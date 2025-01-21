[전문]도널드 트럼프 제47대 미국 대통령 취임사

오늘부터 우리는 다시 번영하고 전 세계에서 존경받게 될 것입니다. 우리는 모든 나라로부터 선망의 대상이 될 것이며 더는 이용당하지 않을 것입니다. 저는 트럼프 행정부를 이끌며 미국을 최우선시 하겠습니다.우리의 주권을 되찾을 것입니다. 우리의 안전이 회복될 것입니다. 정의의 저울이 바로 잡힐 것입니다. 법무부와 우리 정부의 악의적이고 폭력적이며 불공정한 무기화는 끝날 것입니다. 그리고 우리의 최우선 과제는 자랑스럽고 번영하는, 자유로운 국가를 만드는 것입니다. 미국은 곧 그 어느 때보다 더 위대하고 강하며 훨씬 더 특별한 나라가 될 것입니다.오늘 이 자리에 모인 우리 정부는 신뢰의 위기에 직면해 있습니다. 수년 동안 급진적이고 부패한 정권이 시민들로부터 권력과 부를 빼앗아가는 동안 우리 사회의 기둥은 무너져 내리고 완전히 파손된 것처럼 보였습니다. 이제 정부는 국내의 단순한 위기조차 관리하지 못하고, 동시에 해외에서 계속되는 재앙적인 사건에 휘말리고 있습니다. 정부는 법을 준수하는 위대한 미국 시민들을 보호하는 데는 실패하고, 전 세계에서 불법으로 미국에 들어온 교도소와 정신병원 출신의 위험한 범죄자들에게 은신처를 제공하고 보호합니다.우리 정부는 다른 나라가 국경을 지키는 데에는 무제한 자금을 지원하면서도 자국 국경과, 더 중요하게는, 자국민의 방어는 거부합니다. 우리가 최근 노스캐롤라이나에서 좋은 사람들이 나쁜 대우를 받는 것을 본 것처럼, 정부는 비상시에 기본적인 서비스조차 제공하지 않습니다. 그리고 수개월 전에 발생한 허리케인으로 인해 여전히 고통 받고 있는 다른 주들도 있습니다.최근에는 로스엔젤레스에서 아직도 비극적으로 불타고 있는 화재가 일어났습니다. 몇 주 전부터 아무런 방어 수단도 없이 화마가 주택과 지역사회를 휩쓸고 있으며, 심지어 미국에서 가장 부유하고 힘 있는 사람들, 그중 일부는 지금 이 자리에 앉아 있는 사람들에게도 영향을 미치고 있습니다. 그들은 더 이상 집이 없습니다. 놀라운 일입니다.저의 최근 당선은 끔찍한 배신과 그 동안 일어난 수많은 배신을 완전하고 완벽하게 뒤집고 국민에게 신념과 부, 민주주의 그리고 자유를 되찾아주라는 명령입니다. 지금 이 순간 미국의 쇠퇴는 끝났습니다.우리의 자유와 미국의 영광스러운 운명은 더 이상 부정되지 않을 것입니다. 그리고 미국 정부의 청렴성, 능력, 충성심은 즉시 회복될 것입니다.지난 8년 동안 저는 250년 역사상 그 어떤 대통령보다 더 많은 시험과 도전을 받았습니다. 그리고 그 과정에서 많은 것을 배웠습니다. 우리 공화국을 되찾기 위한 여정은 결코 쉬운 여정이 아니었다는 것을 말씀드릴 수 있습니다. 우리의 대의를 막으려는 사람들은 저의 자유를 빼앗으려 했고, 실제로 제 목숨까지 빼앗으려 했습니다.불과 몇 달 전, 펜실베이니아의 아름다운 들판에서 암살자가 쏜 총알이 제 귀를 뚫고 지나갔습니다. 하지만 그때도, 지금도 저는 제 목숨이 구해진 이유가 있다고 믿습니다. 미국을 다시 위대하게 만들기 위해 하나님께서 저를 구원하셨습니다.그렇기 때문에 미국을 사랑하는 애국자들의 행정부 아래서 우리는 모든 위기에 품위와 힘으로 대처해가고자 노력할 것입니다. 우리는 저마다 다른 인종, 종교, 피부색, 신념을 가진 시민들이 희망, 번영, 안전, 평화를 되찾을 수 있도록 신속하게 움직일 것입니다. 미국 시민들에게 2025년 1월 20일은 해방일입니다.저는 이번 대선이 미국 역사상 가장 위대하고 의미 있는 선거로 기억되기를 희망합니다. 