부산 위해 그룹 역량 총집중… 해외 포럼-박람회 열고 엑스포 지원 사격

크게보기 신동빈 롯데그룹 회장(오른쪽)은 지난해 9월 베트남 호찌민시에서 열린 투티엠 에코스마트시티 착공식에서 판 반 마이 호찌민시 인민위원장을 만나 2030부산세계박람회 유치 지지를 요청했다. 롯데그룹 제공

롯데는 지난해 9월 독일에서 개최한 ‘롯데-대한민국 브랜드 엑스포’에서 중소기업 해외 수출 지원을 하면서 부산세계박람회 유치 활동을 전개했다. 롯데그룹 제공

Lotte holds overseas forums and

exhibitions for Expo bid campaign

Lotte holds Lotte-Korea Brand Expo in September last year to pioneer new overseas markets for small- and medium-sized enterprises along with activities to promote the World Expo 2030 Busan. Photo by Lotte Group

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin met with the chairman of German retail company REWE in June last year and asked for his support for the World Expo 2030 Busan. Photo by Lotte Group

롯데는 부산과 인연이 깊다. 1968년 롯데제과 부산 출장소 개설, 1982년 프로야구 롯데자이언츠 창단, 1995년 롯데백화점 부산본점 출점 등이 대표적이다. 롯데가 2030년 부산세계박람회 유치를 위해 ‘롯데그룹 유치지원 TFT’를 조직하고 그룹 역량을 총동원해 지원 활동을 펼치는 것도 부산이 롯데에 의미 깊은 도시인 영향이 크다.신동빈 롯데그룹 회장은 지난해 7월 부산에서 이례적으로 밸류크리에이션미팅(VCM)를 열었다. 서울에서 여는 VCM 회의를 부산에서 개최한 것은 처음이었다. 신 회장은 계열사 사장단에게 “부산에서 VCM을 진행하는 것은 2030 부산세계박람회를 응원하는 의미”라며 “참석자 모두가 엑스포 유치를 응원하고 노력해달라”고 당부했다. 국가적 행사를 그룹 차원에서 전폭 지원하자는 취지였다.부산세계박람회 유치가 성공하면 43조 원의 생산유발 효과와 함께 18조 원의 부가가치가 창출될 것으로 전망되는 만큼 호텔, 백화점 등 부산에서 다양한 사업을 펼치는 롯데에도 ‘윈윈’이라는 판단에서다.다보스포럼서 엑스포 유치 염원 전달신 회장은 부산엑스포 유치 지원을 위해 글로벌 비즈니스 네트워크를 활용하고 있다. 올해 1월 초 스위스 다보스에서 열린 세계경제포럼(WEF)에서 각국 정재계 리더들을 만나 부산에 대한 관심과 지지를 요청했다. 롯데호텔은 포럼 기간 대한상공회의소 주최로 열린 ‘한국의 밤’ 행사에서 글로벌 리더 300여명에게 한식 메뉴 30여 종을 선보이며 엑스포 유치 염원을 전달하기도 했다.신 회장은 지난해 6월 아일랜드 더블린에서 열린 CGF 글로벌 서밋에서 개최지 부산의 역량을 소개했고 9월 베트남 호찌민시에서 열린 투티엠 에코스마트시티 착공식에서 판 반 마이 호찌민시 인민위원장을 만나 부산엑스포 유치 지지를 요청했다.롯데그룹 계열사 경영진들도 함께 뛰고 있다. 롯데케미칼은 지난해 11월 방한한 푸안 마하라니 인도네시아 하원의장을, 롯데호텔과 롯데제과는 각각 아이보시 고이치 주한 일본 대사와 앨런 존 케레마텐 가나 산업부 장관을 만나 부산 지지를 요청했다. 롯데미래전략연구소는 지난해 11월 바킷 듀센바예프 주한 카자흐스탄 대사와 지난해 12월 방한한 니콜라에 치우커 루마니아 총리를 만나 엑스포 유치 활동을 전개했다. 롯데칠성음료는 지난해 말 태국, 캄보디아, 필리핀 등 아세안 10개국 주한대사와 면담하며 부산 지지를 당부했다.백화점 호텔 홈쇼핑 아울렛 통해 유치 열기 고조롯데는 해외 포럼과 박람회도 부산엑스포 홍보의 장으로 활용하고 있다. 롯데 유통 6개사(홈쇼핑, 백화점. 마트, 면세점, 하이마트, 코리아세븐)는 지난해 9월 독일과 미국에서 ‘롯데-대한민국 브랜드 엑스포’를 열고 중소기업 해외 판로개척을 파며 엑스포 유치 활동을 함께 펼쳤다. 지난해 9월 독일 베를린에서 열린 가전 박람회 ‘IFA 2022’에서는 행사 기간 동안 부산엑스포 홍보 영상을 부스 전면 대형 스크린으로 내보냈다.롯데는 국제박람회기구(BIE)에서 현장 실사를 오면 국내 유치 열기를 고조시키기 위해 다양할 활동을 전개할 계획이다. 롯데백화점 본점 옥외 전광판과 서울역 롯데아울렛 외벽 랩핑을 통해 부산엑스포를 응원할 계획이다. 롯데홈쇼핑과 롯데월드는 서울 광화문광장에서 롯데의 자체 캐릭터 벨리곰과 로티·로리와 함께 엑스포 유치 이벤트를 펼친다. 부산에 위치한 롯데호텔, 롯데백화점, 롯데리아 등 전 매장에 대형 현수막을 내걸고 임직원들은 부산엑스포 공식 배지를 착용하고 근무할 예정이다.신동진 기자 shine@donga.comLotte has a long history with Busan. Lotte Confectionery opened its Busan branch in 1968, and professional baseball team Lotte Giants was founded based in Busan in 1982, and Lotte Department Store opened its Busan location in 1995. Lotte has set up Lotte Group TFT to support the expo bid and is mobilizing the group’s capabilities to provide support for the World Expo 2030 Busan as the city holds deep meaning to the group.Chairperson Shin Dong-bin held a Valuation Creation Meeting (VCM) unusually in Busan in July last year. This was the first time that the meeting, which is usually hosted in Seoul, was held in Busan. “We are holding a VCM in Busan to support the World Expo 2030 Busan,” said Chairperson Shin to the presidents of the group’s affiliates. “I ask for support and efforts from all of you to help Busan win the expo bid,” Shin said, calling for the attendees’ full support for the national event.Lotte, which operates hotels, department stores, and other businesses in Busan, is expected