‘Gyeongju’s Biggest Moment in 1,300 Years:’… Provincial Governor on 2025 APEC Summit

[The Insight] Interview with Provincial Governor Lee Cheol-woo
China-U.S. Summit Set for Iconic Museum
‘More than a Diplomatic Gathering’
Springboard for Korea’s Rise as Top-tier Nation
“It is the most momentous occasion in 1,300 years since the unification of the Three Kingdoms,” said Governor of North Gyeongsang Province Lee Cheol-woo, in an interview with The Dong-A Ilbo newspaper on Oct. 14.
Gyeongju, in Korea’s southeast, is the ancient capital of the Silla Dynasty, which unified the three kingdoms of the peninsula during Korea’s heroic age.
He described the upcoming 2025 APEC Summit in Gyeongju as “a truly proud and emotional event for the people of the province,” adding, “Welcoming leaders and top global CEOs from 21 economies to discuss the future here is deeply meaningful for us.”
Governor Lee emphasized the province’s historical role in shaping the nation.
“Gyeongbuk is the land that built today’s South Korea,” he said. “Whenever our nation has faced crises, the people of this region have felt a strong sense of duty to lead the way forward.”
He went on to explain that the province’s “four core spirits” - Hwarang (chivalric youth), Seonbi (scholarly virtue), Patriotism, and Saemaeul (community movement) - “founded the first unified Korean state, defended the nation, and paved the way to prosperity.”
Lee added, “The five million residents of the city of Daegu and North Gyeong-sang Province hope that a successful APEC Summit will serve as a springboard for Korea’s rise as a top-tier global nation.”
Governor Lee has prop-osed to the central government that an anticipated U.S.-China meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump be held at a special event hall within the National Gyeongju Museum.
“The participation of the two leaders will determine the success or failure of the APEC Summit in Gyeongju,” he stressed, “That is why we must mobilize all our diplomatic capabilities.”
“If the meeting takes place at the museum, it would be a perfect opportunity to showcase Silla’s heritage to the world,” Lee added.
“Beyond security issues, discussions could extend to trade and tariffs, transforming Gyeongju into a global focal point.”
Since last month, the governor has been operating a dedicated APEC office in Gyeongju, - personally overseeing preparations on-site. He pledged to make the summit “not merely a diplomatic event, but a milestone for Korea’s leap toward becoming a first-tier nation.”
“We will elevate the nation’s brand value through an APEC of economy, culture, peace, and prosperity and pass on a proud legacy to future generations,” he said.
Finally, Governor Lee appealed for public support.
“The success of APEC depends on the interest and participation of our people,” he said.
“I trust in the strength of North Gyeongsang Province, and I ask all citizens to lend their full support to this summit. If we unite our efforts, we can make this the most remarkable APEC in history.”