우리의 승리에서 알 수 있듯이, 남녀노소, 흑인, 히스패닉계, 아시아계, 도시, 교외, 농촌 등 우리 사회의 거의 모든 요소에서 지지가 극적으로 증가하면서 미국 전체가 우리의 아젠다를 중심으로 빠르게 통합됐는데, 특히 중요한 것은 우리가 7개 모든 경합주에서 큰 승리를 거두었고 득표에서도 수백만 이상 앞섰다는 점입니다.흑인 및 히스패닉 여러분, 투표로 보여주신 엄청난 사랑과 신뢰에 감사드립니다. 우리는 기록적인 지지를 얻었고 저는 그것을 잊지 않을 것입니다. 이번 선거에서 여러분의 목소리를 들었고 앞으로도 여러분과 함께 일할 수 있기를 기대합니다. 오늘은 마틴 루터 킹의 날이며 그를 기리는 큰 영광이 될 것입니다. 하지만 우리는 그의 꿈을 현실로 만들기 위해 함께 노력할 것입니다. 우리는 그의 꿈을 실현할 것입니다.이제 미국에는 국민 통합이 회복되고 있으며 자신감과 자부심이 그 어느 때보다 고조되고 있습니다. 우리 행정부는 모든 일에서 탁월함과 끊임없는 성공을 향한 강한 추구에 영감을 받을 것입니다. 우리는 조국을 잊지 않을 것이며, 헌법을 잊지 않을 것이며, 신을 잊지 않을 것입니다.오늘 저는 일련의 역사적인 행정명령에 서명할 것입니다. 이러한 조치로 우리는 미국의 완전한 회복과 상식의 혁명을 시작할 것입니다. 이 모든 일은 상식에 관한 것입니다.첫째, 저는 남부 국경에 국가 비상사태를 선포하겠습니다. 모든 불법 입국을 즉시 중단하고 수백만 명의 범죄 외국인을 그들이 온 곳으로 돌려보내는 절차를 시작할 것입니다. 멕시코 잔류 정책도 복원하겠습니다. 체포 후에 풀어주는 관행도 끝낼 것입니다. 그리고 우리나라에 대한 심각한 침략을 격퇴하기 위해 남부 국경에 군대를 파견할 것입니다.오늘 제가 서명한 명령에 따라 카르텔을 외국 테러 조직으로 지정할 것입니다. 그리고 저는 1798년 제정된 ‘외국인 적법(Alien Enemy Act’을 발동해 우리 정부가 연방 및 주 법 집행 기관의 모든 막강한 권한을 사용하여 우리 도시와 도심을 포함하여 미국 땅에 파괴적인 범죄를 일으키는 외국 범죄조직 네트워크를 모두 제거하도록 지시할 것입니다.총사령관으로서 저는 위협과 침략으로부터 우리나라를 방어하는 것보다 더 중요한 책임은 엇을 것이며, 이것이 제가 해내야 할 일입니다. 우리는 전례 없는 수준으로 이를 실행할 것입니다. 다음으로 저는 내각의 모든 구성원들에게 기록적인 인플레이션을 물리치고 비용과 물가를 빠르게 낮추기 위해 막대한 권한을 자유롭게 사용할 수 있도록 지시할 것입니다. 인플레이션 위기는 막대한 과잉 지출과 에너지 가격 상승으로 인해 발생했습니다. 이것이 바로 오늘 제가 국가 에너지 비상사태를 선포선포하는 이유입니다. 석유 시추를 재개하겠습니다.미국은 다시 한 번 제조업 강국이 될 것이며, 다른 어떤 제조업 국가도 갖지 못한 지구상 어느 나라보다 많은 양의 석유와 가스를 사용할 것입니다.우리는 가격을 낮추고, 전략 비축유를 다시 채우고, 미국산 에너지를 전 세계로 수출할 것입니다.우리는 다시 부유한 나라가 될 것입니다. 이 과정에서 우리 발밑에 있는 액체로 된 금(석유)이 도움이 될 겁니다. 오늘 저의 행동으로 그린 뉴딜을 끝내고 전기차 의무화 정책을 철회하여 우리 자동차 산업을 살리고 위대한 미국 자동차 노동자들에 대한 저의 신성한 약속을 지킬 것입니다.여러분은 원하는 자동차를 구매할 수 있게 될 것입니다. 우리는 미국에서 다시 자동차를 만들 수 있게끔 할 것이며, 불과 몇 년 전만 해도 믿지 않았을 만큼 빠른 속도로 해내겠습니다. 큰 신뢰를 보내주시고 투표를 해주신 미국의 자동차 노동자들에게 감사드립니다. 우리는 투표 덕분에 엄청난 성과를 냈습니다.저는 미국 노동자와 가족을 보호하기 위해 무역 시스템 개편을 즉시 시작할 것입니다. 다른 나라를 부유하게 하기 위해 우리 국민에게 세금을 부과하는 대신, 우리 국민을 부유하게 하기 위해 외국에 관세를 부과할 것입니다. 