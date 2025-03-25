美투자 약속한 정의선·화답한 트럼프[전문·영상]

현대자동차그룹이 2028년까지 4년간 총액 210억 달러(약 31조 원) 규모의 대미 투자를 집행할 것이라고 24일(미국 현지 시간) 밝혔다.
정의선 현대차그룹 회장은 이날 백악관 루즈벨트룸에서 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 주재한 발표 행사에서 곧 준공식을 앞둔 현대차그룹 ‘메타플랜트 아메리카’(HMGMA) 생산 능력을 30만 대에서 향후 50만 대로 확대하는 계획 등을 밝혔다.
이에 트럼프 대통령은 “만약 인허가 문제로 어려움이 생긴다면 나를 찾아오라. 내가 바로 해결해주겠다”고 화답했다. 그는 또 “현대는 미국에서 철강을 생산하고, 미국에서 자동차를 만들게 된다”면서 “그 결과, 관세를 낼 필요도 없다”고 강조했다.
다음은 트럼프 대통령과 정 회장 발언 전문. 영어로 연설했으며 한글은 번역본.
●트럼프 대통령 발언 번역본
우리는 오늘 아주 아름다운 발표를 하게 되었습니다. 매우 흥분되는 일입니다. 4조 달러에 달하는 돈이 쏟아져 들어오고 있습니다. 이전에는 없었던 일입니다.
현대자동차그룹 정의선 회장님, 정말 감사합니다. 큰 영광입니다. 장재훈 부회장 감사합니다. 서강현 현대제철 사장, 정말 감사합니다. 여러분 모두를 모시게 되어 큰 영광입니다.
우리는 기쁘게 보고드립니다. 현대가 미국 제조업에 대해 58억 달러 규모의 주요 투자를 발표했습니다.
현대는 루이지애나에 새로운 철강 공장을 건설할 것입니다. 이 공장에서는 매년 270만 t 이상의 철강을 생산하게 될 것입니다. 미국 철강 노동자들에게 1400개 이상의 일자리를 창출할 것입니다. 이곳은 현대는 미국 내에 세우는 첫 번째 철강 공장이 될 것입니다.
앨라배마와 조지아에 있는 자사의 자동차 부품 및 자동차 공장에 철강을 공급하게 되며, 그 공장들에서는 곧 매년 100만 대 이상의 미국산 자동차를 생산하게 될 것입니다.
이 투자는 관세가 매우 강력하게 작용하고 있다는 명확한 증거입니다. 저는 다른 요인들도 있지만, 관세가 그들을 이끌어 오고 있다고 생각합니다. 지금껏 본 적 없는 수준으로요.
현대는 미국에서 철강과 자동차를 생산할 것이며 그 결과, 그들은 관세를 내지 않아도 될 것입니다. 미국에서 제품을 만들면 관세가 없습니다. 그래서 그렇게 많은 사람들이 (미국으로) 오는 것입니다.
대만에서도 세계 최대 반도체 제조업체가 들어오고 있으며 2000억 달러 규모 투자를 합니다. (관세가 없었다면) 그들은 미국에 오지 않았을 것이며, 생각조차 하지 않았을 것입니다.
루이지애나의 새로운 철강 공장은, 현대가 향후 몇 년간 미국에 하게 될 210억 달러 규모 투자 계획의 일부입니다.
현대는 조지아에서의 자동차 생산을 대대적으로 확대할 것이며, 미국의 첨단 기술 기업들에 수십억 달러를 투자할 것입니다.
현대는 정말 훌륭한 회사이고, 이 자리에 함께해 주셔서 큰 영광입니다.
●정의선 회장 발언 번역본
대통령님, 정말 감사합니다. 오늘 이 자리에 서서 말씀드릴 기회를 주셔서 감사합니다. 초대해 주셔서 감사합니다. 그리고 새로운 임기의 놀라운 시작을 축하드립니다.
현대자동차그룹은 1986년에 미국에 진출했습니다. 그 이후로 우리는 200억 달러 이상을 투자했고, 현재 미국 50개 주 전체에서 57만 개 이상의 일자리를 지원하고 있습니다.
오늘, 저는 향후 4년간 210억 달러의 추가 투자를 발표하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 우리의 미국 내 최대 규모 투자입니다.
이 약속의 핵심 부분은 철강과 부품에서 자동차까지 미국 공급망을 강화하기 위한 60억 달러의 투자입니다.
우리는 특히 현대제철이 루이지애나의 새로운 시설에 수십억 달러를 투자하게 된 것에 대해 매우 흥분하고 있습니다. 이는 1,300개의 미국 일자리를 창출할 것이며, 미국 내 보다 자립적이고 안전한 자동차 공급망의 기반이 될 것입니다.
이 중요한 이정표를 기념하기 위해 우리는 트럼프 대통령님과 랜드리 주지사, 존슨 의장, 스칼리스 원내대표와 함께 백악관을 방문하게 되어 영광입니다. 미국과의 파트너십을 더욱 심화하고, 미국 산업 리더십에 대한 공동의 비전을 강화하는 계기입니다.
그리고 이번 주, 우리는 조지아에 80억 달러 규모의 새로운 자동차 공장을 열게 되어 자랑스럽습니다. 이로써 우리의 미국 내 자동차 생산은 연간 100만 대를 초과하게 됩니다.
8500개 이상의 미국 일자리를 창출하는 조지아 사바나에 대한 우리의 투자 결정은 2019년 서울에서 트럼프 대통령과의 만남 중 시작되었습니다. 한 2020년 다보스에서도 이 새로운 공장에 대해 언급했습니다.
