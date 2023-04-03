국제전시회 한가운데 현수막 내걸고 홍보 ‘적극’

크게보기 이탈리아 밀라노에서 열린 ‘가스텍 2022’ 내에 설치된 HD현대 부스에서 관람객들이 부산엑스포 홍보자료를 살펴보고 있다. HD현대 제공

HD Hyundai actively promotes

World Expo Busan bid at international exhibitions

Visitors of Bauma 2022, held in Munich, Germany, watch a video wishing for Busan to host the World Expo 2030 at Hyundai Construction’s booth. Photo by HD Hyundai

HD현대(옛 현대중공업그룹)는 2030 세계박람회(엑스포)의 부산 유치를 위해 해외 대형 박람회를 활용한 홍보 활동을 펼치고 있다.HD현대는 지난해 9월 이탈리아 밀라노에서 열린 세계 최대 가스분야 전시회 ‘가스텍(Gastech) 2022’에서 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 홍보에 나섰다. HD현대는 전시장에 부산엑스포에 대한 배너와 안내 책자를 비치했고, 자체 제작한 영문 브로슈어를 배포했다. 행사 기간 중 발광다이오드(LED) 스크린을 통해 홍보 이미지를 상영하며 현장을 찾은 관람객들을 대상으로 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 필요성을 소개했다.현대제뉴인, 현대건설기계, 현대두산인프라코어 등 건설기계 3사도 지난해 10월 독일 뮌헨에서 열린 세계 최대 건설기계 박람회 ‘바우마(BAUMA) 2022’ 전시부스에서 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 홍보 활동을 펼쳤다. 최철곤 현대건설기계 대표, 오승현 현대두산인프라코어 대표 등 최고경영자(CEO)가 직접 현지인들과 함께 홍보 활동에 나섰다. 현대일렉트릭과 현대에너지솔루션은 각각 프랑스 ‘CIGRE 2022’와 미국 ‘솔라 파워 인터내셔널 2022’ 등 대규모 해외 전시전에서 부산엑스포 유치를 적극 홍보했다. 정기선 HD현대 사장도 1월 스위스 다보스에서 열린 2023 세계경제포럼(WEF·다보스포럼) 현장을 직접 방문해 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 홍보에 나섰다.국내에서도 다양한 유치 홍보 활동을 벌이고 있다. 현대오일뱅크는 부산 및 경남도에 위치한 직영주유소 전 지점에 2030 부산 엑스포 홍보 현수막을 비치했다. 울산현대축구단은 홈 구장인 울산 문수경기장에 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 홍보 현수막을 내걸었고, 선수단 유니폼에 2030 부산 엑스포 엠블럼을 부착했다.이건혁 기자 gun@donga.comHD Hyundai(formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Group) is making promotional efforts to help Busan win the bid for the World Expo 2030 by utilizing large overseas exhibitions.HD Hyundai engaged in promotional activities for the expo at Gastech 2022, the world’s biggest exhibition on gas, held in Milan, Italy in September last year. The group placed banners and informational booklets regarding the World Expo 2030 Busan at its exhibition hall and distributed self-produced brochures in English. The group also played PR images on an LED screen during the exhibition, introducing why the expo should be hosted in Busan to visitors.Three construction machinery companies of the group – Hyundai Genuine, Hyundai Construction, and Hyundai Doosan Infracore – also promoted the World Expo 2030 Busan in their exhibition booth at Bauma 2022, the world’s biggest construction machinery exhibition, held in Munich, Germany in October last year. Hyundai Construction CEO Choi Cheol-gon and Hyundai Doosan Infracore CEO Oh Seung-hyun directly engaged in promotional activities along with local figures. Hyundai Electric and Hyundai Energy Solutions actively promoted the World Expo 2030 Busan at large overseas exhibitions – CIGRE 2022 in France and Solar Power International 2022 in the U.S., respectively. HD Hyundai CEO Chung Ki-sun also attended the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland in January to promote the expo.HD Hyundai is also conducting various activities to promote the Busan Expo. Hyundai Oilbank installed banners promoting the expo at all gas stations directly managed by the company in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province. Ulsan Hyundai FC hung banners promoting the expo at its home stadium, Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, and attached Busan expo emblems to the team’s uniforms.Lee Geon-hyeok gun@donga.com이건혁기자 gun@donga.com