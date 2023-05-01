“활기 되찾은 韓美 70년 동맹, 이젠 함께 행동해야 할 때”

미국의 대표적인 보수성향 정책연구기관이자 싱크탱크인 헤리티지재단 창립자 에드윈 퓰너 아시아연구센터 회장. 퓰너 회장은 본보에 보내온 기고에서 이번 한미 정상회담에 대해 “70년을 맞는 한미동맹의 새로운 장을 열었다”고 평가했다. 동아일보DB

Our Reinvigorated 70-Year Alliance Moves Onward

지난주 윤석열 대통령의 미국 국빈 방문과 한미 정상회담은 의례적인 외교 행사가 아니었다. 한미 관계를 좀 더 실용적이고 전 세계적인 연대로 확장하는 새로운 차원의 협력 관계로 끌어올리는 데 실질적인 성과를 만들어냈다. 70년간 이어져온 한미동맹이 이제 연대의 깊이와 폭에서 더 큰 미래로 내딛는 새로운 장에 접어든 것이다.윤 대통령은 한미동맹 70주년이란 역사적인 해에 조 바이든 행정부 들어 인도태평양 국가의 정상으로는 처음으로 미국을 국빈 방문한 지도자다. 윤 대통령이 취임 후 자유의 중요성을 자주 강조하고, 한미동맹에 대해서도 ‘자유의 토대’라는 표현을 쓸 정도로 중시해온 것은 미국에 상당한 신뢰감을 준다. 바이든 대통령은 지난해 5월 방한 때 이에 공감하며 한미 관계가 ‘새로운 정점’에 도달했다고 호평했다.필자는 한미 관계에 깊은 관심을 갖고 있는 외교정책 전문가로서 1971년부터 한국을 수없이 방문했다. 한국에 올 때면 언제나 훌륭하고 신선한 변화가 진행되고 있었다. 우리 모두 알다시피, 한국은 정치·경제적으로 매우 역동적이다.한국은 한때 미국의 개발 원조를 받던 나라였다. 하지만 지금은 세계에서 가장 경쟁력 있는 경제 강국 중 하나가 되었고, 특히 안보 수혜국에서 다른 국가들에 안보를 제공하는 미국의 유능한 파트너로 변모했다.미국에 있어 한국은 다른 동맹국과는 다른 고유한 특징이 있다. 미국의 주요 동맹국 대부분이 과거 미국과 전쟁을 벌였던 국가들이다. 일본과 독일이 대표적인 사례일 것이다. 또한 미국 초기 역사에서 가장 많이 전쟁을 치른 국가는 영국이었다.물론 적이었다고 하더라도 친구가 될 수 있지만 미국과 한국은 단 한 번도 적이었던 적이 없다. 1953년 한미 상호방위조약 체결 이후 양국 관계는 미국이 제2차 세계대전 이후 구축한 가장 강력하고 성공적인 동맹 중 하나임이 입증되고 있다. 문화적 차이에도 불구하고 같은 가치관을 공유해온 두 나라의 결속은 이젠 양국 글로벌 기업들이 주도하는 긴밀한 사업 협력을 기반으로 계속 강화되고 있다. 바이든 대통령이 며칠 전 말했듯 한미동맹은 ‘국민들의 용기와 희생으로 맺어진 깨지지 않는 유대관계’라고 할 수 있다.민주주의와 인권, 자유라는 공통의 가치를 추구해온 한미동맹은 아시아와 그 밖의 지역에서 민주주의와 평화, 경제적 번영, 안보를 증진하는 데 필수적인 역할을 하고 있다. 두 나라의 지속적이고 검증된 협력 관계는 미국 외교정책의 핵심 중 하나로 굳건히 자리 잡았다.한국과 미국은 동맹으로서 상호 약속을 충실히 이행해 왔지만 시대 변화에 발맞춘 혁신적인 접근을 통해 협력 관계를 더욱 확장하는 게 양국의 이익에 부합한다. 군사동맹으로 출발한 한미 관계는 이후 경제, 사회, 문화 등 폭넓은 분야에서 교류가 심화됐고, 2000년대 들어 한미 자유무역협정(FTA)을 통해 경제동맹으로 확대됐다.필자가 워싱턴에서의 수십 년 동안 배운 교훈 중 하나는 ‘영구적인 패배란 없지만 영구적인 승리 역시 없다’는 것이다. 오직 더 좋은 방안을 찾으려는 ‘아이디어 전투’가 있을 뿐이다. 좋은 아이디어를 극대화하고 나쁜 아이디어는 최소화하면서 개인과 제도의 선순환을 만들어야 한다. 그게 바로 한미동맹이 중요한 이유다. 한미 관계는 오랜 세월 동안 검증된 사상과 개인, 제도의 동맹이기 때문이다.이번 한미 정상회담에서 양국 정상이 워싱턴 선언을 통해 미국의 핵무기 사용 가능성을 한국과 협의하고, 사용 계획을 공유하기 위해 최선의 노력을 기울이며, 전략자산을 동원한 연합훈련을 강화하기로 한 것은 고무적인 일이다.지금껏 그래 왔듯 한미동맹은 양국이 직면한 도전을 해결하는 과정이며, 정치·경제·안보적 유대를 더욱 굳건히 하는 과정이다. 필자는 윤 대통령의 방미 기간 동안 진행된 논의들이 한미동맹의 더 밝은 미래를 향한 실용적 방안이라고 굳게 믿는다. 이러한 혁신적인 사고와 후속 조치가 상호 작용하는 가운데 한국과 미국은 서로 공유한 제도와 가치를 토대로 더욱 긍정적인 미래를 열어갈 수 있다.이제 그 미래를 위해 행동해야 할 때가 왔다.The seven decades old alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States has just embarked on a renewed chapter of a greater future in terms of its depth, width, and overall scope.In the historic year marking the 70th anniversary of the ROK-U.S. alliance, President Yoon has become the first leader of an Indo-Pacific country to make a state visit to the United States under the Biden administration.It is quite reassuring to observe that not yet one year into his presidency, President Yoon has spoken frequently of the importance of freedom. He has also underscored the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, calling the relationship “the foundation” of freedom. While visiting Seoul last May, President Biden echoed that sentiment and praised the relationship as reaching “new heights.”President Yoon’s recent state visit to Washington D.C. and the summit between our two presidents were not just a ceremonial event. The two heads of the states laid a wreath of remembrance at Washington's Korean War Veterans Memorial in a powerful deed of alliance in action.Perhaps not so surprisingly, the notable diplomatic occasions last week turned out to be a substantive success in terms of renewing and elevating the bilateral partnership between the Republic of Korea and the United States to a new level of pragmatic bilateral and global engagement.As a policy person, I have been keenly interested in the ever-evolving U.S. ? Korea relationship. I have visited Korea countless times since 1971. Looking back, I must say that it is always great and refreshing to be back in Korea. As all of you know, South Korea is very dynamic, politically and economically, to say the least.?Since the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty in 1953, our relationship has proven to be one of the strongest and most successful built by America since the end of World War II.Indeed, our partnership is a time-tested alliance. Those words really sum up the seven-decade partnership between the United States and the Republic of Korea. Though culturally different, the two nations share the same values. Seoul has demonstrated a trustworthy and capable partner, both in terms of national security and commercial dealings. Yet much more can and should be done.Anchored in mutual respect and common values of democracy, human rights, and freedom, over the past seven decades, the U.S.?ROK alliance has played an indispensable role in promoting democracy, peace, economic prosperity, and security in Asia and beyond. The enduring, proven partnership between the two willing allies continues to serve as one of the keystones of America’s foreign policy.Once a recipient of U.S. development assistance, South Korea