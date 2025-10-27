LOTTE, From Beds to Banquets to Cruise Ships, Hospitality Group Goes all out in Gyeongju

[The Insight] Lotte Hotel Seoul Prepares Banquets and Luncheons
Lotte JTB Offers ‘Cruise Accommodations’
to Manage Visitor Overflow
Lotte Group is mobilizing its full infrastructure and resources to support the successful hosting and smooth operation of the 2025 APEC Summit.
Lotte Hotels will take charge of overall catering for key official events. Lotte Hotel Seoul is preparing the summit luncheons and dinners in collaboration with world-renowned chef Edward Lee, while Signiel Busan will host the APEC CEO Summit Welcome Dinner, offering distinguished guests from around the world a combination of flavor, tradition, and refined service.
To address any potential shortage of accommodations amid the influx of domestic and international visitors, Lotte JTB will operate cruise ships as floating hotels. The two vessels, docked at Pohang New Port in North Gyeongsang Province, offer about 1,100 cabins in total, ensuring comfortable stays for excess participants.
In June, Lotte Hotels & Resorts conducted a professional training and benchmarking program for hospitality workers in the Gyeongju area. Concierge instructors from Lotte Hotel Seoul ― who have years of experience hosting international events for clients including the Presidential Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ― participated alongside the Lotte Headquarters’ Service Academy to enhance local expertise.
Through hands-on training based on actual venue operations, participants developed practical skills for handling diplomatic protocols. It shared tailored service know-how for global events, focusing on response manuals designed to accommodate the cultural, religious, and protocol practices of each national leader.
Lotte food affiliates ― including Lotte Wellfood, Lotte GRS, and Lotte Chilsung Beverage ― will provide refreshments for visitors to APEC venues. Offerings include popular Korean products such as chocolate snack Pepero, Angel-in-us Coffee, Krispy Kreme Donuts, Chilsung Cider soda, and Icis mineral water, showcasing K-Food to international guests.
As an official sponsor of the APEC CEO Summit, Lotte has been promoting the event through its customer-facing properties, including Lotte World Tower, Lotte Department Stores (Main Branch, Jamsil, and Busan), Lotte Mart, Lotte Super, Lotte Hotels, and Signiel Seoul and Busan.
Utilizing displays installed across sites ― including lobbies, elevators, and exterior walls ― Lotte aims to promote the event to help ensure a successful APEC Summit.
