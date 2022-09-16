현대자동차, 수소차-UAM-로보틱스 등 탄소중립 미래기술 선도

6월 20~21일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 개최된 제 170차 국제박람회기구(BIE) 총회 기간에 현대자동차는 ‘2030 부산세계박람회’ 로고를 래핑한 투싼으로 현지 도심을 순회하면서 부산을 알렸다. 현대자동차 제공



‘엑스포 유치’ 가속 페달 밟는 현대차그룹

현대자동차그룹은 7월 6일 중남미 주요국 장차관급 고위 인사들을 현대차 브랜드 체험관인 '현대모터스튜디오 부산'으로 초청했다. '2030 세계박람회' 개최지로서 부산의 경쟁력을 설명하고 유치 지지를 요청하기 위한 자리였다.



전기·수소차로 친환경, 로보틱스·UAM으로 미래기술 주도



현대차그룹 정의선 회장이 '하이드로젠 웨이브' 글로벌 온라인 행사에 참여해 '트레일러 드론'을 소개하고 있다.



현대차그룹 정의선회장이 '친환경 고고챌린지'에 참여한 모습.



현대자동차그룹은 ‘2030 부산세계박람회(부산엑스포)’ 유치 성공을 위한 범국민적 열기를 조성하는 데 앞장서고 있다. 글로벌 네트워크를 활용해 국제적 유치 지원 활동도 병행하고 있다. 특히 ‘세계의 대전환, 더 나은 미래를 향한 항해’라는 부산엑스포의 슬로건이 현대차그룹이 지향하는 ‘인류를 위한 진보’라는 목표와 궤를 같이한다고 보고 있다. 이에 따라 현대차그룹이 보유한 친환경 미래 모빌리티 기술이 엑스포 유치에 역할을 할 것으로 기대하고 있다.현대차그룹은 지난해 8월 국내 대기업 중 가장 먼저 엑스포 유치 지원을 위한 전담 조직(TF)을 구성해 엑스포 유치를 지원하기 위한 효과적인 방안을 물색해왔다.6월 국제박람회기구 총회가 개최된 프랑스 파리에서 2030 부산세계박람회 로고로 장식한 현대차 차량을 운행했다. 이 차량들은 파리 거리를 순회하며 세계박람회 개최 후보지인 부산을 알렸다.이와 함께 민간 기업으로는 이례적으로 유치 후보국 간 2차 경쟁 설명회(PT)에 참여했다. 대표 연사로 나선 현대차 연구개발본부 소속 양주리 연구원은 인공지능(AI), 로보틱스, 차세대 모빌리티 등 미래 기술을 통해 인간을 존중하고 삶을 풍요롭게 할 수 있다는 점을 소개했다. 나아가 기후위기 등 인류 공통의 문제를 해결하고, 자연과의 조화 속에서 지속가능한 발전을 추구한다는 메시지를 선보였다.국내에서도 유치 열기 확산에 힘쏟고 있다. 7월 부산에서 열린 2022 부산국제모터쇼의 현대차 및 기아 공식 전시관에서는 대형 발광다이오드(LED) 전광판으로 부산엑스포 유치 홍보 영상을 내보냈다. 2030 부산세계박람회유치위원회가 제작한 공식 홍보 영상이 현대차·기아의 초대형 전광판에 상영되며 부산의 비전과 경쟁력 등을 소개해 많은 관람객들의 눈길을 끌었다. 또 부산엑스포 공식 홍보 전단을 배포하고, 부산엑스포 유치 필요성을 환기하는 배너도 설치했다.7월엔 한국을 찾은 중남미 주요국 장차관급 고위 인사들을 상대로 지지를 요청하기도 했다. 현대차그룹은 이들을 현대차 브랜드 체험관인 ‘현대모터 스튜디오 부산’으로 초청해 부산이 2030 세계박람회 개최를 위한 최적의 도시임을 강조했다. 특히 노후 철강공장 자리에 만든 모터 스튜디오라는 점을 내세워 한국과 부산이 갖고 있는 문화적 창의성을 강조했다.현대차그룹은 개최지가 결정되는 내년 6월까지 세계박람회 유치 활동에 속도를 더할 예정이다. 국내외 네트워크 및 판매 거점에 2030 부산세계박람회 공식 홍보 안내책자를 비치할 예정이다. 9월에는 프로야구팀 기아타이거즈, 프로축구팀 전북현대모터스 FC 선수 유니폼에 부산세계박람회 유치를 기원하는 특별 패치를 부착했다.현대차그룹이 부산 세계박람회 유치 활동에 적극 나서는 건 회사가 추진하고 있는 탄소중립 정책과 엑스포의 방향성이 유사하기 때문이기도 하다. 부산 세계박람회 유치 활동을 통해 현대차그룹이 추구하고 있는 ’친환경 톱티어 브랜드‘의 기반을 확고히 다질 수 있다는 구상이다.현대차는 ‘자연과의 지속가능한 삶’을 실천하기 위해 다양한 탄소중립 방안을 발표하고 있다. 우선 친환경 모빌리티인 전기차, 수소 전기차의 상품성을 높이고 있다. 차세대 배터리 기술 개발, 배터리 모듈화, 전기차의 하드웨어 및 소프트웨어 강화 등을 진행하고 있다. 현대차는 2026년 전기차 84만 대, 2030년 187만 대를 판매하겠다는 목표를 제시한 바 있다. 또한 2045년 탄소중립을 선언했다. 2030년엔 제네시스 모든 브랜드 차량을 100% 전동화하겠다는 계획도 선보였다. 전기차 판매 중심축을 친환경 전기차로 옮겨 글로벌 전기차 선도기업으로서 위상을 갖추겠다는 것이다.현대차그룹은 △원료 △에너지 사용 △폐기까지 제품 생산 전 과정에서 탈(脫)탄소를 가속화하고 있다. 현대차 인도 공장은 친환경 에너지로 생산한 전기를 구매해 사용하고 있다. 체코 공장도 재생 에너지원을 통해 생산된 전기로만 가동 중이다. 기아 슬로바키아 공장은 사용 전력 100%를 수력 발전을 통해 얻은 전기로 충당한다.친환경과 함께 인류에게 더욱 진보된 기술을 제공하기 위해 새로운 사업 영역에도 도전하고 있다. 모든 사물에 이동성을 부여하고, 모빌리티를 통해 가상과 현실을 넘나드는 새로운 개념의 로보틱스 시장을 개척하고 있다. 특히 스마트 디바이스와 메타버스 플랫폼을 연결해 이동 범위를 확장한 ’메타 모빌리티‘를 새로운 미래 모빌리티 솔루션으로 제시하고 있다.새로운 이동 수단으로 각광받는 도심항공 모빌리티(UAM) 사업에도 도전하고 있다. 최근 UAM과 지역 간 항공 모빌리티(RAM)를 결합한 미래항공 모빌리티(AAM) 개념을 내세워 항공 모빌리티 사업으로도 진출하려는 행보를 보이고 있다. AAM에 수소연료전지와 전동화 기술을 확장 적용해 2050년까지 항공기 배출가스를 ‘제로(0)’로 만들겠다는 항공업계 목표에도 기여한다는 방침이다.Hyundai Motor Group is taking the lead in creating a pan-national fervor for the successful bidding for the World Expo 2030 Busan. It is also supporting international bidding activities by utilizing its global networks. In particular, Hyundai sees the theme of the Busan Expo, “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future,” in line with the Group‘s vision of “Progress for Humanity.” Hyundai expects its eco-friendly future mobility technology to play a role in winning the bid to host the Expo.In August last year, Hyundai Motor Group became the first Korean conglomerate to launch a task force dedicated to supporting the bid for the Expo, and it has since been devising effective measures to support the bid.Hyundai Motor Group put Hyundai vehicles featuring the logo of the World Expo 2030 Busan on the roads of Paris, France, where the General Assembly of the BIE was held in June. The vehicles ran around the streets of the French capital to publicize the World Expo candidate city Busan.Hyundai also participated in the second round of presentations by candidate countries, which is unusual for a private company. Researcher Yang Joo-ri of Hyundai Motor’s R&D Headquarters, said that future technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and