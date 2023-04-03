최고 경영진이 직접 나섰다… ‘1인 3역’하며 홍보에 전념

크게보기 최태원 SK 회장(왼쪽)이 1월 18일(현지시간) 스위스 다보스에서 알렉산다르 부치치 세르비아 대통령을 만나 부산 엑스포 유치 지원을 요청한 뒤 기념촬영을 하고 있다. SK그룹 제공

크게보기 SK는 1월 미국 라스베이거스에서 열린 CES 기간 중 컨벤션 센터 중앙 로비에 부산엑스포 유치 기원 메시지를 담은 가로 12m, 세로 3.6m 대형 현수막을 게시했다. SK그룹 제공

SK top management makes

dedicated efforts to promote Busan Expo bid



크게보기 SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (right) called for support for the World Expo 2030 Busan during a meeting with Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard (left) in July last year. Photo by SK Group

SK그룹은 ‘2030 부산세계박람회(엑스포)’ 유치를 위해 최태원 회장을 중심으로 그룹의 전체 역량을 모아 적극적인 유치활동에 나섰다.최 회장은 지난해 5월 부산엑스포 유치 지원 민간위원장으로 취임한 뒤 같은 해 7월부터 국무총리 산하 ‘2030부산세계박람회 유치위원회’에서 한덕수 국무총리와 함께 공동위원장을 맡고 있다. 최 회장은 SK그룹 회장, 대한상공회의소 회장에 이어 부산엑스포유치 민간위원장까지 ‘1인 3역’을 하고 있다.최 회장은 올해 초부터 미국, 스위스, 프랑스 등을 찾아 중요인사들과 만나 부산엑스포 유치 홍보에 매진 중이다. 최 회장은 1월 스위스 다보스에서 열린 세계경제포럼(WEF·다보스포럼)에 참석해 알렉산다르 부치치 세르비아 대통령, 주카노비치 몬테네그로 대통령 등을 만났다. 이어 프랑스 파리로 건너가 파리 주재 국제박람회기구(BIE) 회원국 대사 등 10여명과 만남을 가졌다.최 회장은 지난해 6월과 11월에는 파리에서 열린 BIE 총회에 한 총리와 함께 참석해 2, 3차 경쟁 프레젠테이션을 지원하기도 했다. 특히 3차 발표에선 넷플릭스를 통해 전세계적인 인기를 누린 드라마 ‘오징어 게임’과 가수 방탄소년단(BTS)을 앞세운 발표 아이디어를 직접 내기도 했다.SK그룹도 부산엑스포 유치 활동에 적극 나섰다. SK는 지난해 6월 최고의사협의기구인 수펙스추구협의회 산하에 부회장급 최고경영진으로 구성된 월드엑스포(WE) 태스크포스(TF)를 설립했다. 조대식 수펙스추구협의회 의장이 TF장과 아시아 담당을, 유정준 수펙스추구협의회 미주대외협력총괄 부회장이 현장지원팀장을 맡았다. 장동현 SK㈜ 부회장 (기획홍보팀장), 박정호 SK하이닉스 부회장(미주·일본·서유럽 담당), 김준 SK이노베이션 부회장 (중동·아프리카·대양주·동유럽 담당) 등도 직접 뛰고 있다.조 의장은 지난해 7월 ‘태평양 도서국 포럼 정상회의’가 열린 피지를 찾아 수랑겔 휩스 팔라우 대통령과 시아오시 소발레니 통가 총리를 만나 지지를 당부했다. 장 부회장은 지난해 9월 카자흐스탄, 에스토니아, 리투아니아, 크로아티아를 잇달아 방문해 정부 관계자들과 면담을 가졌다. 김 부회장은 지난해 8월 폴란드를 찾았고, 같은 해 11월에는 외교부 장관 특사 자격으로 중앙아프리카공화국과 콩고민주공화국을 찾아 부산엑스포 유치 지지를 요청했다. 박 부회장은 지난해 8월 팔라우 대통령, 유 부회장은 지난해 12월 수리남 대통령을 만났다.SK그룹은 일반 국민을 대상으로 부산 엑스포를 알리는 데도 힘을 쏟고 있다. SK이노베이션은 지난해 11월 한국철도공사의 고속철도(KTX) 열차 일부의 외관에 가장 앞 조종칸부터 마지막칸까지 총 20칸 (388m)에 달하는 부산엑스포 유치 기원 메시지를 부착한 열차를 운행했다. 열차에는 ‘SK가 2030 부산세계박람회 유치를 기원합니다’ ‘2030 부산세계박람회 유치, 위대한 도전에 SK가 함께 합니다’ 등의 메시지를 담았다.SK텔레콤은 부산세계박람회 유치위원회, 한화시스템, 한국공항공사, 티맵모빌리티와 업무협약(MOU)을 맺고 엑스포 유치에 성공할 경우 2030년 실제 교통수단으로 도심항공교통(UAM)을 선보이겠다는 비전을 제시했다. UAM은 300~600m의 고도 내에서 수직 이착륙이 가능한 기체를 활용해 도심 상공을 운항하는 교통 체계로, SK텔레콤은 방문객의 실질 교통수단으로 활용한다는 계획이다.홍석호 기자 will@donga.comSK Group is gathering its capabilities across the group to help win the bid for the World Expo 2030 Busan under the leadership of its Chairman Chey Tae-won.As the head of the private committee under the Prime Minister’s Office, Chairman Chey has been serving as a co-chair of the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan along with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo since July. Chey is playing triple roles as the chairman of SK Group, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the head of the private committee to support the Expo bid.Chairman Chey has been working hard to promote the World Expo 2030 Busan since early this year by visiting key figures in the U.S., Switzerland, and France. He attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January and met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic among others. Chey