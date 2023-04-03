“새로운 대한민국을 향한 도약, 부산에서 시작된다”

박형준 부산시장(가운데)은 지난달 17일 부산항국제컨벤션센터에서 열린 대한상공회의소 출입기자단과의 간담회에서 “2030엑스포 유치로 61조 원에 달하는 경제 효과가 예상된다”고 강조했다. 부산시 제공

“Leap forward for

new South Korea starts in Busan“

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon (third from the right) raises his hand and chants a slogan wishing the winning of the World Expo 2030 bid along with citizens who attend an event titled ‘Win the Golden Bell for the World Expo 2030 Busan!’ held at the main conference room of the Busan Metropolitan City Hall on February 22. Photo by Busan Metropolitan City

“We will definitely host the expo”

mayor Park said.

“반드시 유치하겠습니다.”박형준 부산시장은 2월 17일 부산 동구 부산항국제컨벤션센터에서 열린 기자간담회에서 부산의 2030세계박람회(엑스포) 유치 가능성을 묻는 질문에 이같이 말했다. 박 시장은 이날 대한상공회의소 출입기자단과 만나 “지난해 초만 해도 솔직히 우리를 지지하는 나라가 우리 뿐이란 걱정이 들었다”며 “하지만 지난 1년 간 정부와 기업이 부산시와 함께 열심히 뛴 결과 많은 변화가 생기고 있다”고 말했다.2030엑스포 개최지는 11월 예정된 국제박람회기구(BIE) 총회에서 171개 회원국 투표로 결정된다. 유치 신청서를 낸 4개국 중 ‘오일머니’를 앞세워 수도 리야드에서 개최를 희망하는 사우디아라비아가 가장 큰 경쟁국으로 꼽힌다. 박 시장은 “판세가 뒤집혔다고 장담할 수는 없지만 암묵적이나마 지지를 표시한 국가가 사우디에 거의 근접했다고 내부적으로 판단 중“이라며 ”아직 표심을 정하지 않은 곳이 매우 많아 끝까지 열심히 하면 좋은 결실을 맺을 것“이라고 말했다.박 시장은 엑스포 유치에 따른 경제 효과를 약 61조 원으로 전망하면서 ‘부산만이 아닌 대한민국 성장의 큰 기회’라고 강조했다. 박 시장은 “대화형 인공지능(AI) 서비스 챗GPT에게 물어보니 엑스포가 개최국에 주는 이점이 5가지였다”며 투자 증가와 일자리 창출, 국가 브랜드 상승, 새로운 기반시설 확충, 지역경제 활성화 등을 꼽았다고 소개했다. 이어 “올림픽과 월드컵에 이어 ‘등록 엑스포’를 개최하는 세계 일곱 번째 국가가 되면 그 자체가 대한민국이 7대 선진 강국으로 도약하는 상징적 의미가 있다”고 말했다.국민들의 유치 열기를 끌어 올리기 위해 정부와 부산시, 기업들은 국제박람회기구(BIE)의 현지 실사를 앞두고 역량을 결집하고 있다. 후보국 유치 역량과 준비 수준 등을 심층 평가해 작성한 실사 보고서는 6월 총회에서 모든 회원국에 회람되고 유치국 투표에 큰 영향을 끼친다. 특히 과거 사례를 보면 실사단 보고서 중 ‘국민적 열기’가 표심에 큰 영향을 미치는 것으로 전해졌다. 이에 시는 실사 기간을 ‘엑스포 주간’으로 정하고 다양한 문화 행사를 개최한다. 경제계도 실사단 초청 행사를 열고 국내외 홍보 인프라를 가동해 열기 확산에 힘을 보태기로 했다.박 시장은 “엑스포 유치는 국가 균형발전 차원에서도, 부산이 동북아에서 경쟁력을 갖춘 물류 관광도시로 도약하기 위해서도 꼭 필요하다“며 “대한민국이 인류가 한 걸음 더 나아가는데 크게 기여를 할 수 있도록 도와달라”고 호소했다.Mayor of Busan Park Heong-joon said to a question regarding the possibility of hosting the World Expo 2030 in Busan during a press conference held at the Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center in Dong-gu, Busan on February 17. “I was concerned that the only country supporting South Korea as a potential host country was South Korea itself up until early last year,” the mayor told accredited correspondents to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the same day. “However, there have been many changes as a result of joint efforts between Busan Metropolitan City, the South Korean government, and corporations over the last year.”The location to host the World Expo 2030 will be decided by a vote of 171 member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) during the bureau’s general meeting scheduled in November. Saudi Arabia, which puts forward its ‘oil money’ and wishes to host the event in its capital, Riyadh, is the biggest competitor among the four countries that filed bids to host the event. “While we cannot say for sure that the tide is turned yet, we suspect that countries that have expressed support, though implicitly, are choosing Saudi Arabia,” said Mayor Park. “However, we believe that there will be a positive outcome if we work hard until the end as the majority of countries have not decided which country to support.”Mayor Park estimated that hosting the Expo 2030 will bring an economic impact of about 61 trillion won and emphasized that it presents a significant growth opportunity not only for Busan but also for South Korea. He added that ChatGPT, an interactive artificial intelligence (AI) service, listed five benefits that a host country of the expo can enjoy, which are increased investment, more jobs, a better national brand, the addition of new infrastructure, and activation of the local economy. “Becoming the seventh country to host a registered expo, following the Olympics and World Cup, also holds the symbolic significance of South Korea becoming one of the seven major advanced countries in the world.”The South Korean government, Busan Metropolitan City, and the business sector are gathering their capabilities to garner people’s attention in hosting the expo before the BIE’s upcoming on-site inspection. Inspection reports written based on the in-depth assessment of candidate countries’ hosting capabilities, preparedness, etc. will be sent out to all member countries and affect which country they vote for to host the expo. The past cases show that the category of ‘people’s interest’ in the reports heavily affects votes. Therefore, Busan Metropolitan City will designate the inspection period as the ‘expo week’ and hold various cultural events. The business circles will also organize events to invite the inspection team and utilize domestic and overseas PR infrastructure to help boost people’s interest.“Hosting the expo is essential for the balanced development of South Korea and for Busan to become a competitive logistics and tourist city in Northeast Asia,” said the mayor. “Please support us so that South Korea can make great contributions to humanity’s next leap forward.”Busan=Gang Seong-myeong smkang@donga.com부산=강성명 기자 smkang@donga.com