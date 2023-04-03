“새로운 미래 소통의 장 될 것” 협의체 구성해 글로벌 홍보 활동

크게보기 구광모 LG 대표가 지난해 10월 폴란드 바르샤바 총리실에서 마테우슈 모라비에츠키 폴란드 총리를 예방하고 있다. LG그룹 제공

미국 뉴욕 타임스스퀘어 옥외 전광판에 부산세계박람회 유치 광고가 상영되고 있다. LG그룹 제공



LG establishes consultative body

for global efforts for Busan Expo bid

크게보기 LG’s billboard advertisement promoting the World Expo 2030 Busan is displayed at Gimpo International Airport. Photo by LG Group

LG Electronics installed over 160 flags to advertise the World Expo 2030 Busan at IFA 2022, a home appliance exhibition held in Berlin, Germany.Photo by LG Group

LG가 그룹 계열사와 경영진을 총동원해 ‘2030 부산세계박람회’ 유치 지원 활동에 적극 나서고 있다.글로벌 사업 역량을 보유한 계열사들이 협의체를 구성해 해외 주요 인사를 만나 교섭 활동을 벌이고 민관 합동 사절단 파견 시 동행해 유치 활동을 지원하고 있다. 또 미국 뉴욕 타임스스퀘어를 비롯한 해외 주요 랜드마크와 국내 주요 거점에서 ‘2030 부산세계박람회’의 홍보 영상을 상영하는 등 옥외 광고를 지속 운영하고 있다.국내 엑스포 유치에 대한 관심을 끌어올리기 위해 B2C계열사들의 역량도 적극 활용하고 있다. LG전자와 LG생활건강, LG유플러스는 매장 내 현수막과 배너, 홍보물을 통해 전국 매장을 찾는 고객들에게 세계박람회 부산 유치 메시지를 전달하고 있다. LG전자는 베스트샵 매장 TV 제품에도 유치 홍보 영상을 상영해 매장을 방문한 고객들에게 엑스포 유치의 중요성을 홍보 중이다.구광모 ㈜LG 대표의 유치 의지도 적극적이다. LG는 지난해 9월 ‘사장단 워크샵’에서 엑스포 유치 지원 방안을 논의했다. LG그룹의 최고경영진들은 부산엑스포가 국가적으로 중요하고 의미가 큰 행사인 만큼 국내외에서 적극적인 유치 활동을 이어가기로 했다.워크샵 직후인 지난해 10월 구 대표는 마테우슈 모라비에츠키 폴란드 총리를 예방해 ‘2030 부산세계박람회’ 유치를 지지해 달라고 요청했다. 구 대표는 “세계박람회가 추구하는 ‘새로운 희망과 미래’에 대한 소통의 장이 부산에서 마련되길 기대한다”고 말했다.하범종 ㈜LG 경영지원부문장(사장)도 지난해 10월 18일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 개최된 주프랑스 한국대사관의 국경일 행사에 참석했다. 이날 행사에는 프랑스 파리에 거주하고 있는 국제박람회기구(BIE) 회원국 대사 70여명을 비롯 대한민국과 프랑스 각계각층의 주요 인사 500여명이 참석했다. 하범종 사장은 “세계는 다양한 분야에서 대전환의 시점에 가까이 와있으며 기업들도 미래세대와 공존하며 사회에 기여할 수 있는 다양한 방법들을 고민해 나가고 있다”면서 “세계박람회는 늘 앞서가는 시대정신을 선보이며 세계를 이끌어 온 만큼, ‘2030 부산세계박람회’가 기업들이 나아가야 할 지향점을 보여줄 수 있을 것으로 기대한다”고 했다.LG전자는 지난해 10월 LG전자 프랑스법인 신규 사옥에서 국제박람회기구와 협력 관계에 있는 유력 인사들을 초청해 유치 활동을 펼치기도 했다. 이 행사에는 자크 코소브스키 프랑스 쿠르브부아 시장, 세드릭 플라비앙 쿠르브부아 시의원, 윌리암 프로 오드센주 상공회의소 대표 등 정재계 주요 인사들이 참석했다. LG전자는 참석자들에게 부산이 세계박람회에 최적의 도시임을 강조하며 유치 의지를 알렸다.그 직전인 9월에는 한국에서 에티오피아, 탄자니아, 수단, 케냐, 르완다, 앙골라 등 아프리카 6개국 주한 대사 및 외교 관계자를 초청해 지지를 요청했다. 서울 강서구 마곡동 LG사이언스파크에서 진행된 이 행사에는 조주완 LG전자 사장과 윤성혁 부산엑스포유치위원회 기획본부장 등 정부 관계자가 함께 참석했다.조 사장은 “부산은 디지털 기술 기반 미래형 친환경 스마트 시티로 변하고 있다”며 “’2030 세계박람회’를 통해 구현될 새로운 인류의 미래를 설계할 최적의 장소인 만큼 이 자리에 모인 각국의 대사님들의 많은 관심과 지지를 부탁드린다”고 했다.박현익 기자 beepark@donga.comLG Group is actively supporting the bid for the World Expo 2030 Busan by mobilizing its affiliates and executives.A consultative group set up by LG’s affiliates with global business capabilities is meeting with key foreign figures for discussions and accompanying a joint private-public delegation’s visits to overseas countries to support PR activities. The group is also running billboard ads by displaying PR videos for the World Expo 2030 Busan in major overseas and domestic landmarks, including Times Square in New York.LG Group is also actively utilizing the capabilities of its B2C affiliates to boost domestic interest in the expo. LG Electronics, LG Household & Health Care, and LG Uplus placed banners and PR materials within their