이를 위해 우리는 모든 관세, 관세 및 수입을 징수하기 위해 대외세입청을 설립하고 있습니다. 외국에서 들어오는 막대한 금액이 우리 국고로 유입될 것입니다.아메리칸 드림은 곧 그 어느 때보다 번창하고 번성할 것입니다. 우리 행정부는 연방 정부의 역량과 효율성을 회복하기 위해 정부효율부를 신설할 것입니다.표현의 자유를 제한하려는 불법적이고 위헌적인 연방 정부의 수년간의 노력 끝에 저는 모든 정부 검열을 즉각 중단하고 미국에 언론의 자유를 되찾기 위한 행정명령에 서명할 것입니다.다시는 국가의 막강한 권력이 정적을 박해하는 데 무기화되는 일은 없을 것입니다. 우리는 그런 일이 일어나도록 허용하지 않을 것입니다. 저의 리더십 하에 우리는 헌법에 따른 법치주의 아래 공정하고 평등하며 공정한 정의를 회복할 것입니다. 그리고 우리 도시에 법과 질서를 되찾을 것입니다.저는 이번 주에 공공 및 사적 생활의 모든 측면에 인종과 성별을 사회공학적으로 관여시키는 정부 정책을 끝낼 것입니다. 우리는 색을 따지지 않고 능력에 기반한 사회를 만들 것입니다. 오늘부터 미국 정부의 공식 정책은 남성과 여성, 단 두 가지 성별만 존재한다는 것입니다.이번 주에 저는 코로나 백신 접종 명령에 반대했다는 이유로 부당하게 군에서 제명된 군인들을 전액 복직시키고 급여를 지급할 것입니다. 그리고 저는 우리 전사들이 근무 중 급진적인 정치 이론과 사회적 실험에 노출되는 것을 막기 위한 명령에 서명할 것입니다. 그것은 즉시 끝날 것입니다. 우리 군대는 미국의 적을 물리치는 유일한 임무에만 집중할 수 있게 될 것입니다.2017년과 마찬가지로 우리는 다시 한 번 세계 최강의 군대를 건설할 것입니다. 우리는 우리가 승리하는 전투뿐만 아니라 우리가 끝내는 전쟁, 그리고 가장 중요한 것은 우리가 전쟁에 참여하지 않는 것으로도 우리의 성공을 측정할 것입니다.나 자신이 평화를 이룩하는 동시에 통합을 완성하는 사람이라는 자부심이 나의 가장 자랑스러운 유산이 될 것입니다. 제가 취임하기 하루 전인 어제부터 중동의 인질들이 가족의 품으로 돌아오고 있다는 소식을 전하게 되어 기쁘게 생각합니다. 감사합니다.미국은 지구상에서 가장 위대하고 강력하며 존경받는 국가로서 정당한 위치를 되찾고 전 세계의 경외와 찬사를 불러일으킬 것입니다. 잠시 후 우리는 ‘멕시코 만’의 이름을 ‘아메리카 만’으로 변경할 것입니다. 그리고 우리는 위대한 대통령인 윌리엄 맥킨리의 이름을 딴 ‘맥킨리 산’을 새로 명명할 것입니다.맥킨리 대통령은 관세와 재능을 활용해 미국을 매우 부유하게 만들었습니다. 그는 타고난 사업가였으며 테디 루즈벨트 대통령에게 파나마 운하를 비롯한 많은 위대한 업적에 필요한 자금을 제공했습니다만, 어리석게도 파나마라는 나라에 넘겨졌습니다. 미국은 파나마 운하를 건설하는 데 그 어느 때보다 많은 돈을 썼고 3만8000명의 목숨을 잃었습니다. 우리는 절대 하지 말았어야 할 이 어리석은 선물로 인해 매우 나쁜 대우를 받았습니다. 그리고 파나마는 우리에게 한 약속을 어겼습니다. 우리의 거래 목적과 조약의 정신이 완전히 지켜지지 않았습니다.미국 선박은 공정한 대우를 받지 못하고 있으며 심각한 과잉 요금을 내고 있습니다. 여기에는 미 해군도 포함됩니다. 그리고 무엇보다도 중국이 파나마 운하를 운영하고 있는데 우리는 파나마 운하를 중국에 준 것이 아니라 파나마에 준 것입니다. 이제 미국이 파나마 운하를 되찾겠습니다.무엇보다도 오늘 제가 미국인들에게 전하는 메시지는 우리가 다시 한 번 역사상 가장 위대한 문명의 용기, 활력, 생동감을 가지고 행동할 때라는 것입니다. 우리는 미국을 새로운 승리와 성공으로 이끌 것입니다. 우리는 좌절하지 않을 것입니다. 우리는 함께 만성 전염병을 종식시키고 우리 아이들을 안전하게 질병으로부터 지켜낼 것입니다.