next-generation mobility can help enrich human lives. Ms. Yang also said that mankind should address common problems such as the climate crisis and pursue sustainable development in harmony with nature.Hyundai is working hard to fuel the national fervor for the Expo bid. The Group showed a promotional video for the Busan Expo bid on a large LED screen at the official pavilion of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors during the 2022 Busan International Motor Show held in Busan in July. The official promotional video produced by the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan drew the attention of many visitors as it introduced the vision and competitiveness of the city. Hyundai also distributed official Busan Expo promotional leaflets and put up banners to induce understanding of the need to host the Busan Expo.In July, Hyundai Motor Group executives met with visiting minister- and vice minister-level officials from major Latin American countries to ask for their support. Hyundai invited them to ‘Hyundai Motor Studio Busan,’ where they could experience the Hyundai brand, to show them that Busan is the best city to host the World Expo 2030. Hyundai particularly pointed to the cultural creativity of Korea and Busan, citing that the motor studio was built on the site of an old steel plant.Hyundai Motor Group will be accelerating its activities to support the Expo bid until the venue will be decided in June next year. It plans to put the official promotional guidebook for the World Expo 2030 Busan at domestic and foreign networks and sales bases. Since September, players of the professional baseball team Kia Tigers and professional soccer club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC have worn uniforms with special patch expressing Koreans‘ wish for hosting the Busan Expo.Hyundai Motor Group is actively engaging in activities to support the World Expo 2030 Busan bid partly because the vision of the Expo is similar to the company’s carbon neutral policy. Hyundai believes that activities promoting the bid to host the World Expo 2030 Busan can help the company solidify foundation to become a “top-tier eco-friendly brand.”Hyundai Motor is putting forward diverse carbon-neutral measures in pursuit of “sustainable living with nature.” It is increasing the commercial value of eco-friendly mobility products such as electric vehicles and hydrogen-electric vehicles. Hyundai is developing next-generation battery technologies, modularizing batteries, and reinforcing hardware and software for electric vehicles. Hyundai Motor had already set a goal of selling 840,000 electric vehicles by 2026 and 1.87 million units by 2030. It has also announced a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and make all Genesis vehicles fully electric-motored by 2030. All these plans aim for the company to make itself a leading global electric vehicle company that focuses on sales of eco-friendly electric vehicles.Hyundai Motor Group is accelerating de-carbonation in the entire production process from raw materials to energy and disposal. Hyundai Motor‘s plant in India is using electricity produced by eco-friendly energy. Its Czech plant is operating only with electricity produced by renewable energy sources. All of the electricity used by Kia’s plant in Slovakia is generated by hydroelectric power.Hyundai Motor Group is taking on new businesses in order to provide eco-friendly and more advanced technologies to mankind. It is developing a new concept of robotics market that gives mobility to all things and helps people move between virtual reality and the real world. It particularly is putting forward ‘meta mobility,’ which expands the range of movement by connecting smart devices and metaverse platforms, as a new future mobility solution.Hyundai is taking on the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) business, which is in the limelight as a new means of transportation. It is moving to enter the air mobility business by introducing the concept of future Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) that combines UAM and Regional Air Mobility (RAM). 