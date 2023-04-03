문장공유
읽기모드공유하기
동아일보|경제

국제전시회 한가운데 현수막 내걸고 홍보 ‘적극’

이건혁기자
입력 2023-04-03 03:00업데이트 2023-04-03 03:00
글자크기 설정 레이어 열기 뉴스듣기 프린트
글자크기 설정 닫기
관람객에 자체 제작 브로슈어 배포
정기선 사장, 다보스서 직접 홍보도
이탈리아 밀라노에서 열린 ‘가스텍 2022’ 내에 설치된 HD현대 부스에서 관람객들이 부산엑스포 홍보자료를 살펴보고 있다. HD현대 제공크게보기이탈리아 밀라노에서 열린 ‘가스텍 2022’ 내에 설치된 HD현대 부스에서 관람객들이 부산엑스포 홍보자료를 살펴보고 있다. HD현대 제공
HD현대(옛 현대중공업그룹)는 2030 세계박람회(엑스포)의 부산 유치를 위해 해외 대형 박람회를 활용한 홍보 활동을 펼치고 있다.

HD현대는 지난해 9월 이탈리아 밀라노에서 열린 세계 최대 가스분야 전시회 ‘가스텍(Gastech) 2022’에서 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 홍보에 나섰다. HD현대는 전시장에 부산엑스포에 대한 배너와 안내 책자를 비치했고, 자체 제작한 영문 브로슈어를 배포했다. 행사 기간 중 발광다이오드(LED) 스크린을 통해 홍보 이미지를 상영하며 현장을 찾은 관람객들을 대상으로 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 필요성을 소개했다.

현대제뉴인, 현대건설기계, 현대두산인프라코어 등 건설기계 3사도 지난해 10월 독일 뮌헨에서 열린 세계 최대 건설기계 박람회 ‘바우마(BAUMA) 2022’ 전시부스에서 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 홍보 활동을 펼쳤다. 최철곤 현대건설기계 대표, 오승현 현대두산인프라코어 대표 등 최고경영자(CEO)가 직접 현지인들과 함께 홍보 활동에 나섰다. 현대일렉트릭과 현대에너지솔루션은 각각 프랑스 ‘CIGRE 2022’와 미국 ‘솔라 파워 인터내셔널 2022’ 등 대규모 해외 전시전에서 부산엑스포 유치를 적극 홍보했다. 정기선 HD현대 사장도 1월 스위스 다보스에서 열린 2023 세계경제포럼(WEF·다보스포럼) 현장을 직접 방문해 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 홍보에 나섰다.

국내에서도 다양한 유치 홍보 활동을 벌이고 있다. 현대오일뱅크는 부산 및 경남도에 위치한 직영주유소 전 지점에 2030 부산 엑스포 홍보 현수막을 비치했다. 울산현대축구단은 홈 구장인 울산 문수경기장에 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 홍보 현수막을 내걸었고, 선수단 유니폼에 2030 부산 엑스포 엠블럼을 부착했다.

이건혁 기자 gun@donga.com

HD Hyundai actively promotes
World Expo Busan bid at international exhibitions




Produces and distributes brochures to exhibition visitors

CEO Chung proactively promotes Busan Expo bid at WEF

Visitors of Bauma 2022, held in Munich, Germany, watch a video wishing for Busan to host the World Expo 2030 at Hyundai Construction’s booth. Photo by HD HyundaiVisitors of Bauma 2022, held in Munich, Germany, watch a video wishing for Busan to host the World Expo 2030 at Hyundai Construction’s booth. Photo by HD Hyundai


HD Hyundai(formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Group) is making promotional efforts to help Busan win the bid for the World Expo 2030 by utilizing large overseas exhibitions.

HD Hyundai engaged in promotional activities for the expo at Gastech 2022, the world’s biggest exhibition on gas, held in Milan, Italy in September last year. The group placed banners and informational booklets regarding the World Expo 2030 Busan at its exhibition hall and distributed self-produced brochures in English. The group also played PR images on an LED screen during the exhibition, introducing why the expo should be hosted in Busan to visitors.

