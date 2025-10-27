SAMSUNG, First-ever ‘Tri-Fold’ Smartphone to Be Revealed to World at APEC

[The Insight] Power Networking of Global CEOs to Take Place on Summit Sidelines
Samsung Electronics will unveil its first-ever “tri-fold” smartphone, a next-generation IT innovation featuring a double-folding display, at the 2025 APEC Summit in Gyeongju on Oct. 31. The company is also planning its own networking event on the sidelines of the summit, seeking to strengthen collaboration with global business leaders attending the high-profile gathering.
Samsung will participate in the “K-Tech” Showcase, one of the official APEC side events, to be held at the Gyeongju Expo Park Airdome from Oct 28-31. The exhibition will focus mainly on advanced IT device. The tri-fold smartphone reveal is expected to draw particular attention as it will be displayed publicly for the first time ahead of its official release.
The tri-fold model represents Samsung’s next leap in mobile innovation, evolving beyond the company’s existing foldable phones. When fully opened, it expands to a tablet-like display of about 10 inches, two inches larger than the 8-inch Galaxy Z Fold launched this July.
As competition intensifies in the global foldable smartphone market, Samsung’s decision to debut the tri-fold device at the APEC Summit reflects its confidence in technological leadership. With the world’s eyes on Gyeongju, the company is expected to gain significant global exposure from the event.
Samsung is also reportedly organizing a private networking program for top global executives during the summit. In addition to Korean business leaders, a large number of top global big-tech CEOs are expected to attend this year’s APEC Summit, offering face-to-face potential at a time when global collaboration among leading technology companies is accelerating.
Chairman Lee Jae-yong has actively built ties with global big-tech leaders, leading to major deals and partnerships. In late July, Samsung secured a KRW23 trillion (US$16.5 billion) foundry order from Tesla to produce next-generation artificial intelligence(AI) semiconductors, known as “AI6.” The company also signed a Letter of Intent with Open AI to cooperate on building advanced AI infrastructure.
댓글 0