SK, 회원국들과 재생에너지-첨단 ICT산업 협력 집중논의

최태원 SK그룹 회장(맨 오른쪽)이 7월 6일 서울 종로구 SK서린빌딩에서 마르셀로 에브라르드 멕시코 외교장관(맨 왼쪽)을 만나 비즈니스 협력방안을 논의하면서 ‘2030 부산세계박람회’ 개최 지지를 요청하고 있다. SK그룹 제공



최태원 회장, 엑스포 유치위원장으로 진두지휘

SK에코플랜트가 미국 블룸에너지와 함께 설립한 블룸SK퓨얼셀의 친환경 연료전지 제조공장. SK에코플랜트 제공



SK ‘WE TF’ 신설, 최고경영진 총출동

친환경·메타버스 엑스포로 공감대 주력

SK㈜와 SK E&S가 투자한 글로벌 선도 수소 기업 ‘플러그파워’의 탱크로리. SK제공



In-Depth Discussion with Member States on Cooperation

for Renewable Energy and Latest ICT Industry

A bird’s-eye view of the hydrogen liquefaction plant SK E&S is building in incheon.



Chairman Takes the Lead as Co-chair of the Bid Committee

Launches ‘WE TF,’ All Top Executives Mobilized

Focusing on Empathy with Eco-friendly Metaverse Expo

SK그룹은 ‘2030 부산세계박람회(엑스포)’ 유치를 위해 유치위원회 공동위원장인 최태원 회장을 중심으로 경영진이 총출동해 그룹 역량을 쏟아붓고 있다.최 회장은 5월 엑스포유치지원 민간위원장으로 취임했다. 7월에는 국무총리 산하에 신설된 ‘2030 부산세계박람회유치위원회’에서 한덕수 국무총리와 함께 공동위원장을 맡았다. 이후 민간위원으로 참여 중인 주요 그룹 최고경영자(CEO)들과 협력하며 민간 분야 유치 지원에 힘쓰고 있다.최 회장은 6월 20일 프랑스 파리에서 열린 국제박람회기구(BIE) 총회에 한 총리와 함께 참석하며 엑스포 유치 활동을 본격 시작했다. 그는 BIE 총회에 참석해 2차 경쟁 프레젠테이션(PT) 등을 지원하고, 디미트리 케르켄테즈 BIE 사무총장과 각국 대사들을 접견해 엑스포 개최지인 부산의 매력을 홍보했다. 프랑스 일정 직후에는 일본 도쿄를 방문해 미무라 아키오 일본상공회의소 회장과 도쿠라 마사카즈 경단련 회장을 만나 부산엑스포 유치 지지와 한일 경제 협력을 당부했다.7월에는 서울 종로구 SK서린빌딩에서 마르셀로 에브라르드 멕시코 외교장관을 만나 경제협력 방안을 논의하고 부산엑스포의 경쟁력을 설명하면서 지원을 당부했다. 같은 달 미국 워싱턴에서 열린 ‘한국전쟁 참전용사 추모의 벽 준공식’ 참석차 최 회장이 미국을 방문했을 때도 주요 사업 파트너들과 만나 부산엑스포 홍보 활동에 나섰다. 대한상의 회장으로서는 벨기에에 파견단을 보내 유치 활동을 독려했다.최 회장은 8월 26일 서울 종로구 포시즌스 호텔에서 열린 유치위원회 2차 회의에서 “지금 (경쟁국에) 지지 선언을 했다고 해서 꼭 표로 이어진다고 볼 수 없다. 비밀투표 결과는 투표함을 열기 전까지는 아무도 알 수 없다”며 유치 의지를 다졌다.최 회장의 적극적인 활동을 필두로 SK 경영진들은 부산엑스포 유치에 총출동하고 있다. SK그룹은 6월 SK수펙스추구협의회 산하에 부회장급 최고 경영진들로 구성된 WE(World Expo) 태스크포스(TF)를 신설했다. 조대식 수펙스추구협의회 의장이 TF장 및 아시아를 맡았다. 유정준 SK E&S 부회장은 현장지원팀장, 장동현 SK㈜ 부회장은 기획홍보팀장, 박정호 SK하이닉스 부회장은 미주·일본·서유럽 담당, 김준 SK이노베이션 부회장은 중동·아프리카·대양주·동유럽 담당으로 활동하고 있다.조 의장 등 WE TF 구성원들은 7월 ‘태평양도서국포럼(PIF) 정상회의’ 개막을 앞두고 피지를 방문해 폐막날인 14일까지 정부, 대한상의, 삼성, 동원산업 등과 함께 유치 활동을 벌였다. 이들은 피지, 투발루, 솔로몬제도, 마셜제도, 팔라우 등 태평양도서국 각국의 정부 인사를 만나 부산엑스포 유치 지원을 호소했다. PIF 정상회의 기간 동안 진행된 민관합동특사단의 유치 지원 활동으로 일부 국가는 부산엑스포 지지 의사를 밝힌 것으로 전해졌다.김준 부회장은 8월 폴란드 바르샤바에서 발데마르 부다 폴란드 경제개발기술부 장관을 만나 2030 부산엑스포 유치를 위한 폴란드 정부의 지지를 호소했다. 같은 달 박정호 부회장과 유영상 SK텔레콤 사장(CEO)도 수랑겔 휩스 주니어 팔라우 대통령을 만나 팔라우 정부의 지지를 부탁했다.SK그룹이 부산엑스포 유치를 위한 전략적 강점으로 내세우고 있는 건 재생에너지를 포함한 친환경 기술과 메타버스 등 첨단 정보통신기술(ICT)이다. SK 관계자는 “부산엑스포는 기후위기 등 세계가 당면한 도전과 과제들을 함께 해결하는 플랫폼이 되도록 기획되고 있다”며 “지속가능 발전 방안들을 집중적으로 다루게 될 부산엑스포는 각국의 친환경 산업 발전에 큰 계기가 될 것”이라고 말했다.실제 SK는 BIE 회원국들을 만나며 친환경 재생에너지 발전 시설이나 낙후된 정보통신 설비 부문에서 투자 협력을 논의하고 있다. PIF 정상회의 기간 유치 활동에서도 부산엑스포의 기후변화 주제에 대해 공감을 이끌어낸 것으로 전해졌다.한국의 발전된 ICT 산업을 기반으로 한 메타버스 무대도 부산엑스포의 큰 축이다. 메타버스 플랫폼(이프랜드)과 인공지능(AI), 클라우드 기술을 보유한 SK그룹은 오프라인 엑스포 외에도 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증(코로나19) 이래 보편화된 온라인 공간에서도 승부를 걸겠다는 의지다. 최 회장은 유치위원회 2차 회의에서 “메타버스 등 판을 뒤집을 만한 차별화 요소에 대해 연구하고 있다”고 밝혔다.부산엑스포유치위원회에 참여한 주요 그룹들은 투표권을 가진 BIE 회원국을 대상으로 이미 진행된 현지 투자 및 향후 미래 협력 가능성 등을 고려해 전담 국가를 나누고 있다. SK는 현재 아프가니스탄·아르메니아·몰타 등 24개국을 맡고 있다. 