to enjoy the win-win effect if Busan hosts the World Expo 2030, which is projected to bring 43 trillion won of production inducement effect and 18 trillion won of added value.Chairperson Shin is utilizing the group’s global business networks to support the bid for the expo. He met with the leaders of the political and business circles from many countries at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland in early January this year and asked for support and interest in Busan as a host country. Lotte Hotel served over 30 kinds of Korean food to over 300 global leaders during the Korea Night event hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry during the forum, delivering the group’s wish for hosting the expo.The Lotte chairperson also introduced the capabilities of Busan as a host country at the CGF Global Summit held in Dublin, Ireland in June last year. He also called for support for Busan from Phan Van Mai, the chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Thu Theim Eco-Smart City project held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in September.The management teams of Lotte Group’s affiliates are also working together to win the expo bid. Lotte Chemical met with Speaker of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia Puan Maharani, Lotte Hotel with the Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi, and Lotte Confectionery with Ghanaian Minister for Trade and Industry Alan John Kyerematen, calling for their support for Busan. Lotte Institute of Economy & Business Strategy met with Kazakhstani Ambassador to South Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev in November last year and Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca during his visit to South Korea in December last year to promote the expo. Lotte Chilsung had meetings with Ambassadors to South Korea from 10 ASEAN countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, and the Philippines, at the end of last year, pleading for their support for Busan.Lotte is also utilizing overseas forums and exhibitions as venues to promote the World Expo 2030 Busan. Lotte’s six retail companies – Lotte Home Shopping, Department Store, Mart, Duty Free, Hi-Mart, and Korea Seven – held Lotte-Korea Brand Expo in Germany and the U.S. in September last year to pioneer new overseas markets for small- and medium-sized enterprises along with activities to promote the World Expo 2030 Busan. In September last year, Lotte also presented promotional videos for the Expo 2030 on a large screen in the front of its booth at the IFA 2022, a home appliance exhibition held in Berlin, Germany.Lotte plans to engage in various activities to promote people’s interest in the World Expo 2030 in South Korea during the Bureau International des Expositions’ on-site inspection. A billboard will be set up for Lotte Department Store’s main store in Jung-gu, Seoul and the exterior walls of Lotte Outlet’s Seoul Station location will be wrapped with images to promote the expo. Lotte Home Shopping and Lotte World will utilize the characters representing them – Bellygom, Loti, and Lori – to hold events to promote the expo bid in Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. All locations of Lotte Hotel, Lotte Department Store, and Lotteria in Busan will have large banners promoting the expo, and all staff will wear official expo badges.Shin Dong-Jin Shine@donga.com신동진 기자 shine@donga.com