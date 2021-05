NFT 경매로 나온 백남준 작품…추정가 1~2억 원

백남준 (1932~2006), Global Groove (Opening)token ID: 1 / wallet address: 01C56E / smart contract address: 0x64aac03eaebc240b271463e4a56c19412a555965single-channel video with audio, 00:00:38 seconds (1296 x 1920 pixels)Created in 1973 and minted in 2021. This work is unique and is accompanied by a non-fungible token.추정가: US$100,000-200,000 (한화 약 1억 1천만~2억2천만 원). 뉴시스