“글로벌 공감대 형성에 집중” 친환경차 앞세워 부산엑스포 알린다

크게보기 정의선 현대자동차그룹 회장(왼쪽)이 2030 세계박람회 부산 유치를 홍보하기 위해 에두아르드 헤게르 슬로바키아 총리와 면담했다. 현대자동차그룹 제공

크게보기 현대자동차그룹은 2030 세계박람회 유치를 위해 파리에서 유치 활동을 펼쳤다. 현대자동차그룹 제공

Hyundai Motor sets up exclusive team

for creating global consensus



크게보기 To promote Busan as a candidate city to host the World Expo 2030, Hyundai Motor Group runs the Electrified G80 vehicles in Davos, Switzerland, where the 2023 World Economic Forum is held. Photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun (third from the left) meets ambassadors to the U.S. of major countries in Africa, the Caribbean Sea, and the Pacific Coast at an event, which was hosted by the South Korean Embassy to the U.S. in Washington, D.C., and asks for their support for the World Expo 2030 Busan. Photo by Hyundai Motor Group

현대자동차그룹은 2030 부산 세계박람회(엑스포) 유치를 위한 국민적 관심과 열기 조성을 위해 다양한 지원 활동을 벌이고 있다. 세계박람회기구(BIE) 회원국으로부터 지지를 이끌어내기 위해 현대차그룹 경영진이 직접 발벗고 나섰다.현대차그룹은 2021년 8월 국내 대기업 중 가장 먼저 그룹 차원 전담 조직인 ‘부산엑스포유치지원TFT’를 구성했다. 이후 국내외에 구축한 네트워크를 활용해 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 활동을 진행하고 있다.현대차그룹은 지난해 7월 열린 2022부산국제모터쇼에서 국내외 관람객들에게 공식 홍보 전단을 배포했다. 부산 뿐 아니라 현대차·기아 주요 판매 거점에도 관련 홍보물을 비치해 사람들의 관심과 호응을 유도하고 있다.현대차그룹은 2023년 1월 스위스 다보스에서 열린 2023 세계경제포럼(WEF·다보스포럼)에서도 2030 부산 엑스포 유치를 위해 다양한 행사를 진행했다. 우선 2030 부산 엑스포 홍보 문구를 입힌 차량 58대를 현지에서 운영했다. 부산엑스포의 비전인 ‘세계의 대전환, 더 나은 미래를 향한 항해’에 맞춰 친환경차 45대를 투입했다. 부산 홍보용 문구를 담은 차량들은 행사 기간 동안 시내를 오가며 자연스럽게 유치 지원 활동을 했다. 현대차그룹은 다보스포럼 기간 중에 열린 ‘한국의 밤’ 행사장 입구에 2030 부산 엑스포 로고가 적용된 투명 컨테이너를 설치하고, 그 안에 제네시스의 컨셉트카 ‘제네시스 엑스’를 전시해 참가자들의 이목을 집중시켰다.지난해 6월, 11월에는 BIE 총회가 개최된 프랑스 파리에서 2030 부산세계박람회 로고로 장식한 현대차 차량을 운행했다. 차량들은 파리의 주요 관광 명소 주변을 운행하며 총회 참석을 위해 모인 BIE 회원국 인사들과 파리를 찾은 관광객을 대상으로 세계박람회 개최 후보지인 부산을 알렸다. 현대차그룹은 인도네시아 발리에서 열렸던 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의에서 사용될 제네시스 G80 전동화 모델, 현대 아이오닉5 등 총 393대의 공식 차량을 지원하는 전달식에서 2030 부산 엑스포 홍보 배너를 설치하고, 안내 책자를 비치하며 부산 엑스포 우호 분위기 조성에도 나섰다.현대차그룹의 글로벌 네트워크를 기반으로 한 유치 지원활동도 활발히 진행됐다. 지난해 10월 정의선 현대차그룹 회장은 페트르 피알라 체코 총리, 에두아르드 헤게르 슬로바키아 총리를 잇따라 만나 2030 부산 엑스포 개최를 지지해달라고 요청했다. 정 회장은 부산 엑스포의 미래 비전과 한국, 그리고 부산이 보유한 역동성과 미래지향성을 설명했다. 정 회장은 2월 28일(현지 시간) 미국 워싱턴에서 주미한국대사관 주관으로 열린 아프리카 및 카리브해, 태평양 연안 주요국 주미대사 초청 행사에 참석해 2030 부산 엑스포 개최에 대한 관심을 호소했다.장재훈 현대차 사장도 2022년 10월 바하마, 칠레, 파라과이 등 중남미 3개국을 방문해 2030 부산 엑스포 유치 활동을 벌였다. 장 사장은 바하마, 칠레, 파라과이를 차례로 찾아 각국 정상들을 만나 부산 엑스포 유치를 호소했다. 송호성 기아 사장은 지난해 9월 남아프리카공화국과 모잠비크, 짐바브웨 등 아프리카 3개국을 직접 찾아 부산 엑스포 유치 활동을 펼쳤다. 현대차그룹은 “글로벌 이벤트와 현지 네트워크를 모두 활용해 유치 활동의 시너지 효과를 높이고, 특히 세계인들의 공감대를 형성하는데 적극 나설 것”이라고 전했다.이건혁 기자 gun@donga.comHyundai Motor Group is conducting various activities to support raising people’s interest in the World Expo 2030 Busan. The executives of the group are also working hard to gain support from the member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).In August 2021, Hyundai Motor Group set up a task force team, a group-level organization dedicated to the expo bid, for the first time among large South Korean companies. Since then, the group has been performing activities to promote the World Expo 2030 Busan by utilizing its domestic and overseas networks.The group distributed