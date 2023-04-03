재계 인맥 총동원… CEO가 104개국 직접 만나 지지 호소

크게보기 최태원 대한상공회의소 회장(왼쪽)이 2월 스페인 마드리드에서 페드로 산체스 스페인 총리와 면담하면서 2030 부산세계박람회 유치를 당부하고 있다. 대한상공회의소 제공

Korea Chamber of Commerce

meets with officials from 104 countries

for Busan Expo bid

World-renowned group BTS was appointed as an ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo in July last year. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon attended the appointment ceremony. Photo by Busan Metropolitan Government

대한상공회의소는 4월 2일부터 진행하는 ‘2030 세계 엑스포’ 실사 준비에 모든 역량을 집중하고 있다. 국내 엑스포 실사는 3월 6일 시작한 사우디아라비아와 같은 달 20일 우크라이나에 이어 세 번째다. 당초 전쟁으로 후보국 지위도 어려울 것으로 예상되던 우크라이나가 유치전에 적극 뛰어들며 경쟁이 치열해지고 있다.국제박람회기구(BIE) 실사는 후보국의 유치역량과 준비 수준 등을 심층 평가해 실사 보고서를 작성한다. 171개국 전 BIE 회원국에 회람돼 11월 개최국 투표를 위한 기초자료가 된다. 이에 부산시 평가를 돕기 위해 경제계는 실사단 초청 행사나 그간 쌓은 부산엑스포에 대한 의견, 기대감을 공유할 예정이다.대한상의는 지난해 6월 민간위원회 출범 이후 주요그룹 최고경영자(CEO)를 중심으로 적극적인 지원에 나서고 있다. 국내 10대 그룹과 BIE 회원국 간의 사업관계, 영향력 등을 고려해 전담마크하는 기업을 지정하고 집중적인 유치활동을 전개하고 있다.그룹별 CEO들이 이미 구축한 네트워크와 인맥을 활용한 덕분에 1월까지 75개국을 방문하고 엑스포 지지 협조를 요청했다. 한국을 방문한 인사들을 대상으로 한 활동까지 포함하면 104개국 관계자와 263회의 만남을 가졌다. 또 민간위 파리사무소를 개설해 주프랑스 BIE 회원국 대표초청 행사를 개최하는 등 민관 현지 유치활동의 거점으로 삼고 있다.기업들은 대한상의를 중심으로 해외 20개국, 국내 24곳의 공항·도심 등 옥외광고, 제품광고, 유통채널, 스포츠단 등 기업 인프라를 활용해 적극 홍보하고 있다. 기업 입장에서도 새로운 사업기회와 공급망 발굴 등 유무형의 기대효과를 창출하고 있다. 대표적으로 키르기즈스탄과 희토류, 아제르바이잔과 방산분야 협력을 강화하고 있다. 대한상의 관계자는 “대외적으로 올림픽, 월드컵 유치활동처럼 정부와 기업이 ‘원팀’으로 움직인다는 긍정적인 이미지를 각인시키는 효과가 있다”며 “또 각 나라의 수반과 면담하며 선진화된 우리 기업과 기술, 신규사업을 소개하는데 활용하고 있다”고 했다.박현익 기자 beepark@donga.comThe Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) is focusing all capabilities on preparing for the World Expo 2030 inspection, which will begin on April 2. South Korea will be the third country to be inspected, following Saudi Arabi’s inspection that began on March 6 and Ukraine’s on March 20. As Ukraine, which was expected to struggle to be even qualified as a candidate country due to the ongoing war, makes active efforts to host the expo, competition is heating up.Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) inspection reports will be written based on an in-depth assessment of candidate countries’ hosting capabilities, preparedness, etc. and sent out to all 171 member countries of the bureau as base materials for a vote to select a hosting country in November. The business sector will host events inviting the inspection team and share their opinions and expectations on the expo to help with the evaluation of Busan Metropolitan City.The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has been offering proactive support along with CEOs of major conglomerates since it launched the private committee in June last year. The institution designated which countries each of the 10 major groups in South Korea will focus on in consideration of their business relationships with BIE member countries, influence, etc. and is organizing intensive activities to help win the expo bid.The KCCI visited 75 countries by January thanks to the utilization of the network and personal connections pre-built by CEOs of groups and called for support for the World Expo 2030 Busan. In total, there were 263 meetings with relevant officials from 104 countries, including those with visitors to South Korea. In addition, it also set up a private committee in Paris, which is used as a base for local private-public activities to host the expo, including events that invited the representatives of BIE member countries in France.Under the leadership of the KCCI, South Korean companies are utilizing corporate infrastructure, such as billboards, product advertisements, distribution channels, and sports teams, in the airports and urban centers of 20 foreign countries and 24 locations in South Korea to make active PR efforts. Such activities generate tangible and intangible effects, including new business opportunities and supply chain identification, for the companies. For example, cooperation with Kyrgyzstan on rare-earth elements and with Azerbaijan in the defense industry is strengthening. “Externally, we implanted a positive image of the South Korean government and companies working as ‘one team’ as in the cases of activities to host the Olympics and World Cup,” said an official of the KCCI. “We are also meeting with the government leaders of countries to use it as an opportunity to introduce South Korean companies, technologies, and new businesses.”Park Hyeon-ik beepark@donga.com박현익 기자 beepark@donga.com