[단독]히딩크 “유상철, 한국에도 내게도 진정한 영웅” 추모 메시지

Sang Chul,



Nothing can be compared with your loss today. I am deeply saddened to hear this.



You were for me and for the team a big inspiration in the time I had the privilege to work with such tremendous character!



You were a true hero to me and to your nation Korea. Now you leave us but the memories we shared together, your smile and joy will live among us.



I love you and here I am with you.



Rest in peace.

Coach, Guus Hiddink