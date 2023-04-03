문장공유
中企도 나섰다… 해외 수출전시마다 엑스포 유치 홍보

이새샘 기자
입력 2023-04-03 03:00업데이트 2023-04-03 03:00
올해 15개국서 수출 행사 열릴 예정
포스터 내걸고 관계자에 직접 요청도
중소기업중앙회는 외국 바이어들을 대상으로 진행하는 수출 상담회에서 2030 부산 세계박람회 유치 홍보를 진행하고 있다. 사진은 국내 중소기업들이 해외 바이어와 상담하는 모습. 중소기업중앙회 제공크게보기중소기업중앙회는 외국 바이어들을 대상으로 진행하는 수출 상담회에서 2030 부산 세계박람회 유치 홍보를 진행하고 있다. 사진은 국내 중소기업들이 해외 바이어와 상담하는 모습. 중소기업중앙회 제공


중소기업중앙회는 2030년 부산세계박람회(엑스포) 유치를 위해 다양한 홍보 활동을 펼치고 있다. 특히 중기중앙회가 주관하는 한국 중소기업을 위한 수출 전시회나 상담회 등을 개최할 때 부산엑스포 홍보를 병행할 계획이다.

중기중앙회에 따르면 올해 미국, 일본, 싱가포르 등 전 세계 약 15개 국에서 수출 관련 행사가 약 50차례 열린다. 중기중앙회 관계자는 “각 행사 주관 단체에 협조를 요청해 부산엑스포 홍보를 진행할 예정”이라며 “영상 홍보가 가능한 곳에서는 영상으로, 그 외에는 포스터 나 브로셔 등으로 홍보 활동을 진행할 것”이라고 밝혔다.

지난달 28일 한국에서 열린 ‘한·파나마 경제 기회창출 세미나’에서는 지셀라 베르가라 파나마 투자진흥청장에게 2030년 세계박람회가 부산에서 열릴 수 있도록 지지를 요청하기도 했다.

부산 지역 중소기업인들의 유치 열기도 뜨겁다. 지난해 12월에는 허현도 중기중앙회 부산울산중소기업회장을 필두로 지역 기업인 40명 이상이 모여 부산엑스포 홍보물을 제작해 지역 언론에 알리기도 했다. 중기중앙회 관계자는 “부산엑스포 유치를 통한 경제적 효과는 중소기업 경영 환경에도 긍정적으로 작용할 것”이라며 “해외 행사가 있을 때마다 현지 정부 관계자와 기업인들에게 부산엑스포 유치 필요성을 알릴 예정”이라고 밝혔다.

이새샘 기자 iamsam@donga.com



KBIZ distributes Expo materials
at overseas export exhibitions


The Korea Federation of SMEs expects that the economic impact to be created by hosting World Expo 2030 Busan will bring positive effects to the management of small- and medium-sized companies.Photo by the Korea Federation of SMEsThe Korea Federation of SMEs expects that the economic impact to be created by hosting World Expo 2030 Busan will bring positive effects to the management of small- and medium-sized companies.Photo by the Korea Federation of SMEs
Export-related events held in

15 countries this year

KBIZ displays posters and asks for cooperation from officials

The Korea Federation of SMEs (KBIZ) is carrying out various PR activities aimed at hosting the World Expo 2030 Busan. In particular, the Expo 2030 will be promoted during export exhibitions or consultative meetings organized by the federation for small- and medium-sized companies in South Korea.

According to KBIZ, about 50 export-related events will be held in 15 countries, including the U.S., Japan, and Singapore, this year. “We will ask for cooperation from organizers of each event and promote the World Expo 2030 Busan,” said a member of the KBIZ. “The PR activities include displaying videos where possible, as well as placing posters and brochures otherwise.”

During the Korea-Panama Economic Opportunity Seminar held in South Korea on February 28, the KBIZ asked Ambassador Carmen Gisela Vergara of ProPanama to support hosting the World Expo 2030 in Busan.

Business owners of small- and medium-sized enterprises in Busan are also providing much support to host the event. Over 40 local business owners, including Busan and Ulsan SME Chairman of KBIZ Heo Hyeon-do, produced PR materials for the World Expo 2030 Busan and sent them to local media. “Economic effects from hosting the expo in Busan will bring positive impact on the business environment of small- and medium-sized companies,” said another KBIZ official. “We will inform foreign government officials and business owners of the need to host the Expo 2030 in Busan whenever overseas events are held.”

Lee Sae-saem iamsam@donga.com

이새샘 기자 iamsam@donga.com

