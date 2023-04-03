‘산업화의 심장’ 북항, ‘대전환’ 강조한 엑스포 정신에 맞닿아

조유장 부산시 2030엑스포추진본부장이 2월17일 부산항국제컨벤션센터 옥상에서 대한상공회의소 출입 기자단에게 엑스포 개최 예정지인 북항에 대해 설명하고 있다. 부산=김화영기자 run@donga.com

Busan North Port encompasses Expo spirit of ‘transforming the world’

“오른쪽에 보이는 부산오페라하우스의 공정률은 50%를 넘어섰습니다. 우암부두와 자성대부두 등 여기서 보이는 부산항 전역이 부산세계박람회(엑스포)의 전시장으로 탈바꿈해 인파로 북적일 겁니다.”조유장 부산시 2030엑스포추진본부장은 2월 17일 부산 동구 부산항여객터미널 옥상의 하늘정원에서 30여 명의 기자들에게 북항의 이곳저곳을 가리키며 말했다. 조 본부장은 “북항은 100년 전 일본이 물자를 빼앗아 가던 식민지 수탈의 현장인 동시에, 1970년대 이후 국내 수출입컨테이너 물동량 70%를 담당한 산업화의 심장”이라며 “현재는 대한민국 최초의 항만 재개발이 추진되고 있는 역사적 현장”이라고 말했다. 이어 “이 같은 상징성은 ‘세계의 대전환, 더 나은 미래를 향한 항해’라는 엑스포 취지와 크게 부합한다”고 덧붙였다.국제박람회기구 현지 실사 기간(4월 2~7일) 부선 전역에서는 대규모 불꽃축제와 공연 등 한국의 멋을 뽐낼 수 있는 다양한 문화 행사가 개최된다. 특히 실시단이 북항을 방문할 때에는 최첨단 정보통신기술(ICT)을 활용해 기후변화 대응, 탄소중립 등 인류가 나아가야 할 방향을 강조하며 경쟁 도시와의 차별을 꾀할 예정이다. 조 본부장은 과거 곡물을 보관하기 위해 만들어진 42m 높이의 원통형 창고(사일로)를 가리키며 “리모델링을 한 뒤 2030엑스포 추진 과정 등 정보를 저장하는 데이터 센터로 활용할 계획”이라고 말했다.“Busan Opera House to the right is over 50% completed. The whole area of Busan Port visible from here, including Uam Wharf and Jaseongdae Wharf, will be transformed into exhibition centers for the World Expo 2030 Busan and crowded with visitors.”World Expo 2030 Bid Promotion Headquarters leader Cho Yoo-jang said to over 30 correspondents in the roof garden of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal in Dong-gu, Busan on February 17, pointing to various places across Busan North Port. “North Port used to be a place of colonial exploitation by Japan 100 years ago but it has become the heart of South Korea’s industrialization with 70 percent of the country’s export and import containers transported through it since the 1970s. Currently, it is a historical site where the country’s first port redevelopment is taking place,” Cho said. “Such symbolic significance makes it a great fit for the World Expo 2030’s theme of ‘Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.’”Various cultural events to showcase the beauty of South Korea, including large-scale fireworks and performances, will be held across Busan during the on-site inspection of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) from April 2 to April 7. In particular, an emphasis will be put on directions forward for humanity, such as addressing climate change and achieving carbon neutrality, by utilizing high-tech information and communications technology during the inspection team’s visit to North Port in order to differentiate Busan from other competing cities. “It will be remodeled and used as a data center to store data related to the bidding process of the expo and other relevant information,” Cho said, pointing to a 42-meter-tall silo, which was originally built to store grain.Busan=Kim Hwa-yeong run@donga.com부산=김화영 기자 run@donga.com