has become one of the most competitive economies in the world, and notably transformed itself from a security consumer to America’s capable and reliable partner of providing security to other nations.Not ambiguously, the United States and South Korea share a relationship that is truly unique among our closest friends and allies. Many of America’s main alliances today are with countries the U.S. was once forced to fight against. Japan and Germany are obvious examples, but in the early days of the American history, it was with England that we were most often at war. Clearly, adversaries can become friends.However, Americans and South Koreans have never been enemies. Our two countries’ bilateral relationship was forged in the struggles of World War II and, in its aftermath, the battle against communist aggression from China and Russia.Fighting together against common enemies has indeed forged a lasting, vibrant relationship between the two long-time allies, which have long supported each other, defended each other, and depended on each other.As President Biden summed it up just a few days ago, our alliance is “an unbreakable bond forged in bravery and the sacrifice of our people.”The 70-year-long alliance has a track record of supporting mutual interests of the two like-minded nations across the Pacific while overcoming challenges and adapting to ever-changing global economic and security environments.As the years have passed, these shared values have bound the two nations closer and closer. This is not to say that relations have never been strained. Yet despite numerous ups and downs?or perhaps thanks to them?Washington today considers the Republic of Korea a model ally.Needless to say, South Korea’s relationship with the U.S. has been underpinned and reinforced by a strong foundation of shared entrepreneurship, enduring people-to-people ties, and close business cooperation led by global companies in both countries.Clearly, the U.S.-South Korean alliance has been fulfilling its promises. Yet, more can and should be done, given the fact that there are untapped, innovative ways in which to broaden the work going forward together. It is in the clear interest of Seoul and Washington to elevate their partnership to the next level of greater practical engagement.In order for Korea and the United States to advance anew toward the next 70 years, all of us need to carefully cultivate this invaluable alliance and make sure it evolves in line with the changing times.Having started as a military alliance, our relationship has subsequently deepened exchanges and cooperation in a wide range of areas such as economy, society, and culture, and expanded into an economic alliance through the KORUS Free Trade Agreement in the dawn of the 21st century.As all of you would agree, we have so much to learn from each other; so many similar interests; so many opportunities to create more prosperous and free societies for a greater number of people.One of the main lessons I have taken from my decades in Washington is that in Washington there are no permanent defeats.? But neither are permanent victories.?There are only permanent battels, particularly battles of ideas. In my years as President of The Heritage Foundation, I always argued and still believe that "ideas have consequences."We need more of good ideas and far less of bad ideas.But where do these ideas come from, and how do they influence the policymakers…and eventually all of us.Ideas are produced by individuals who elaborate and expand the ideas.Then, it takes an institution to help popularize and advocate ideas.What really matters is how to generate, facilitate, and ensure the virtuous cycle of these three Is ? ideas, individuals, and institutions. It’s a process that requires our commitment to values and principles.That’s why our alliance matters. The ROK-US relationship is a time-tested alliance of ideas, individuals, and institutions.To that end, it is encouraging to see that our two presidents have worked side by side to welcome the Washington Declaration, under which the U.S. will make every effort to consult with South Korea on any possible nuclear weapons employment and share plans for their use, increase joint training for the possible use of nuclear weapons, and deploy those weapons to the Korean Peninsula with enhanced visibility.As it has been, our alliance is a process of challenges confronting us and elevating our shared resolve to deepen and broaden our political, economic, security, and people-to-people ties to a new level. I firmly believe that all the key discussions that took place last week were pragmatic steps in the right direction towards a brighter future of our alliance.Through the interplay between innovative thinking and follow-up action by countless individuals, we can keep adding and multiplying a more positive future based on our shared institutions and values for the Republic of Korea and the United States of America.Now is the time to act on that.에드윈 퓰너 美헤리티지재단 창립자