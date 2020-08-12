[전문]美 前고위직들, 文에 항의 서한…“北 인권단체 탄압 중단해야”

서한에서 이들은 “이전의 대한민국 정부들과는 다르게, 현 정부는 북한의인권을 향상시키고대한민국에 있는 탈북민들을 도우기 위하여 노력하고 있는 시민사회 단체들에 대한 지원을 중단한 것 뿐만 아니라 오히려 이러한 단체들이 활동을 하지 못하게 막아오고 있다”고 비판했다.
또 “현 정부는 예외적으로 탈북민 2명을 강제로 다시 위험이 도사리고 있는 북한으로 북송했다. 북한인권과 탈북민들이 대한민국에 잘 정착할 수 있도록 도움을 주는 단체 25곳에 관해 조사를 하겠다고 했다”며 “이들이 간단히 북한인권을 위하여 일하고 있기 때문에 겨냥이 됐고, 그러하기에 이들에게 위협이 가해지고 있다는 것을 보여주는 상당히 무서운 일”이라고 지적했다.
그러면서 “국제사회는 반드시 북한 주민들을 인도에 반하는 범죄들로부터 보호해야 할 책임을 다해야 한다”며 “이러한 단체들이 북한의 인권문제를 더 향상시킬 수 있도록 도움을 주시기를 정중하게 요청한다”고 전했다.
미국의 북한인권운동가 수잰 숄티 디펜스포럼 대표가 주도하는 이 서한에는 집권 공화당과 야당 민주당 행정부의 주요 인사가 골고루 포함돼 탈북단체 탄압 논란을 바라보는 미 조야의 불편한 기류가 고스란히 반영됐다는 평가가 나온다.
|미국 전직 고위관료들 항의 서한 전문
|2020년8월12일
대한민국 대통령
문재인 각하
청와대
서울, 대한민국
현 정부의 북한 인권 운동 억압에 관하여:
저희 아래 서명인 개개인은 모두 대한민국과 미국의 좋은 관계와 강력한 동맹을 중요시 여기고 있습니다. 하지만 저희는 현 정부가 북한 주민들을 구출하고, 교육시키며, 보호하고 더욱더 향상된 삶을 살 수 있도록 도움을 주고 있는 북한 인권운동 단체들을 겨냥함으로써 북한 인권 운동을 약화시키는 행동들에 관하여 진심으로 걱정이 앞서고 있습니다.
저희는 미 전 대통령 리차드 닉슨, 제럴드 포드, 지미 카터, 로널드 레이건, 조지H.W.부시, 빌 클린턴, 조지 W. 부시, 버락 오바마, 현 도널드 트럼프 대통령을 포함한 미 민주당과 공화당 정권에서 일을 하였던 개개인을 포함하고 있으며, 동시에 미 정치 분야 전반에서 활동하고 있는 비영리 단체들 또한 대표하고 있습니다.
저희 모두는 이 한 가지 공통된 걱정 아래 하나로 뭉치게 되었습니다. 특히 대한민국을 포함한 국제사회는 북한 주민들의 인권을 지지해야 하는 책임을 지니고 있습니다. 지난 2014년 2월, 유엔 북한 인권조사위조사단이 일전에 이러한 점을 말하였습니다: “국제 사회는 반드시 북한 주민들을 인도에 반하는 범죄들로부터 보호해야 할 책임을 다하여야 합니다. 왜냐하면, 북한정권이 그렇게 해오고 있지 않기 때문입니다.”
특히 유엔 북한 인권조사위는 중국을 포함한 모든 나라들이 이와 같이 하기를 권하였습니다: “농르풀망(non-refoulement, 박해를 피하여 망명한 사람을 다시 그 나라로 송환하여서는 안 된다는 원칙)을 존중하며, 이와 관련하여, 강제로 북한 주민들을 북한으로 다시 돌려보내는 것을 삼가야 합니다.” 그리고 “나라들, 재단들, 이와 연관된 회사들은 북한의 현 인권 유린 사태를 향상하기 위해 북한 인권 실태를 기록하고 이렇게 기록된 정보들을 다른나라들과 함께 공유할 수 있도록 노력을 하는 시민 사회 단체들에 그들이 필요로 하는 도움을 제공해야 합니다.”
이전의 대한민국 정부들과는 다르게, 현 정부는 북한의 인권을 향상시키고 대한민국에 있는 탈북민들을 돕기 위하여 노력하고 있는 시민사회단체들에 대한 지원을 중단한 것뿐만 아니라 오히려 이러한 단체들이 활동을 하지 못하게 막아오고 있습니다. 그리고 나아가 현 정부는 예외적으로 탈북민 2명을 강제로 다시 위험이 도사리고 있는 북한으로 북송하였습니다. 지난 7월 통일부가 발표한 듯 이 북한 인권과 북한 탈북민들이 대한민국에 잘 정착할 수 있도록 도움을 주는 단체 25곳에 관하여 조사를 하겠다고 한 것, 그리고 추가로 64곳의 공인된 비영리단체들에게 증명서류를 제출하라고 요구하는 것은 모두 이들이 간단히 북한 인권을 위하여 일하고 있기 때문에 겨냥이 되었고 그러하기에 이들에게 위협이 가해지고 있다는 것을 보여주는 상당히 무서운 일입니다.
미국의 시민으로서 한국 사람들을 향한 크나큰 존중을 지니고 있는 저희는, 현 정부가 현정책들을 다시 고려하고 위험이 도사리고 있는 북한으로 다시 탈북민들을 강제로 북송하지 않고 북한 인권단체들에게 위협을 가하고 방해를 하는 것이 아닌 이러한 단체들이 북한의 인권문제를 더 향상 시킬 수 있도록 도움을 주시기를 정중하게 요청합니다.