stores across the country to promote the expo to visiting customers. LG Electronics is also playing PR videos on TVs displayed in its Best Shop stores to promote the importance of hosting the expo in Busan to its customers.Chairperson Koo Kwang-mo is providing enthusiastic support for the expo. LG discussed how to support the bid for the Busan Expo at a workshop of its presidents in September last year. LG Group’s top management team decided to provide continuous support for the expo as it is a large event with national importance.In October last year right after the workshop, Chairperson Koo paid a courtesy visit to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and asked for his support for the World Expo 2030 Busan. “I expect Busan to become a venue of communication for new hopes and future, which is the goal of the World Expo,” said Koo.The head of LG Group’s Management Support Division and President Ha Beom-Jong attended the National Day event hosted by the Korean Embassy in France in Paris on October 18 last year (local time). The event was attended by over 70 ambassadors of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member countries residing in Paris and over 500 key figures from South Korea and France from various sectors. “The world is getting close to the point of great transformation in many areas, and businesses are developing ways to co-exist with future generations and make contributions to society,” said Ha. “As the World Expo has always led the world with the future-oriented zeitgeist, I expect the World Expo 2030 Busan to propose future goals for businesses.”LG Electronics invited key figures in cooperative relationships with the BIE to the new building of its French Office in October last year to promote the expo. The event was attended by Mayor of Courbevoie Jacques Kossowski, a city council member in Courbevoie Cedric Flavien, Deputy Director General of the Hauts-de-Seine Chamber of Commerce and Industry William Prost, and other prominent figures in the political and business circles. The South Korean company emphasized that Busan is an optimal city to host the World Expo 2030 and expressed determination to win the bid.In September, Ambassadors to South Korea and foreign affairs officials of six major African countries – Ethiopia, Tanzania, Sudan, Kenya, Rwanda, and Angola – were invited and asked to provide support for the expo. The event held at LG Sciencepark in Magok-dong, Gangseo-gu, Seoul was also attended by LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan and Yoon Seong-hyeok, planning department head of the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan, among other government officials.“Busan is transitioning into a future-oriented environment-friendly smart city based on digital technologies,” said CEO Cho. “As it is an optimal city to design a new future for humanity, which will be realized through the World Expo 2030, I ask for support and interest from the ambassadors who are here today.”Park Hyeon-ik beepark@donga.com박현익 기자 beepark@donga.com