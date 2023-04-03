“더 나은 미래를 위한 엑스포” 정부-지자체-기업 ‘원팀’으로 뭉쳤다

Government and business

work as ‘one team’ to host

World Expo 2030

‘2030 부산 세계박람회(엑스포)’ 유치를 위한 부산시와 국내 기업 및 기관들의 홍보전이 줄을 잇고 있다. 엑스포 유치를 통해 더 나은 인류의 미래 비전을 제시하겠다는 목표로 정부와 지방자치단체, 기업이 ‘원팀’을 이뤄 홍보에 전력을 기울이는 모습이다.기업들은 저마다 구축한 글로벌 인프라를 활용해 부산 엑스포 유치의 필요성을 강조하고 있다. 교육 지원과 사회약자 지원 등 기업의 사회공헌과 엑스포 유치 홍보를 접목하는 전략도 눈에 띈다. 기업이 가진 사업 역량과 사회공헌활동을 총동원해 세계 각국과 ‘윈윈’할 수 있는 전략을 구축해 나가는 것이다.삼성전자는 이재용 회장을 포함한 최고 경영진들이 글로벌 네트워크를 활용해 세계박람회기구(BIE) 회원국 관계자를 만나 유치 활동을 펼치고 있다. SK그룹은 ‘2030 부산세계박람회 유치위원회’ 공동위원장을 맡고 있는 최태원 회장을 중심으로 글로벌 현장을 누비며 엑스포 유치 홍보에 나섰다. 2021년 국내 대기업 중 가장 먼저 엑스포 유치 지원 전담 조직을 꾸린 현대차그룹은 올 1월 다보스포럼에 부산 엑스포 홍보 문구를 담은 차량을 지원해 참가자들의 시선을 사로잡았다. LG 역시 계열사들과 경영진을 총동원해 국내외 고객을 대상으로 엑스포 홍보 활동에 나섰다.Busan Metropolitan City, as well as South Korean businesses and institutions, are engaging in a series of promotional efforts to host the World Expo 2030 Busan. Under the aim to propose a better future vision for humanity by hosting the expo, the South Korean central and local governments and businesses are making utmost PR efforts as ‘one team.’Businesses are highlighting the need to host the expo in Busan by utilizing their global infrastructure. Strategies of combining corporate social contributions, such as educational support and support for vulnerable groups, and PR efforts to win the bid for the World Expo 2030 stand out. Such strategies are to mobilize companies’ business capabilities and social contribution activities to create ‘win-win’ results for countries around the world.Samsung Electronics’ top management, including Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, is utilizing its global network to meet with relevant persons of the member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to win the bid for the expo. SK Group is also sending its members to several countries for PR efforts to host the expo under the leadership of its Chairman Chey Tae-won who is currently serving as a co-chair of the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan. Hyundai Motor Group, which set up an organization dedicated to hosting the expo as the first among South Korean companies in 2021, sponsored cars with lettering to promote the Busan expo at the World Economic Forum in January this year, garnering the attention of participants. LG also mobilized its affiliates and management team to carry out PR activities targeting both domestic and overseas customers.Song Chung-hyeon balgun@donga.com송충현 기자 balgun@donga.com