올림,
리차드 V. 앨런
레이건 대통령 국가안보보좌관, 닉슨 대통령 부국가안보보좌관(김대중 전 대한민국 대통령 구출 도움)
로베르트 코헨
카터 대통령 국무부 첫 번째 인권부서차관보
로버트G.조셉
조지W.부시 대통령 무기통제 및 국제안보담당 국무부차관
로버트 R. 킹 대사
오바마 대통령 북한인권특사
윈스턴 로드 대사
포드 대통령 국무부 정책수립국장, 닉슨 대통령 국가안보특보, 레이건 대통령 조지 H. W. 부시 대통령 미 중국대사, 클린턴 대통령 미 국무부차관보
바튼 W. 마르코이스
조지 W. 부시 대통령 미 국무부에너지정책 및 국제관계 차관보장
타이들 W. 맥코이 의원
레이건 대통령 미 공군임시장관, 미공군수석장관
토마스 C. 몽고메리
조지 W. 부시 대통령 미 수출입 은행 의회 관련 업무 상무
앤드류 내트시오스
조지 W. 부시 대통령 국제발전기관 행정관
대니얼 파이프
레이건 대통령 정책수립부서
게얼스미스클린턴 대통령 민주주의 인권 및 노동 미 국무부 차관보장
캐트리나 란토스 스웨트
오바마 정부 미 종교의 자유 위원회 의장
크리스천 위튼
트럼프 대통령 미 국무부 전략적커뮤니케이션 수석고문, 조지 W. 부시 대통령 북한인권부특사
수잔숄티
디펜스포럼재단 대표
그리고 비영리단체 40곳을 포함한 개개인으로 이루어진 연대
|영문 전문
|August 12, 2020
His Excellency Moon Jae-in
President of the Republic of Korea
The Blue House
Seoul, Republic of Korea
RE: Oppression of the North Korea Human Rights Movement by your administration
We the undersigned are writing you today as individuals who greatly value the friendship and the strong alliance between the people of South Korea and the United States of America, but we are deeply troubled by the actions of your administration aimed at undermining the North Korea human rights movement by targeting all the major organizations that work to help rescue, educate, protect and/or improve the lives of North Koreans. We represent individuals who have worked in the administrations of both Democratic and Republican Presidencies including former Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, and represent nongovernmental organizations that span the political spectrum in the USA, but we are all united with this concern: it is the responsibility of the international community, especially the Republic of Korea, to uphold the human rights of the people of North Korea. As stated by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in the People’s Republic of Korea (February 2014): “The international community must accept its responsibility to protect the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea from crimes against humanity, because the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has manifestly failed to do so.”
In particular the UN COI recommended that China and all states: “Respect the principle of non-refoulement and, accordingly, abstain from forcibly repatriating any persons to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” and “that States, foundations and engaged business enterprises provide more support for the work of civil society organizations to improve the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, including efforts to document human rights violations and to broadcast accessible information into each country.
Unlike prior administrations in South Korea, your administration took the unusual step to forcibly repatriate two North Koreans to conditions of danger and has not only ended all support but discouraged support for the civil society organizations that work to improve human rights in the DPRK and advocate for defectors in South Korea. The announcement in July by the Ministry of Unification that it would conduct office inspections of 25 North Korean human rights and resettlement civil society organizations and demand an additional 64 accredited non-governmental organizations submit documentation is a chilling form of intimidation as they were all clearly targeted simply for their North Korea human rights work.
We respectfully request, as Americans who have a great respect for the people of Korea, that you reconsider your policies and do not again forcibly repatriate North Koreans to conditions of danger and that you review your policy of intimidating and harassing North Korean human rights organizations and instead help support their efforts to promote human rights for North Koreans.
Respectfully,
Richard V. Allen, National Security Advisor for President Ronald Reagan and Deputy National Security Advisor for President Richard Nixon (helped rescue future ROK president Kim Dae Jung)
Roberta Cohen, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights in the Department of State’s first human rights bureau for President Jimmy Carter
Ambassador Robert G. Joseph, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security for George W. Bush
Ambassador Robert R. King, Special Envoy for North Korea Human Rights for President Barack Obama
Ambassador Winston Lord, Director of Policy Planning Staff at the State Department for President Gerald Ford and Special Assistant to the National Security Advisor for President Richard Nixon and Ambassador to China for President Ronald Reagan and President George H.W.Bush and Assistant Secretary of State for President William Clinton
Barton W. Marcois, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Energy for Policy and International Affairs for George W. Bush Administration
Honorable Tidal W. McCoy, Acting Secretary and Senior Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for President Ronald Reagan
Thomas C. Montgomery, Senior Vice President of Congressional Affairs at the Export-Import Bank of the United States for President George W. Bush
Andrew Natsios, Administrator, US Agency for International Development
for President George W. Bush
Daniel Pipes, Policy Planning Staff for President Ronald Reagan
Gare Smith, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Democracy Human Rights and Labor for President William Clinton
Katrina Lantos Swett, Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom during President Barack Obama’s Administration
Christian Whiton, Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications for State Department for President Donald Trump and Deputy Special Envoy for North Korea Human Rights for President George W. Bush
Nongovernmental organizations and private citizens joining in solidarity with the above signatories from the USA and Around the World:
Suzanne Scholte, President, Defense Forum Foundation