Three construction machinery companies of the group – Hyundai Genuine, Hyundai Construction, and Hyundai Doosan Infracore – also promoted the World Expo 2030 Busan in their exhibition booth at Bauma 2022, the world’s biggest construction machinery exhibition, held in Munich, Germany in October last year. Hyundai Construction CEO Choi Cheol-gon and Hyundai Doosan Infracore CEO Oh Seung-hyun directly engaged in promotional activities along with local figures. Hyundai Electric and Hyundai Energy Solutions actively promoted the World Expo 2030 Busan at large overseas exhibitions – CIGRE 2022 in France and Solar Power International 2022 in the U.S., respectively. HD Hyundai CEO Chung Ki-sun also attended the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland in January to promote the expo.

HD Hyundai is also conducting various activities to promote the Busan Expo. Hyundai Oilbank installed banners promoting the expo at all gas stations directly managed by the company in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province. Ulsan Hyundai FC hung banners promoting the expo at its home stadium, Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, and attached Busan expo emblems to the team’s uniforms.

Lee Geon-hyeok gun@donga.com

이건혁기자 gun@donga.com

  • 슬퍼요 이미지슬퍼요
  • 화나요 이미지화나요
공유 이미지공유
기사추천 이미지기사추천
Copyright ⓒ 동아일보 & donga.com
당신이 좋아할 만한 콘텐츠
댓글 0
댓글 0
닫기
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1 “가장 앞선 민주 국가들도”… 트럼프 기소로 소환된 韓·佛·伊[횡설수설/이정은]
  2. 2 ‘표류’ 끝나도 고통 계속… 정부대책 5년째 헛바퀴[히어로콘텐츠/표류⑤·끝]
  3. 3 檢, ‘재판자료 유출’ 이재명 고발 사건 수원지검에 배당
  4. 4 亞최초 아카데미 작곡상 日 사카모토 류이치 별세
  5. 5 “잠옷차림으로 대피”…인왕산-홍성 등 전국 34곳서 산불
  6. 6 홍준표 “전광훈 숭배하는 사람들, 당 떠나 그 교회로 가라”
  7. 7 ‘나쁜 후배’ 사용 설명서… 부하 직원이 상사를 괴롭힐 때[광화문에서/김현진]
  8. 8 ‘한동훈을 어쩔꼬’ 활용법 두고 고민 깊어지는 여야
  9. 9 경찰, 강남 납치 車 번호 확인하고도 수배 23분 지연…왜?
  10. 10 러 상트페테르부르크서 폭발로 1명 숨져…유명 親전쟁 블로거
경제 최신뉴스
  1. 비트코인 올 1분기 72% 상승…“전통 은행 붕괴뒤 대안 부상”
  2. ‘경기 기능경기대회’ 오늘 개막… 533명 기량 겨뤄
  3. ‘지하화’ 경부고속도 지상에 공원 만든다 ‘지하화’ 경부고속도 지상에 공원 만든다
  4. 김주형, 마스터스 공식회견장 뜬다… 우상 우즈 바로 앞 순서에 인터뷰 김주형, 마스터스 공식회견장 뜬다… 우상 우즈 바로 앞 순서에 인터뷰
  5. 북미 완성 전기車만 보조금… 현대차 “리스 등 상업차 판매 강화”
베스트 추천
  1. 1 ‘한동훈을 어쩔꼬’ 활용법 두고 고민 깊어지는 여야
  2. 2 “女직원 몸에 이름 쓰기, BB탄 총으로 저격”…재산 1000억 IT거물의 직장 갑질
  3. 3 檢, ‘재판자료 유출’ 이재명 고발 사건 수원지검에 배당
  4. 4 충북지사 산불 술자리…與 “민주당 가짜뉴스, 막무가내식 ‘죽창가’ 중단해야”
  5. 5 미군 영구주둔지 설치한 폴란드, ‘나토 창(槍)’으로 러시아 겨눈다