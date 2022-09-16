지속가능한 삶-인류 위한 기술-돌봄과 나눔으로 표심 잡는다

한덕수 국무총리(앞줄 왼쪽에서 네 번째)와 최태원 대한상공회의소 회장(앞줄 왼쪽에서 세 번째)을 비롯한 주요 참석자들이 지난달 26일 오후 서울 종로구 포시즌스호텔에서 열린 2030 부산세계박람회 유치위원회 2차 회의 시작 전 기념촬영을 하고 있다. 뉴시스 공동사진취재단

‘세계의 대전환, 더 나은 미래를 향한 항해’

‘국제박람회기구(BIE) 회원국 마음을 잡아라’

민관이 합심 경제문화올림픽 유치 총력전

Busan Runs, Korea Leaps

To win the Votes with Call for Sustainable Living,

Technology for Humanity, and Caring and Sharing

‘Transforming Our World,

Navigating Toward a Better Future’

Win the Hearts of the BIE Members

All Out to Host Cultural and Economic Olympics

‘유치 경쟁, 이제 시작이다.’2030 부산세계박람회(엑스포) 유치위원회가 세부 유치계획서를 최종적으로 확정하면서 본격적인 유치 경쟁의 막이 올랐다. 유치위원회 공동위원장인 한덕수 국무총리와 최태원 대한상공회의소 회장은 지난달 26일 서울 종로구 포시즌스호텔에서 박람회 신청국의 개최 계획과 역량을 보여주는 공식 문서인 유치계획서를 확정했다.이날 한 총리는 “유치계획서는 모든 회원국에 공개되고 현지 실사의 기초가 되는 중요한 자료로 2년에 걸쳐 국내외 최고 전문가가 참여해 100회 이상 협의와 자문을 거쳐 마련됐다”고 말했다. 이어 “유치계획서 제출 후 경쟁은 더욱 치열해질 것”이라며 “아직 회원국의 약 70%가 지지국을 결정하지 않은 만큼 앞으로의 전략적 대응이 더욱 중요하다”고 강조했다.유치계획서는 △메타버스를 통한 열린 엑스포 △친환경 기술 적용 탄소중립 엑스포 △첨단 기술을 접목한 신기술 엑스포 △K콘텐츠를 활용한 문화 엑스포 등을 강조해 경쟁국과 차별화를 꾀했다. 최 회장은 “민간 지원위원회를 보다 확대해 더 많은 힘을 교섭 전선에 더하겠다”며 강한 의지를 보였다.박형준 부산시장은 “부산이야말로 인류가 직면한 여러 문제에 대한 대전환을 선도하기 위한 ‘최고의 도시’라는 메시지를 담기 위해 온 힘을 다했다”고 말했다.김진표 국회의장은 지난달 29일 부산 동구 부산항국제여객터미널 6층 전망대에서 북항의 엑스포 행사 개최 예정지를 내려다보며 “국제회의 등으로 해외에 나가는 의원들이 그 나라의 VIP에게 부산의 강점을 설명하게 할 것”이라며 국회 차원에서도 총력전을 펼 것을 약속했다.대한민국 제2의 도시 부산은 지금 엑스포 유치 열기로 후끈 달아오르고 있다. 부산은 2002년 아시아 경기와 한일 월드컵, 2005년 APEC 정상회의와 2009년 OECD 포럼 등 대형 국제행사를 성공적으로 치러낸 자신감을 갖고 국내에서 처음 등록 엑스포를 유치하길 꿈꾸고 있다. 박 시장은 “프랑스 파리, 중국 상하이 등 주요 도시에서 엑스포가 열린 뒤 나라와 개최 도시 모두 상상 이상의 발전을 했다”며 “반드시 유치한다는 각오로 부산시, 정부와 민간기업이 ‘Team Korea’가 돼 회원국들의 표심을 끌어모으겠다”고 말했다.부산이 내건 2030 엑스포 슬로건은 ‘세계의 대전환, 더 나은 미래를 향한 항해’다. 주제를 뒷받침하기 위해 △자연과의 지속가능한 삶 △인류를 위한 기술 △돌봄과 나눔의 장 등 3개 항목을 부제로 제시했다. 그린에너지와 탄소중립 시대를 구현해 자연과 함께하는 삶을 만들고, 기술에 인간미를 입혀 인류의 문제를 함께 해결하자는 취지다. 돌봄시스템 등은 양극화, 격차의 틈을 메우는 사회안전망 구축에 나서자는 내용을 담았다.개최 도시 결정은 내년 11월 BIE 총회에서 투표로 결정된다. 내년 3월(잠정) 부산 현지 실사와 3번의 프레젠테이션이 관건이다. BIE 회원국은 170개국으로 아시아 19개국, 태평양 국가 11개국, 미주 30개국, 유럽 48개국, 중동 17개국, 아프리카 45개국이다. 이 중 특정 도시의 지지 의사를 밝힌 국가는 50 개 안팎. 현재로선 사우디 리야드가 부산을 앞서가고 있다. 중동과 이슬람권의 지지세가 강한 데다 오일머니를 앞세워 BIE 본부가 있는 프랑스의 지지까지 이끌어냈기 때문이다. 하지만 아직 120 개국 정도가 마음을 정하지 않은 만큼 정부와 부산시는 대대적인 교섭 활동에 들어갔다.부산시는 국민의 유치 열망이 내년 현지 실사의 성패를 좌우할 것으로 내다보고 홍보에 주력하고 있다. 지난달 부산 관광지와 기업 매장 등 30곳에 숨겨진 보물을 찾으면 추첨해 선물을 주는 ‘엑스포 보물찾기 이벤트’를 진행했고, 부산도시철도 1·2호선의 열차 1량씩에 ‘엑스포(X4) 테마열차 칸’을 조성했다. 가수 자이언티와 원슈타인 등으로 구성된 가상의 그룹 ‘X4’와 부산엑스포 1호 홍보대사인 영화배우 이정재 씨 사진이 열차 객실 내 곳곳에 붙어 있다. 최근에는 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS) 등을 활용한 해외 홍보를 맡을 ‘엑스포 프렌즈’도 발족했다. 유학생과 시민 등 부산시에 거주하는 외국인 109명(38개국)이 선발됐다.지역 기업들도 유치 활동에 적극 나서고 있다. 대선주조는 올여름 부산 엑스포 홍보 문구를 새긴 비치파라솔 1500개와 튜브 2400개를 제작해 해운대해수욕장 등에 제공하며 힘을 보탰다. 에어부산은 조만간 항공기 2대에 엑스포 홍보 문구를 크게 새기고 세계 각국을 누빈다.조유장 부산시 엑스포추진본부장은 “심혈을 기울인 끝에 경쟁 도시와 차별화된 유치계획서를 제출했고, 이를 토대로 본격적인 교섭 활동에 들어갔다”며 “인류 발전을 위해 부산이 엑스포를 개최해야 하는 이유와 부산이 가진 매력 등을 알리기 위한 만반의 준비가 돼 있다”고 말했다.엑스포는 인류의 산업과 과학기술의 발전 성과를 소개하고 개최국의 역량을 자랑하는 대규모 국제 행사로 ‘경제·문화올림픽’으로 불린다. BIE가 공인한 엑스포는 등록 엑스포와 인정 엑스포로 구분된다. 부산시가 유치하려는 것은 등록 엑스포로 인류의 미래를 전망하는 보편적이고 광범위한 주제로 5년마다 6개월간 열린다. 반면 인정 엑스포는 특정 분야를 주제로 3개월간 개최된다. 우리나라에선 1993년 대전, 2012년 여수에서 각각 열렸다.등록 엑스포 개최국은 부지만 제공하고 전시관의 설치 비용은 참가국이 부담한다. 전시 면적 제한도 없다. 반면 인정 엑스포는 개최국이 전시관을 세우고 참가국에 유·무상 임대하며 전시 면적도 최대 25만 ㎡로 제한된다.‘Bidding Competition Gets Started’The competition to host the World Expo 2030 has started as the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan has finalized its detailed bid plan. