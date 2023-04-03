하루 105만명 찾은 서울불꽃축제서 염원 전했다

크게보기 한화그룹이 지난해 10월 8일 서울 영등포구 여의도 일대에서 개최한 서울세계불꽃축제에는 약 105만 명의 관람객이 모였다. 한화그룹 제공

Hanwha supports Busan Expo bid

at Seoul Fireworks Festival

Hanwha Group installs portable LED displays at Han River Parks and other locations for enjoying the fireworks festival and plays a promotional video for the World Expo 2030 Busan. Hanwha estimates that about 750,000 people viewed this video. Photo by Hanwha Group

한화그룹은 지난해 7월부터 아쿠아플라넷, 갤러리아 백화점, 한화호텔앤드리조트 등 일반 소비자와의 접점이 많고 인지도가 높은 계열사의 모든 사업장에 홍보 책자를 배포하고 디지털 사이니지를 활용해 응원 문구를 게시하는 등 부산세계박람회 유치 홍보에 나섰다. 한화이글스 프로야구단을 통한 홍보 활동도 진행했다. 한화이글스 선수들은 지난해 8월부터 부산세계박람회 유치를 기원하는 스티커 패치를 붙이고 경기에 나섰다. 대전구장에선 전광판을 통해 부산세계박람회 유치 홍보 영상을 지속해서 내보냈다.한화그룹은 지난해 10월 열린 ‘서울세계불꽃축제 2022’에서도 부산세계박람회 홍보 영상을 상영하며 엑스포 유치를 위해 시민의 뜻을 모으기 위한 활동을 진행했다. 한화그룹은 행사 당일 관람객이 약 105만 명에 이르렀던 만큼 75만 명 이상이 홍보 영상을 봤을 것으로 추산하고 있다. 이어 부산에서 같은 해 11월 열린 부산불꽃축제에서도 한화그룹은 부산시와 소개 영상을 상영하는 등 유치 지원 활동을 펼쳤다.한화에스테이트 이강만 대표 등 경영진은 지난해 8월 국회 ‘2030 부산세계박람회 유치 지원 특별위원회’ 위원장인 서병수 의원과 타지키스탄, 아제르바이잔, 조지아 등 3개국을 방문했다. 이 대표는 현지 대통령, 국회의장 등을 만나 부산세계박람회 유치를 위한 협조를 요청했다.지난해 창립 70주년을 맞은 한화그룹은 부산세계박람회 유치가 부산 지역을 넘어 국가 전체 발전을 위해 꼭 필요한 일이라고 판단하고 있다. 국가 차원의 경제, 사회적 성장의 기회라는 점에서 앞으로도 국내 다른 기업들과 적극적인 유치 활동에 나설 계획이다.지민구 기자 warum@donga.comHanwha Group began PR activities for the World Expo 2030 Busan in July last year by distributing promotional materials for the expo and utilizing digital signage with messages rooting for the expo at all business sites of its affiliates with touch points with general consumers and high levels of brand recognition, such as Aqua Planet, Galleria Department Store, and Hanwha Hotels & Resorts. Its professional baseball team Hanwha Eagles also participated in PR activities. The athletes of the team have been wearing patches rooting for Busan to win the expo bid on their uniforms since August last year. Promotional videos for the expo were frequently played on a billboard in the team’s home stadium, Hanwha Life Eagles Park.Hanwha Group also played a video promoting the World Expo 2030 Busan at the Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2022 held in October last year and carried out activities to boost people’s interest and support in the expo bid. The group estimated that the video was viewed by over 0.75 million people, given that over 1.05 million people were attracted to the festival. Hanwha also conducted activities to support the Expo by playing an introduction video in cooperation with Busan Metropolitan City at the Busan International Fireworks Festival held in November last year in Busan.Hanwha Estate CEO Lee Kang-man and other executives visited Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia along with Rep. Seo Byung-soo, the head of the National Assembly’s Special Bid Committee for the World Expo 2030 Busan, in August last year. CEO Lee asked for cooperation from the countries’ presidents and parliamentary speakers for Busan to host the World Expo 2030.Hanwha Group, which celebrated the 70th anniversary of its foundation last year, believes that hosting the World Expo 2030 Busan is essential for the development of not only Busan but also the entire country. The group plans to actively engage in activities to help win the expo bid along with other corporations in South Korea as the expo offers national opportunities for economic and societal growth.Ji Min-gu warum@donga.com지민구 기자 warum@donga.com