미국은 다시 한 번 부를 늘리고 영토를 확장하며 도시를 건설하고 기대치를 높이고 새롭고 아름다운 지평으로 국기를 들고 나아가는 성장하는 국가로 거듭날 것입니다. 그리고 우리는 별들을 향해 나아갈 것이며, 우리 우주비행사들이 화성에 성조기를 꽂기 위해 보낼 것입니다.야망은 위대한 국가의 생명력입니다. 그리고 지금 우리는 그 어느 나라보다 야망이 넘칩니다. 미국 같은 나라는 없습니다. 미국인은 탐험가, 건설자, 혁신가, 기업가, 개척자입니다. 개척자 정신은 우리 마음속에 새겨져 있습니다. 다음 위대한 모험의 부름은 우리 영혼 속에서 울려 퍼집니다. 우리 미국 조상들은 광활한 대륙의 끝자락에 있던 작은 식민지를 지구상에서 가장 뛰어난 시민들로 구성된 강력한 공화국으로 만들었습니다. 그 누구도 못한 일입니다.미국인들은 길들여지지 않은 거친 야생의 땅을 수천 마일이나 달려왔습니다. 사막을 건너고, 산을 오르고, 엄청난 위험을 무릅쓰고, 서부에서 승리하고, 노예제도를 종식시키고, 폭정으로부터 수백만 명을 구출하고, 수십억 명을 빈곤에서 벗어나게 하고, 전기를 활용하고, 원자를 분리하고, 인류를 하늘로 쏘아 올리고, 인류 지식의 우주를 인간의 손바닥에 올려놓았습니다. 우리가 함께 노력하면 못할 일도 없고 이루지 못할 꿈도 없습니다.많은 사람들이 제가 이렇게 역사적인 정치 복귀를 하는 것이 불가능하다고 생각했습니다. 하지만 오늘 보시다시피 저는 여기 있습니다. 저는 지금 불가능하다고 믿어서는 안 된다는 증거로 여러분 앞에 섰습니다. 불가능을 가능케 하는 것은 미국이 가장 잘하는 일입니다.뉴욕에서 로스앤젤레스, 필라델피아에서 피닉스, 시카고에서 마이애미, 휴스턴에서 바로 이곳 워싱턴까지. 미국은 우리의 권리와 자유를 위해 자신의 모든 것을 바친 여러 세대의 애국자 에 의해 만들어지고 세워졌습니다. 그들은 농부와 군인, 카우보이와 공장 노동자, 철강 노동자와 탄광 노동자, 경찰관과 개척자들이었으며 그 어떤 장애물도 그들의 정신과 자부심을 꺾지 못해 전진하고 진군했습니다.그들은 함께 철도를 깔고, 고층 빌딩을 세우고, 멋진 고속도로를 건설하고, 두 차례의 세계 대전에서 승리하고, 파시즘과 공산주의를 물리치고 직면한 모든 도전을 이겨냈습니다. 우리가 함께 겪어온 모든 과정을 거쳐 우리는 미국 역사상 가장 위대한 4년을 앞두고 있습니다. 여러분의 도움으로 우리는 미국의 약속을 회복하고 우리가 그토록 사랑하는 미국을 재건할 것입니다.우리는 신의 가호 아래 한 민족, 한 가족, 하나의 영광스러운 나라입니다. 자녀를 위해 꿈을 꾸는 모든 부모님과 미래를 꿈꾸는 모든 어린이 여러분, 저는 여러분과 함께하고 여러분을 위해 싸울 것이며 여러분을 위해 승리할 것입니다. 우리는 전례 없는 승리를 거둘 것입니다. 감사합니다. 고맙습니다. 고맙습니다. 고맙습니다.최근 몇 년 동안 우리나라는 큰 고통을 겪었습니다. 하지만 우리는 이를 극복하고 그 어느 때보다 위대한 나라를 다시 만들 것입니다. 우리는 동정심과 용기를 가지고 어떤 나라와도 비교할 수 없는 특별한 나라가 될 것입니다. 우리의 힘은 모든 전쟁을 멈추고 분노와 폭력에 차 예측할 수 없던 세계에 새로운 통합의 정신을 가져올 것입니다.미국은 다시 존경받고 다시 찬사를 받을 겁니다. 종교와, 믿음과, 선의를 가진 사람들도 그렇게 될 겁니다. 우리는 번영하고, 자랑스러워하고, 강해질 것이며, 전에 없던 승리를 거둘 겁니다. 우리는 지배당하지 않을 것이며, 겁먹지 않을 것이며, 무너지지 않을 것이며, 실패하지 않을 것입니다. 오늘부터 미국은 자유롭고 주권적이며 독립적인 국가가 될 것입니다.우리는 용감하게 맞서고, 당당하게 살아가며, 대담하게 꿈을 꿀 것이며, 우리를 가로막는 것은 아무것도 없을 것입니다. 미래는 우리의 것입니다. 우리의 황금기는 이제 막 시작됐습니다. 감사합니다, 미국에 신의 축복이 있기를, 여러분 모두 감사합니다.

