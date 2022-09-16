“부산은 기후위기-사회양극화 등 인류문제 해결할 최고의 도시”

“Busan is the Best City to solve Human Problems

such as the Climate Crisis and Social Polarization”

2030 부산세계박람회(엑스포) 유치에 앞장서고 있는 박형준 부산시장은 지난해 6월 프랑스 파리 국제박람회기구(BIE) 본부를 방문해 유치신청서를 제출한 뒤 두 차례 경쟁 프레젠테이션에 직접 나섰다. 박 시장은 “엑스포가 대한민국의 미래를 바꿀 것”이라며 정부와 기업, 국민을 상대로 호소하고 있다.유치 열기를 끌어올리기 위해 ’오징어게임‘으로 월드스타가 된 이정재와 세계적 그룹 방탄소년단(BTS)을 홍보대사로 위촉했다. 박 시장을 만나 엑스포 유치 전략을 들어봤다.“부산의 여러 현안을 풀 열쇠다. 엑스포를 유치하면 행사 예정지인 북항 개발을 통한 원도심 재창조가 빨라지고 24시간 물류 기능을 갖춘 가덕도 신공항의 조기 개항도 탄력을 받게 된다. 부산이 가진 장점과 잠재력을 최대로 끌어올려 홍콩, 싱가포르를 능가하는 글로벌 물류허브 도시로 도약하는 계기가 될 것이다. 61조 원 상당의 경제 효과도 기대된다. 대한민국 제2도시인 부산의 발전은 국가 균형발전의 핵심으로 한국을 세계 7대 강국 반열에 올리는 계기가 될 것이다.”“부산은 유라시아 대륙과 태평양의 접점이라는 지리적 특성을 바탕으로 다양한 문화와 인종, 나이, 성별, 종교를 포용하는 개방도시로 발전해 왔다. 세계 2위의 환적 화물 처리 도시면서 높은 수준의 국제금융 네트워크를 갖고 있다. 수많은 피란민이 몰려든 6·25전쟁 때 세계 각국의 지원을 받아 위기를 극복하며 따뜻한 인류애를 꽃피웠던 역사의 현장이었다. 세계 최고의 치안 수준, 사계절 내내 쾌적한 해양성 기후를 바탕으로 다양한 세계인들과 즐거운 박람회를 개최할 모든 준비가 돼 있다.”“엑스포는 인류 문명의 발전을 돌아보고 현재 인류가 직면한 과제 해결과 미래의 발전 전망을 보여주는 국제행사다. 그래서 기후위기에 대한 지구촌의 대응 의지, 팬데믹과 같은 불확실하고 불안전한 시대에 대한 진단과 그것을 넘어서려고 하는 노력, 디지털 문명의 변화에 대한 대응을 한꺼번에 담았다.”“인류가 직면한 여러 문제에 대한 대전환을 선도할 ’최고의 도시‘라는 메시지가 들어 있다. 기후 위기, 기술 격차, 사회 양극화 등 당면 위기를 근본적으로 해결하기 위한 역량과 의지를 갖춘 도시라는 점을 강조했다. 또 국제행사를 성공적으로 치를 수 있는 교통·숙박 등 인프라의 우수성, 자연을 훼손하지 않는 친환경적인 박람회장 조성 등도 약속했다.”In June 2021, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, who is leading the official bid to host the World Expo 2030 Busan, visited the BIE headquarters in Paris, France in order to submit the bidding application and personally participate in two competitive presentations. Declaring that the Expo will change the future of South Korea, the mayor urged the government, corporations, and citizens of Korea to actively support Busan‘s campaign to win the bid to host the Expo.To intensify the excitement, Mayor Park appointed Lee Jung-jae, Korean actor and star of “Squid Games,” and the world-renowned boys band BTS as Honorary Ambassadors of the Busan Expo. We met with the mayor of Busan City to learn about his Expo strategy.“The event will be the key to solving many of Busan’s current issues. If we succeed in hosting the Expo, it will accelerate the regeneration of the old city center through the development of the North Port, the projected venue of the Expo, and the early opening of the new Gadeok Airport, which will be equipped with 24-hours logistic functions. The Expo could also maximize the strengths and potentials of Busan, transforming the city into a key global hub of logistics, even surpassing Hong Kong and Singapore. South Korea can also expect economic effects estimated to be worth 61 trillion won. The full development of Busan, South Korea‘s second-largest city, will elevate the country’s status to one of the world‘s top seven economic powers.”“Due to its geographical position connecting the Eurasian continent and the Pacific Ocean, Busan has been developed as an open port city that embraces diverse cultures, ethnicities, age groups, gender, and religions. Busan, the world’s second major trans-shipment city, offers sophisticated international financial networks. During the Korean War in the early 1950s, Busan became an important part of Korean history where love for humanity blossomed, as many countries sent aid to Korea. Best-known for public order and security and its pleasant maritime climate, Busan is more than ready to host the world‘s most important trade fair for the benefit and enjoyment of global citizens.”“The Expo is an international event where participants and visitors alike can look back on the development of human civilizations and overview solutions to the pressing issues currently faced by humanity and the outlook of our common future. As such, we have included the global village’s determination to respond to crises in these uncertain times, including climate change and pandemic, and its efforts to diagnose and overcome problems and respond to changes brought about by the digital civilization.”“Our strategy highlights the key message that Busan is the best city to lead the great transformation to the major issues facing humanity. The strategy emphasizes that Busan contains the capacity and the will to fundamentally resolve the present crises, such as climate change, discrepancies in technologies, and social polarization. We, as the organizer, have also guaranteed the excellence of the city‘s infrastructure, including transportation and accommodation suitable for a large-scale international event, and the establishment of a nature- and environmentally-friendly venue.”부산=강성명 기자 smkang@donga.com