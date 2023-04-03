“글로벌 혁신 기술 알릴 기회”… 전 세계 돌며 ‘최적지 부산’ 강조

크게보기 이재용 삼성전자 회장이 지난해 9월 안드레스 마누엘 로페스 오브라도르 멕시코 대통령을 만나고 있다(왼쪽 사진). 이 회장은 같은 달 라우렌티노 코르티소 파나마 대통령도 만나는 등 세계 각국 정상들에게 2030 부산세계박람회 유치를 요청했다. 삼성전자 제공

Lee Jae Yong “Busan Expo to offer

opportunity to introduce innovative technologies“

크게보기 In cooperation with the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan, Samsung Electronics features promotional videos for the World Expo 2030 Busan on large LED billboards in major landmarks across the world, including Piccadilly Circus in London, the U.K. Photo by Samsung Electronics

삼성전자가 글로벌 역량을 활용해 ‘2030 부산세계박람회(부산엑스포)’ 유치 활동에 적극 나서고 있다. 이재용 회장을 비롯한 삼성 최고 경영진들은 전 세계를 돌며 세계박람회기구(BIE) 회원국 관계자들을 만나 유치 활동을 지원하고 있다. 삼성전자는 ‘2030 부산세계박람회 유치위원회’에 회원사로도 참여 중이다.이재용 회장은 지난해 9월 중남미를 방문해 현지 사업을 점검하는 한편 마누엘 로페스 오브라도르 멕시코 대통령과 라우렌티노 코르티소 파나마 대통령을 잇달아 만나 2030년 세계박람회가 부산에서 열릴 수 있도록 지지를 요청했다.앞서 같은 해 6월에도 이 회장은 네덜란드에서 마르크 뤼터 네덜란드 총리를 만나 2030년 세계박람회 부산 개최에 대한 지지를 부탁하기도 했다. 당시 이 부회장은 “2030 부산세계박람회는 한국과 네덜란드가 함께 선도하고 있는 차세대 반도체 기술을 전 세계에 알리는 좋은 기회가 될 것”이라고 말했다. 또 이 자리에서 이 회장은 부산세계박람회는 ‘더 나은 인류의 미래’를 위한 비전과 혁신 기술을 제시하는 장이 될 것임을 설명하고, 부산이 세계박람회 개최를 위한 최적지임을 강조했다.한종희 삼성전자 디바이스경험(DX)부문장(부회장)도 해외 출장 시 현지 사업을 점검하는 한편 각국 정부 관계자들을 만나 부산엑스포 지지를 당부하고 있다. 지난달 27일(현지 시간)에는 독일 베를린 정부청사에서 로베르트 하베크 독일 부총리 겸 경제·기후보호부 장관을 접견했다. 한 부회장은 이 자리에서 “부산엑스포가 전 세계가 함께 성장할 수 있는 방안을 논의할 수 있는 플랫폼이 될 것”이라며 부산에 힘을 실어 줄 것을 요청했다.다른 경영진들도 각국에서 삼성전자의 혁신기술 사례와 사회공헌 활동을 설명하는 한편 부산엑스포 협력을 요청하고 있다. 노태문 모바일경험(MX)사업부장(사장)은 베트남 총리, 파나마 영부인 등을 접견했고, 박학규 경영지원실장(사장)은 동티모르, 라오스, 네팔, 캄보디아, 카자흐스탄 등에서 고위 관계자들과 면담을 가졌다.삼성전자는 2030 부산세계박람회 유치위원회와 함께 영국 런던 피카딜리 광장, 홍콩 엔터테인먼트 빌딩 등 전 세계 주요 랜드마크의 대형 발광다이오드(LED) 전광판을 통해 2030 부산세계박람회 홍보 영상을 선보이고 있다. 런던과 홍콩에 이어 최근엔 스페인 마드리드 까야오 광장, 스웨덴 스톡홀름 스투레플란 광장 등 주요 전광판에도 부산엑스포 홍보 영상을 상영하기 시작했다.홍보 영상은 부산이 2030년 박람회 개최에 적합한 도시라는 점을 서정적이며 세련된 장면과 내레이션으로 소개하고 있다. 부산세계박람회 공식 홈페이지와 유튜브 채널에서도 확인할 수 있다. 이번 홍보 영상 송출을 통해 세계인들의 이목을 집중시켜 부산의 인지도가 높아지고 유치 응원을 이끌어내는 좋은 계기가 될 수 있을 것으로 삼성전자는 기대하고 있다.이외 독일 베를린에서 열린 유럽 최대 가전전시회 ‘IFA 2022’와 올해 스페인 바르셀로나에서 열린 ‘MWC 2023’ 등 글로벌 소비자 및 기업인들이 모이는 대규모 전시 행사에서도 다양한 형태의 옥외 광고 및 영상을 선보이며 부산엑스포 유치를 적극 홍보했다.곽도영 기자 now@donga.comSamsung Electronics is utilizing its global capabilities to actively participate in activities to help Busan win the bid for the World Expo 203 0. Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and top executives are touring around the world to meet with the relevant officials of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member countries to support South Korea’s hosting efforts. The company is also a member of the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan.During his visit to Latin America in September last year, Executive Chairman Lee inspected the company’s local businesses and also met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo to call for their support for the World Expo 2030 Busan.In June 2022, the executive chairman met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Netherlands to ask for his support. “The World Expo 2030 Busan will be a great opportunity to promote the next-generation semiconductor technologies led by South Korea and the Netherlands to the world,” Lee said during his meeting with the prime minister. Samsung’s executive chairman also explained that the World Expo 2030 Busan would be a venue to propose a vision and innovative technologies for the better future of humanity and stressed that Busan is an optimal location to host the event.Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee is also meeting government officials to ask for their support for the World Expo 2030 Busan during his overseas business trips to inspect the company’s local businesses. He met with German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck in Berlin on February 27 (local time). “The World Expo 2030 Busan will serve as a platform to discuss how the world can achieve joint growth,” Han said, calling for the German vice-chancellor’s support.Other executives of Samsung Electronics are promoting the company’s innovative technologies and social contributions and asking for cooperation to host the expo in Busan. Samsung CEO and MX (Mobile eXperience) Division Chief Roh Tae-moon met with the Vietnamese Prime Minister and Panamanian First Lady, and Samsung Electronics’ Business Support Office Chief Park Hak-gyu had meetings with senior officials of East Timor, Laos, Nepal, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan.Along with the Bid Committee for the World Expo 2030 Busan, Samsung Electronics is displaying videos to promote the World Expo 2030 Busan on large LED billboards in major landmarks across the world, including Piccadilly Circus in London and Entertainment Building in Hong Kong. The company also recently began to showcase the PR videos on billboards in other key locations, including Plaza del Callao in Madrid and Stureplan square in Stockholm.The PR videos, which can also be watched on the official website and YouTube channel of the World Expo 2030 Busan, explain how well-fitted Busan is for hosting the expo with lyrical and sophisticated narration. Samsung Electronics expects the videos to garner attention from people around the world and raise awareness of Busan to encourage support for hosting the expo in the city.Samsung Electronics also actively promoted the World Expo 2030 Busan with billboards and videos in many forms at large-scale exhibitions attended by global consumers and businesspeople, including IFA 2022, Europe’s biggest home appliance exhibition held in Berlin, and MWC 2023 in Barcelona.Gwak Do-yeong now@donga.com곽도영 기자 now@donga.com