이 획기적인 프로젝트의 완공을 자랑스럽게 기념하는 지금, 이는 트럼프 대통령님의 두 번째 임기의 시작과 맞물려 더욱 특별한 순간이 됩니다.
더 나아가, 현대차그룹은 미국의 에너지 산업을 지원하고 에너지 안보를 강화하기 위해 30억 달러 규모의 미국산 액화천연가스(LNG)를 구매할 것입니다. 이 모든 노력들은 미국 내 공급망의 현지화를 가속화하고, 우리의 사업을 확장하며, 미국 내 일자리를 늘릴 것입니다.
대통령님의 리더십 아래, 현대자동차그룹은 미국 산업의 미래를 위한 더 강력한 파트너가 되게 되어 자랑스럽습니다. 대통령님께, 저희 최첨단 생산 시설 중 한 곳을 직접 방문하시고, 미국과 미국 노동자들을 위한 저희의 헌신을 직접 보시기를 개인적으로 초대드립니다.
●트럼프 대통령 발언 원문
Okay we have a beautiful announcement to make it‘s very exciting money is pouring in and we want to keep it that way and I think that’s what‘s going to happen we have a tremendous interest in our country more than ever before there’s never been anything like it we‘re almost at a $4 trillion dollar level and that’s something that‘s never happened and I think hopefully it’s because of the election on November 5th but it‘s also because of tariffs I suspect Governor but I’m thrilled to welcome Louisiana governor Jeff Landry, a friend of mine for a long time, and uh to have you at the White House and we thought this was going to happen and I said if you get it signed up we‘ll do it at the White House and you got to it all done, I’m proud of you, not surprised.
Executive chairman of Hyundai Motor Group Chung Euisun, thank you very much, what a great honor. Vice chairman Jay Chang, Jay, thank you, Hyundai Steel President Seo Gang-hyun, thank you very much. President, that‘s big stuff, and former Ambassador Sun Kim, thank you very much. Great honor to have all of you also and these names are much less difficult for me, uh, but I think we got them right but this one we will definitely get right Mike Johnson our great speaker and he’s been doing a real job, right, Mike? It‘s an easy job isn’t it House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Steve doing all right Steve, I tell you he went through a lot and he‘s stronger than ever. Louisiana speaker philli duvalier thank you very much much thank you very much Senate President Cameron Henry state representative Ken brass state senator Annie Lambert and Ascension Parish president.
Thank you very much great honor great to have you with us today we‘re delighted to report that Hyundai is announcing a major $5.8 billion investment in American Manufacturing in particular Hyundai will be building a brand new steel plant in Louisiana which will produce more than 2.7 million metric tons of steel a year creating more than 1,400 jobs for American Steel eorkers and then there’ll be major expansion after that. This will be Hyundai‘s first ever steel mill in the United States, one of the largest companies in the world, by the way, supplying steel for its Auto Parts and auto plants in Alabama and Georgia which will soon produce more than 1 million American made cars every single year. Cars are coming into this country at levels never seen before, get ready, this investment is a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work, and I hope other things also but the tariffs are bringing them in at levels that have not been witnessed. Hyundai will be producing steel in America and making its cars in America and as a result they’ll not have to pay any tariffs. You know there are no tariffs if you make your product in America, so it‘s something that that’s why so many people are coming.
As you know we have from Taiwan the biggest chip manufacturer in the world is coming in with 200 billion dollars and we have a lot of lot of people coming and plants coming and companies coming that never would have been here never would have even thought about it the new steel plant in Louisiana is part of an even larger $21 billion investment hund will be making in the United States over the next couple of years the company will also be massively increasing its auto manufacturing in Georgia and investing billions of dollars in advanced American technology companies and uh what I‘d like to do is I’d like to ask the executive chairman to say a few words and it‘s a great honor to have Hyundai a truly great company.
●정의선 회장 발언 원문
Thank you very much, Mr. President. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak here today and thank you for invitation and congratulations on the remarkable start to your new term.
Hyundai Motor Group entered the U.S. in 1986. Since then, We have invested over $20 billion and now support more than 570,000 American jobs across all 50 states.
Today, I‘m pleased to announce an additional $21 billion in new investments over the next four years-our largest U.S. investment ever.
A key part of this commitment is our $6 billion investment to strengthen the U.S. supply chain-from steel and parts to automobiles.
We are especially excited about Hyundai Steel‘s multibillion investment in a new facilty in Louisiana, which will create 1,300 American jobs and serve as the foundation for a more self-reliant and secure automotive supply chain in the U.S.
To mark this milestone, we are honored to visit President Trump alongside Governor Landry, Speaker Johnson, and Leader Scalise-deepening our partnership with the United States and reinforcing our shared vision for American industrial leadership.
And this week, we are also proud to open our new $8 billion auto plant in Georgia. With this, our U.S. vehicle production will exceed 1 million units per year. Our decision to invest in Savannah, Georgia, creating more than 8,500 American jobs-was initiated during my meeting with President Trump in Seoul in 2019. Also 2020 in Davos where I mentioned about the new plant. Now, as we proudly mark the completion of this transformative project, it coincides with the beginning of President Trump‘s second term, making this moment even more special.
Furthermore, HMG will purchase $3 billion worth of U.S. LNG to support America‘s energy industry and enhance our energy security.
All of these efforts will accelerate the localization of our supply chain in the U.S., expand our operations, and grow our American workforce.
With your leadership, Mr. President, Hyundai Motor Group is proud to be a stronger partner in America‘s industrial future. I would like to personally invite you to visit one of our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and see fristhand our commitment to the United States and our American workers.
