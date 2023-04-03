문장공유
읽기모드공유하기
동아일보|경제

재계 인맥 총동원… CEO가 104개국 직접 만나 지지 호소

박현익 기자
입력 2023-04-03 03:00업데이트 2023-04-03 03:00
글자크기 설정 레이어 열기 뉴스듣기 프린트
글자크기 설정 닫기
대한상의, 민간위원회 출범 후 총력
파리사무소를 거점으로 삼아 활동
홍보와 함께 신규사업 발굴 기회도
최태원 대한상공회의소 회장(왼쪽)이 2월 스페인 마드리드에서 페드로 산체스 스페인 총리와 면담하면서 2030 부산세계박람회 유치를 당부하고 있다. 대한상공회의소 제공크게보기최태원 대한상공회의소 회장(왼쪽)이 2월 스페인 마드리드에서 페드로 산체스 스페인 총리와 면담하면서 2030 부산세계박람회 유치를 당부하고 있다. 대한상공회의소 제공
대한상공회의소는 4월 2일부터 진행하는 ‘2030 세계 엑스포’ 실사 준비에 모든 역량을 집중하고 있다. 국내 엑스포 실사는 3월 6일 시작한 사우디아라비아와 같은 달 20일 우크라이나에 이어 세 번째다. 당초 전쟁으로 후보국 지위도 어려울 것으로 예상되던 우크라이나가 유치전에 적극 뛰어들며 경쟁이 치열해지고 있다.

국제박람회기구(BIE) 실사는 후보국의 유치역량과 준비 수준 등을 심층 평가해 실사 보고서를 작성한다. 171개국 전 BIE 회원국에 회람돼 11월 개최국 투표를 위한 기초자료가 된다. 이에 부산시 평가를 돕기 위해 경제계는 실사단 초청 행사나 그간 쌓은 부산엑스포에 대한 의견, 기대감을 공유할 예정이다.

대한상의는 지난해 6월 민간위원회 출범 이후 주요그룹 최고경영자(CEO)를 중심으로 적극적인 지원에 나서고 있다. 국내 10대 그룹과 BIE 회원국 간의 사업관계, 영향력 등을 고려해 전담마크하는 기업을 지정하고 집중적인 유치활동을 전개하고 있다.

그룹별 CEO들이 이미 구축한 네트워크와 인맥을 활용한 덕분에 1월까지 75개국을 방문하고 엑스포 지지 협조를 요청했다. 한국을 방문한 인사들을 대상으로 한 활동까지 포함하면 104개국 관계자와 263회의 만남을 가졌다. 또 민간위 파리사무소를 개설해 주프랑스 BIE 회원국 대표초청 행사를 개최하는 등 민관 현지 유치활동의 거점으로 삼고 있다.

기업들은 대한상의를 중심으로 해외 20개국, 국내 24곳의 공항·도심 등 옥외광고, 제품광고, 유통채널, 스포츠단 등 기업 인프라를 활용해 적극 홍보하고 있다. 기업 입장에서도 새로운 사업기회와 공급망 발굴 등 유무형의 기대효과를 창출하고 있다. 대표적으로 키르기즈스탄과 희토류, 아제르바이잔과 방산분야 협력을 강화하고 있다. 대한상의 관계자는 “대외적으로 올림픽, 월드컵 유치활동처럼 정부와 기업이 ‘원팀’으로 움직인다는 긍정적인 이미지를 각인시키는 효과가 있다”며 “또 각 나라의 수반과 면담하며 선진화된 우리 기업과 기술, 신규사업을 소개하는데 활용하고 있다”고 했다.

박현익 기자 beepark@donga.com



Korea Chamber of Commerce
meets with officials from 104 countries
for Busan Expo bid
KCCI launches private committee for all-out efforts

Engaging in PR activities with Paris Office as hub

KCCI to seek new business opportunities along with Expo bid campaign

World-renowned group BTS was appointed as an ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo in July last year. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon attended the appointment ceremony. Photo by Busan Metropolitan GovernmentWorld-renowned group BTS was appointed as an ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo in July last year. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon attended the appointment ceremony. Photo by Busan Metropolitan Government


The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) is focusing all capabilities on preparing for the World Expo 2030 inspection, which will begin on April 2. South Korea will be the third country to be inspected, following Saudi Arabi’s inspection that began on March 6 and Ukraine’s on March 20. As Ukraine, which was expected to struggle to be even qualified as a candidate country due to the ongoing war, makes active efforts to host the expo, competition is heating up.

Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) inspection reports will be written based on an in-depth assessment of candidate countries’ hosting capabilities, preparedness, etc. and sent out to all 171 member countries of the bureau as base materials for a vote to select a hosting country in November. The business sector will host events inviting the inspection team and share their opinions and expectations on the expo to help with the evaluation of Busan Metropolitan City.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has been offering proactive support along with CEOs of major conglomerates since it launched the private committee in June last year. The institution designated which countries each of the 10 major groups in South Korea will focus on in consideration of their business relationships with BIE member countries, influence, etc. and is organizing intensive activities to help win the expo bid.

The KCCI visited 75 countries by January thanks to the utilization of the network and personal connections pre-built by CEOs of groups and called for support for the World Expo 2030 Busan. In total, there were 263 meetings with relevant officials from 104 countries, including those with visitors to South Korea. In addition, it also set up a private committee in Paris, which is used as a base for local private-public activities to host the expo, including events that invited the representatives of BIE member countries in France.

Under the leadership of the KCCI, South Korean companies are utilizing corporate infrastructure, such as billboards, product advertisements, distribution channels, and sports teams, in the airports and urban centers of 20 foreign countries and 24 locations in South Korea to make active PR efforts. Such activities generate tangible and intangible effects, including new business opportunities and supply chain identification, for the companies. For example, cooperation with Kyrgyzstan on rare-earth elements and with Azerbaijan in the defense industry is strengthening. “Externally, we implanted a positive image of the South Korean government and companies working as ‘one team’ as in the cases of activities to host the Olympics and World Cup,” said an official of the KCCI. “We are also meeting with the government leaders of countries to use it as an opportunity to introduce South Korean companies, technologies, and new businesses.”

Park Hyeon-ik beepark@donga.com

박현익 기자 beepark@donga.com

  • 슬퍼요 이미지슬퍼요
  • 화나요 이미지화나요
공유 이미지공유
기사추천 이미지기사추천
Copyright ⓒ 동아일보 & donga.com
당신이 좋아할 만한 콘텐츠
댓글 0
댓글 0
닫기
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1 “가장 앞선 민주 국가들도”… 트럼프 기소로 소환된 韓·佛·伊[횡설수설/이정은]
  2. 2 ‘표류’ 끝나도 고통 계속… 정부대책 5년째 헛바퀴[히어로콘텐츠/표류⑤·끝]
  3. 3 檢, ‘재판자료 유출’ 이재명 고발 사건 수원지검에 배당
  4. 4 亞최초 아카데미 작곡상 日 사카모토 류이치 별세
  5. 5 “잠옷차림으로 대피”…인왕산-홍성 등 전국 34곳서 산불
  6. 6 홍준표 “전광훈 숭배하는 사람들, 당 떠나 그 교회로 가라”
  7. 7 ‘나쁜 후배’ 사용 설명서… 부하 직원이 상사를 괴롭힐 때[광화문에서/김현진]
  8. 8 ‘한동훈을 어쩔꼬’ 활용법 두고 고민 깊어지는 여야
  9. 9 경찰, 강남 납치 車 번호 확인하고도 수배 23분 지연…왜?
  10. 10 러 상트페테르부르크서 폭발로 1명 숨져…유명 親전쟁 블로거
경제 최신뉴스
  1. 비트코인 올 1분기 72% 상승…“전통 은행 붕괴뒤 대안 부상”
  2. ‘경기 기능경기대회’ 오늘 개막… 533명 기량 겨뤄
  3. ‘지하화’ 경부고속도 지상에 공원 만든다 ‘지하화’ 경부고속도 지상에 공원 만든다
  4. 김주형, 마스터스 공식회견장 뜬다… 우상 우즈 바로 앞 순서에 인터뷰 김주형, 마스터스 공식회견장 뜬다… 우상 우즈 바로 앞 순서에 인터뷰
  5. 북미 완성 전기車만 보조금… 현대차 “리스 등 상업차 판매 강화”
베스트 추천
  1. 1 ‘한동훈을 어쩔꼬’ 활용법 두고 고민 깊어지는 여야
  2. 2 “女직원 몸에 이름 쓰기, BB탄 총으로 저격”…재산 1000억 IT거물의 직장 갑질
  3. 3 檢, ‘재판자료 유출’ 이재명 고발 사건 수원지검에 배당
  4. 4 충북지사 산불 술자리…與 “민주당 가짜뉴스, 막무가내식 ‘죽창가’ 중단해야”
  5. 5 미군 영구주둔지 설치한 폴란드, ‘나토 창(槍)’으로 러시아 겨눈다