APEC Leaders, 20,000 Delegates, Converge on Korea’s Gyeongju

One of the world’s premier diplomatic gatherings, the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, will take place in the city of Gyeongju, North Gyeonsang Province, from Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Gyeongju, in southeastern Korea, is a historical showcase of a city, famed as the capital of the Silla Dynasty (57 BCE-935 CE).
With typical Korean rigor, the national government, local authorities, businesses, and citizens are working to ensure a flawless event.
Provincial Governor Lee Cheol-woo views the APEC Summit not merely as a diplomatic event but as a chance to elevate Korea’s global brand value. Volunteers from across Korea have completed training and stand ready to welcome guests from around the world.
Major Korean conglomerates have also finalized APEC-related initiatives.
Samsung Electronics will unveil its new “tri-fold smartphone” during the K-Tech sideline event, highlighting the company’s next-generation display technology.
SK Group, led by Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also serves as chair of the APEC CEO Summit, will host the Future Tech Forum, showcasing Korea’s advancements in artificial intelligence to a global audience.
Hyundai Motor Group is supporting three APEC ministerial meetings, including the APEC Energy Ministers’ Meeting, by providing hydrogen and electric vehicles.
LG Group has been actively promoting the event, domestically and internationally.