Thank you. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you very, very much. Vice President Vance. Speaker Johnson. Senator Thune. Chief Justice Roberts. Justices of the United States Supreme Court. President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and my fellow citizens, the golden age of America begins right now.



From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first.



Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end. And our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous and free. America will soon be greater, stronger and far more exceptional than ever before.



I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country, sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before. But first, we must be honest about the challenges we face. While they are plentiful, they will be annihilated by this great momentum that the world is now witnessing in the United States of America.



As we gather today our government confronts a crisis of trust. For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens, while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair. We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home, while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad. It fails to protect our magnificent law-abiding American citizens, but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and ​​mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world.



We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders, or, more importantly, its own people. Our country can no longer give basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina. Been treated so badly. And other states who are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago.



Or more recently, Los Angeles, where we are watching fires still tragically burn. From weeks ago, without even a token of defense, they’re raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now. They don’t have a home any longer. That’s interesting.



But we can’t let this happen. Everyone is unable to do anything about it. That’s going to change. We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster, yet more money is spent on it than any country anywhere in the world. And we have an education system that teaches our children to be ashamed of themselves in many cases, to hate our country despite the love that we try so desperately to provide to them. All of this will change starting today, and it will change very quickly.



My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed, their freedom. From this moment on, America’s decline is over.



Our liberties and our nation’s glorious destiny will no longer be denied. And we will immediately restore the integrity, competency and loyalty of America’s government.



Over the past eight years I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250-year history. And I have learned a lot along the way. The journey to reclaim our Republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you. Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom, and indeed, to take my life.



Just a few months ago, in that beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear. But I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.



Thank you. Thank you very much.



That is why each day, under our administration of American patriots, we will be working to meet every crisis with dignity and power and strength. We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed. For American citizens, Jan. 20, 2025, is Liberation Day.



It is my hope that our recent presidential election will be remembered as the greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country. As our victory showed, the entire nation is rapidly unifying behind our agenda, with dramatic increases in support from virtually every element of our society: young and old, men and women, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, urban, suburban, rural, and very importantly, we had a powerful win in all seven swing states, and the popular vote we won by millions of people.



To the Black and Hispanic communities, I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote. We set records and I will not forget it. I’ve heard your voices in the campaign and I look forward to working with you in the years to come. Today is Martin Luther King Day and his honor, this will be a great honor. But in his honor we will strive together to make his dream a reality. We will make his dream come true.



National unity is now returning to America, and confidence and pride is soaring like never before. In everything we do, my administration will be inspired by a strong pursuit of excellence and unrelenting success. We will not forget our country, we will not forget our constitution, and we will not forget our God. Can’t do that.