다른 기업들과 미국·중국·일본·인도네시아 등을 공동으로 담당하는 것 외에도 향후 전담 국가를 늘려나가기로 했다.SK Group‘s top executives, including Chairman Chey Tae-won who is co-chair of the Bid Committee for World Expo Busan 2030, has come out altogether to support the bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan.Chairman Chey took office as the chair of the Civilian Committee for Supporting the Expo Bid in May. In July, he became co-chair, along with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, of the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan, which was set up under the Prime Minister’s Office. He has since been working with CEOs of major conglomerates participating in the committee to provide civilian support for the expo bid.Chairman Chey began his work to promote the expo bid on June 20 by attending, together with Prime Minister Han, the General Assembly of the BIE in Paris. During the BIE General Assembly, Chey supported the second round of presentation and met with BIE Secretary-General Dimitri S. Kerkentzes and ambassadors from member countries to promote the charms of the expo candidate city Busan. Right after his visit to France, Chey went to Tokyo, Japan, where he met with Akio Mimura, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Keidanren, to ask for their support for Busan‘s bid to host the Expo 2030 and economic cooperation between Korea and Japan.In July, Chey met with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard at the SK Seorin Building in Jongno-gu, Seoul, to discuss ways of economic cooperation, talk about the competitiveness of Busan as the expo candidate city and ask for Mexico’s support. In the same month, Chairman Chey visited Washington D.C. to attend the ceremony to dedicate the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial. He used the visit to meet major business partners to promote the Busan Expo bid. In his capacity as chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he sent a delegation to Belgium to promote the expo bid.At the second meeting of the bid committee held at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on August 26, Chairman Chey said, “Stating support for (our rival candidate city) may not necessarily lead to a vote for the candidate.” “No one knows the result of a secret ballot until the ballot box is opened,” he said, reaffirming his determination to win the bid.Under the baton of Chairman Chey, SK executives are exerting themselves to support the bid for the Busan Expo. In June, SK Group launched the WE (World Expo) task force comprising the group‘s vice chairman-level executives under the SK Supex Council, the conglomerate’s top consultation body. Cho Dae-sik, chair of the Supex Council, was put in charge of the TF and Asia. Yoo Jung-joon, vice chairman of SK E&S, is in charge of the field support team; Jang Dong-hyun, vice chairman of SK Inc. is in charge of planning and promotion team; Park Jung-ho, vice chairman of SK Hynix is in charge of the Americas, Japan and West Europe; and