The sides and back of the buses traveling through major locations in Busan – Seomyeon, Haeundae, and Busan station – will feature lettering that says ‘WORLD EXPO BUSAN with POSCO: POSCO Group supports the bid for the World Expo 2030.’ The group is also considering other promotional efforts through various channels, such as collaborating with local universities in Busan.In addition, POSCO is currently making various promotional efforts in South Korea. The group’s advertisements supporting the World Expo 2030 Busan are displayed on billboards at Pohang and Suncheon stations and tablets within KTX trains. Expo-related promotional materials are also kept at the POSCO Museum, POSCO History Museum, and Welcome Center of POSCO’s cultural complex, Park1538.The players of South Korea’s major professional football clubs, the Pohang Steelers and Jeonnam Dragons, are wearing patches promoting the Busan Expo on their uniforms. In addition, the group is also utilizing its infrastructure by displaying advertisements promoting the expo on the billboards on football fields to boost people’s interest in the expo. Executives and staff members of POSCO Group are also using a phrase supporting the Expo bid and the expo emblem in their email signatures. The emblem is also added to their business cards to express the group’s support for the Expo to its domestic and overseas business partners.Lee Geon-hyeok gun@donga.com이건혁 기자 gun@donga.com