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chey Tae-won, co-chairs of the Bid Committee, attended a meeting at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on August 26 to finalize the official bid plan, which outlines plans to host the Expo and capabilities of Korea as the host country.Prime Minister Han said, “The bid plan, an important material that will be open to all member countries and become the basis for the on-site inspection, has been prepared after two years of more than one hundred discussions and consultations involving top local and foreign experts.” “Competition will intensify once bid plans are submitted, and strategic responses are more important since about 65 percent of the member countries have yet to decide which host country to support,” Han added.The bid plan sought to differentiate Korea as the host country from competitors by emphasizing ‘an open expo using metaverse’ ‘a carbon-neutral expo’ using eco-friendly technologies, ‘a technology expo’ to which up-to-date technologies are applied, and ‘a culture expo’ using K-contents. Chairman Chey expressed his strong determination, saying, “The civilian support committee will be expanded to increase clout for the bidding efforts.”Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said, “We did our best to deliver the message that Busan is the ‘best city’ to lead the great transformation faced by humanity.”National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo visited on July 29 the observatory on the sixth floor of the Busan International Passenger Terminal in Dong-gu, where he looked down over the Busan Expo candidate site in the North Port. He promised the national legislature‘s full support, saying, “I will ask lawmakers traveling abroad to tell foreign leaders about strengths of Busan as the host of the World Expo.”Busan, Korea’s second-largest city, is now being swept by the fervent anticipation to host the World Expo 2030. Busan dreams of hosting the first BIE-registered expo in Korea based on the confidence that it has successfully organized large international events such as the 2002 Asian Games, the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, the 2005 APEC Summit and the 2009 OECD Forum. Mayor Park said, “Past host countries and cities such as Paris, France, and Shanghai, China, have achieved development beyond imagination.” “With a strong determination, the Busan Metropolitan City, the central government and private companies will make a ‘Team Korea’ and win the votes of member countries,” Park added.The theme of the World Expo 2030 Busan is ‘Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.’ There are three sub-themes supporting the grand theme: Sustainable Living with Nature; Technology for Humanity; and Platform for Caring and Sharing ‘People.’ The themes were chosen to make a human living with nature by promoting green energy and carbon neutrality, and solve the problems of mankind by infusing humanity into technology. The platform for caring and sharing represents the message of building a social safety net that addresses polarization and other gaps.The host city will be chosen by voting at the BIE General Assembly to be held in November next year. The on-site inspection of Busan, tentatively set for next March, and the three rounds of presentation are critical. BIE has 170 members - 19 in Asia, 11 in