Kim Jun, vice chairman of SK Innovation, is in charge of Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and East Europe.Mr. Cho and other members of the WE TF visited Fiji ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) summit, where they promoted Busan‘s expo bid along with government officials and executives of the Korea Chamber of Commerce, Samsung and Dongwon Industries until the closing day of the summit on July 14. They met with government officials from Pacific island countries, including Fiji, Tuvalu, Solomon Islands, Marshall Islands and Palau to appeal them to support the Busan Expo bid. Some countries reportedly expressed their support for the Busan Expo thanks to the activities of the joint special delegation of government and private sector during the PIF summit.Vice Chairman Kim Jun met with Polish Minister of Economic Development and Technology Waldemar Buda in Warsaw, Poland, in August to ask for the Polish government’s support for the World Expo 2030 Busan. In the same month, Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho and SK Telecom CEO Yoo Young-sang met with Palau‘s President Surangel Whipps Jr. to ask for support from the Palau government.As its strategic strengths in supporting the bid for the Busan Expo, SK Group is putting up eco-friendly technologies including renewable energy and up-do-date information and communication technologies (ICT) including metaverse. “Plans call for the Busan Expo to provide a platform that solves the challenges and tasks faced by the world, including the climate change crisis,” an SK officials said. “The Busan Expo, which will deal massively with ways of sustainable development, will provide a great momentum for the development of eco-friendly industries in each country,” the official added.In fact, SK executives are meeting with officials and executives of BIE member countries to discuss investment and cooperation in eco-friendly renewable energy generation facilities and outdated information and communication facilities. It is said that the Korean delegation succeeded in securing the understanding of the climate change theme of the Busan Expo during the PIF summit.The metaverse platform based on Korea’s advanced ICT industry is another major pillar of the Busan Expo. SK Group, which possesses technologies for metaverse platform (ifland), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud, is determined to win over the competition not only in the offline expo but also in the online space that has become prevalent in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairman Chey said at the second meeting of the bid committee, “We are working on metaverse and others that will distinguish the Busan Expo and turn the tables.”Major business groups participating in the Bid Committee for 2030 Busan Expo are dividing their target countries among the BIE members in consideration of local investments that each of them had made and possibilities of future cooperation. 