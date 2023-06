[단독]티베트 망명정부 “민주당 무지한 발언, 깊은 상처 줘”

The Korean leaders` comments and ignorance have deeply hurt the sentiments of Tibetans in and outside Tibet, Tibet supporters and Buddhist around the world.

It is unfortunate that the leaders of the free world are being used by China to spread Chinese propaganda and legitimize their repressive rule in Tibet.

The Korean leaders should know that Tibet has been an independent and peaceful nation since ancient times. China under the communist party leadership invaded Tibet in 1950 and forcefully continued to occupy the regions with an iron fist.

H.H. the Dalai Lama and many Tibetans escaped Tibet in 1959 and sought refuge in India, Nepal, and Bhutan. Tibetans in exile with the help of international supporters are trying their best to restore freedom and peace in Tibet.

China killed more than 1.2 million Tibetans and destroyed more than 6000 monasteries. Tibet has now become a police-state, and Tibetan Plateau has become a militarized zone. This is the reality.

Human rights violation, religious suppression, and cultural assimilation has been going on for all these 70 years. Tibetans are still suffering under the brutal Chinese regime. More than 157 people have self-immolated since 2009 to protest Chinese repressions and to draw international community`s attention.

We are sorry to know that Korean leaders should downplay the sufferings of the Tibetan people. In China and Tibet, there is no freedom of information. But South Korea is a free country, information is readily available. Ignorance of the leaders could lead to misunderstanding and supporting dictatorial regimes like the communist party of China.

Something that happened 70 years ago is of no national interest. This is a very irresponsible statement. It happened in Tibet 70 years ago. Tibetans are still not free and they are still suffering under the communist regime.

We appreciate and thank the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism for condemning the Korean Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers` ignorant and irresponsible comment.

We request the DP lawmakers to pay attention to the sufferings of the Tibetan people and be more responsible in their comments.

―Dr. Tsewang Gyalpo Arya