the Pacific basin, 30 in the Americas, 48 in Europe, 17 in the Middle East, and 45 in Africa. About 50 of them have stated support for a specific city, with Riyadh of Saudi Arabia running ahead of Busan currently. Riyadh took the lead thanks to strong support from the Middle East and Islamic countries. It also secured support, taking advantage of its rich oil money, from France, where BIE headquarters is located. Nevertheless, more than 120 countries have not yet made up their minds, and the government and the Busan Metropolitan City have been accelerating extensive negotiations and bidding activities.The Busan Metropolitan City is putting up public relations activities in the belief that the Korean people‘s passion for the expo will be critical to the outcome of the on-site inspection scheduled for early next year. Last month (August), the city held the ’Expo Treasure Hunt‘ event, presenting gifts to those who found treasures hidden in 30 tourist attractions and stores across the city. It also launched an ’Expo (X4)-themed Train Car‘ on each of the Busan Metro Line 1 and 2. The Expo Train Car features the photographs of a virtual group “X4,” which consists of singers Zion.T and Wonstein, and actor Lee Jung-jae, the first PR Ambassador for the Busan Expo. “Expo Friends”, responsible for overseas promotion using social network services, has also been launched recently. A total of 109 foreigners from 38 countries living in Busan, including international students, were selected.Local companies are also putting in efforts to support the Expo bid. Daesun Co. made 1,500 beach parasols and 2,400 swimming tubes engraved with promotional phrases for the Busan Expo and donated them to Haeundae Beach and other places to support the bid. Two aircraft of Air Busan bearing promotional phrases for the Busan Expo will fly around the world soon.Cho Yoo-jang, head of the Expo Bid Promotion Head-quarters of the Busan Metropolitan City, said, “We have submitted a bid plan into which we put all we have and which distinguishes us from rival cities, and launched full-fledged bidding promotion activities.” “We are fully ready to publicize the reasons why Busan should host the Expo for the sake of human development and the charms of the city,” Cho added.The World Expo is called ’an economic and cultural Olympics,‘ where the host country not only showcases the development achievements in industry and science and technology of mankind, but also boasts the hosting country’s capabilities. BIE-authorized expositions are divided into registered-expos and recognized-expos. The Busan Metropolitan City is seeking to host a BIE-registered Expo which is held for six months every five years under a universal and wide-ranging theme that looks to the future of mankind. On the other hand, the BIE-recognized Expos, also called Specialized Expos, are held for three months under a specialized theme. Korea hosted two such specialized expos in the past ¤ in Daejeon in 1993 and in Yeosu in 2012.The host country of the BIE-registered Expo only offers the site and the participating countries pay for the installation of their respective exhibition pavilions. There is no limit to the exhibition space. On the other hand, the BIE-recognized Expo requires the host country to build the entire exhibition site and lend pavilions to participating countries (paid and unpaid), and the exhibition space is limited to 250,000 square meters.부산=강성명 기자 smkang@donga.com