then traveled to Paris and had meetings with over 10 ambassadors of the member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) residing in the city.Chairman Chey attended general meetings of the BIE held in Paris in June and November last year along with Prime Minister Han to support the second and third competitive presentations. In particular, he proposed presentation ideas inspired by the globally popular Netflix series “Squid Game” and the world-famous South Korean boy band BTS for the third presentation.SK Group is also proactively engaging in activities to host the Expo 2030. The group set up a World Expo (WE) task force consisting of vice chairman-level top executives under the SUPEX Promotion Committee, the group’s highest consultation organization, in June last year. SUPEX Promotion Committee leader Cho Dae-sik will serve as the head of the task force and be in charge of Asia, and general manager of Cooperation in the Americas of the committee, and Vice Chairman Yoo Jeong-joon was appointed as the head of the On-site Support team. Other active members include SK Vice Chairman Jang Dong-hyeon (as the head of the Planning and Promotion team), SK Hynix Vice Chairman Park Jeong-ho (in charge of the Americas, Japan, and Western Europe), and SK Innovation Vice Chairman Kim Joon (in charge of the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and Eastern Europe).President Cho visited Fiji during the Pacific Islands Forum in July last year and met with Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. and Tonga Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni, asking for their support. Vice Chairman Jang toured Kazakhstan, Estonia, Lithuania, and Croatia in September last year and had meetings with relevant government officials. Vice Chairman Kim visited Poland in August last year and visited the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a special envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in November of the same year and asked for support for Busan’s expo bid. Vice Chairman Park met with the Palauan president in August last year and Vice Chairman Yoo met the Surinamese president in December.SK Group is also working hard to promote the World Expo 2030 Busan to the general public. In November last year, SK Innovation operated Korea Train eXpress (KTX) trains of the Korea Railroad Corporation, which consist of 20 cars (388 meters in length), with messages to promote the expo bid attached from the very front control car to the last one. The trains had messages, such as ‘SK wishes Busan to host the World Expo 2030’ and ‘SK joins the great challenge to win the bid for the World Expo 2030.’SK Telecom signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan, Hanwha Systems, Korea Airports Corporation, and Tmap Mobility and proposed a vision to operate Urban Air Mobility (UAM) as an actual transportation means in 2030 if Busan wins the expo bid. UAM is a transportation system that operates aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing at an altitude of 300 meters to 600 meters. SK Telecom plans to use it as a practical transportation mode for visitors.Hong Seok-ho will@donga.com홍석호 기자 will@donga.com