official promotion leaflets to the domestic and foreign visitors of the 2022 Busan International Motor Show held in July last year. Expo PR materials are also placed not only in Busan but also at major sales locations of Hyundai Motor and Kia, encouraging people’s interest and attention.The automotive group also hosted various events to support the bid for the World Expo 2030 Busan at the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos, Switzerland in January 2023. First, 58 cars with lettering to promote the expo were operated in Davos, including 45 environment-friendly cars in line with the Busan expo’s vision of “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.” The cars drove across the city while the forum was held, promoting the Busan expo. The group also set up a transparent container with the logo of the World Expo 2030 Busan at the entrance to the event hall for Korea Night held during the WEF and displayed the Genesis X Concept in the container, garnering much attention from the attendees.The group also operated Hyundai Motor vehicles decorated with the logo of the World Expo 2030 Busan in Paris in June and November last year when general meetings of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) were held. The cars drove near popular tourist sites in Paris to promote Busan as a candidate location to host the Expo 2030, targeting the officials of the BIE member countries who gathered to attend the meetings and tourists visiting the city. The group also installed banners to promote the World Expo 2030 Busan and kept booklets to call for support for the city at a delivery ceremony to sponsor 393 official cars, including the Genesis Electrified G80 and the IONIQ 5, to be used for the G20 summit held in Bali, Indonesia.Hyundai Motor Group also actively supported the expo bid by utilizing its global networks. The group’s Chairman Chung Eui-sun met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger in October last year, asking for their support for the World Expo 2030 Busan. Chairman Chung explained the future vision of the expo, as well as the dynamics and future orientation of South Korea and Busan. He also attended an event inviting ambassadors to the U.S. of major countries in Africa, the Caribbean Sea, and the Pacific Coast, which was hosted by the South Korean Embassy to the U.S. in Washington, D.C. on February 28, and asked for their interest in the World Expo 2030 Busan.Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon also visited three Latin American countries – The Bahamas, Chile, and Paraguay – in October 2022 to promote the Busan Expo bid. Chang met with the leaders of the countries and appealed for their support. Kia President Song Ho-sung visited three African countries – South Africa, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe – in September last year to ask for their support for the Busan expo. "We will enhance the synergy effect of PR activities and make active efforts to create a consensus among people around the world by utilizing global events and local networks," said a member of Hyundai Motor Group.Lee Geon-hyeok gun@donga.com