Today I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. It’s all about common sense.



First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came. We will reinstate my Remain in Mexico policy. I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.



Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gang criminal networks, bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities.



As commander in chief I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do. We will do it at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Next I will direct all members of my cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices. The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices. That is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill.



America will be a manufacturing nation once again, and we have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have: the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we are going to use it. We’re going to use it.



We will bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again, right to the top, and export American energy all over the world.



We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it. With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to our great American autoworkers.



In other words, you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice. We will build automobiles in America again at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago. And thank you to the autoworkers of our nation for your inspiring vote of confidence. We did tremendously with their vote.



I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families. Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens. For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service, to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our treasury, coming from foreign sources.



The American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before. To restore competence and effectiveness to our federal government, my administration will establish the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency.



After years and years of illegal and unconstitutional federal efforts to restrict free expression, I will also sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America.



Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents, something I know something about. We will not allow that to happen. It will not happen again. Under my leadership, we will restore fair, equal and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law. And we are going to bring law and order back to our cities.



This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life. We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based. As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.



This week, I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the Covid vaccine mandate, with full back pay. And I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty. It’s going to end immediately. Our armed forces will be free to focus on their sole mission: defeating America’s enemies.



Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen. We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.



My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be, a peacemaker and a unifier. I’m pleased to say that as of yesterday, one day before I assumed office, the hostages in the Middle East are coming back home to their families. Thank you.



America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world. A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. And we will restore the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs.



President McKinley made our country very rich, through tariffs and through talent. He was a natural businessman and gave Teddy Roosevelt the money for many of the great things he did, including the Panama Canal, which has foolishly been given to the country of Panama after the United States. The United States — I mean, think of this — spent more money than ever spent on a project before and lost 38,000 lives in the building of the Panama Canal. We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should have never been made. And Panama’s promise to us has been broken. The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated.



American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape, or form. And that includes the United States Navy. And above all, China is operating the Panama Canal, and we didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we’re taking it back.



Above all, my message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization. So as we liberate our nation, we will lead it to new heights of victory and success. We will not be deterred. Together we will end the chronic disease epidemic and keep our children safe, healthy and disease-free.



The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons. And we will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars.



Ambition is the lifeblood of a great nation. And right now, our nation is more ambitious than any other. There’s no nation like our nation. Americans are explorers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers. The spirit of the frontier is written into our hearts. The call of the next great adventure resounds from within our souls. Our American ancestors turned a small group of colonies on the edge of a vast continent into a mighty republic of the most extraordinary citizens on Earth. No one comes close.



Americans pushed thousands of miles through a rugged land of untamed wilderness. They crossed deserts, scaled mountains, braved untold dangers, won the Wild West, ended slavery, rescued millions from tyranny, lifted billions from poverty, harnessed electricity, split the atom, launched mankind into the heavens and put the universe of human knowledge into the palm of the human hand. If we work together, there is nothing we cannot do and no dream we cannot achieve.



Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback. But as you see today, here I am. The American people have spoken.



I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do. In America, the impossible is what we do best.



From New York to Los Angeles, from Philadelphia to Phoenix, from Chicago to Miami, from Houston to right here in Washington, D.C., our country was forged and built by the generations of patriots who gave everything they had for our rights and for our freedom. They were farmers and soldiers, cowboys and factory workers, steel workers and coal miners, police officers and pioneers who pushed onward, marched forward and let no obstacle defeat their spirit or their pride.



Together they laid down the railroads, raised up the skyscrapers, built great highways, won two world wars, defeated fascism and communism, and triumphed over every single challenge that they faced. After all we have been through together, we stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history. With your help, we will restore American promise and we will rebuild the nation that we love, and we love it so much.



We are one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. So to every parent who dreams for their child, and every child who dreams for their future, I am with you, I will fight for you and I will win for you. We are going to win like never before. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.



In recent years our nation has suffered greatly. But we are going to bring it back and make it great again, greater than ever before. We will be a nation like no other, full of compassion, courage and exceptionalism. Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent and totally unpredictable.



America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith and good will. We will be prosperous, we will be proud, we will be strong and we will win like never before. We will not be conquered, we will not be intimidated, we will not be broken and we will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation.



We will stand bravely, we will live proudly, we will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans. The future’s ours. And our golden age has just begun. Thank you, God bless America, thank you all.