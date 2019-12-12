donga.com

닫기
일일 외국어 산책오늘의 운세
ENG中文日文
전체메뉴
Talks between FCE and POSCO Energy, failing to produce result
페이스북 트위터 이메일 추천해요
국제
더보기

Talks between FCE and POSCO Energy, failing to produce result

동아일보입력 2019-12-12 17:22수정 2019-12-12 17:26
뉴스듣기프린트
트랜드뉴스 보기




Jason Few, the CEO of FuelCell Energy(FCE), recently visited South Korea to negotiate Joint Venture), but returned home after failing to produce results.

FCE is known to have failed to reach a conclusion since FuelCell Energy proposed a terms of negotiation that was different from originally discussed MOU(memorandum of understanding) contract.

According to industry officials, FuelCell Energy suggested the negotiation first, but it could not carry on because FuelCell showed a different stance from what was originally discussed.


The person also mentioned it was not the first time FuelCell Energy demonstrated this kind of negotiation tactics.

주요기사

As the negotiations between Posco Energy and FCE ended without any success, the domestic fuel cell industry guessed that the visit to Korea was for FCE to increase its stock prices before a general meeting of stockholders to be held on Dec. 13.

FCE stock prices have constantly fallen below a dollar dollar since mid-October 2018, causing the stock to face a delisting warning from the NASDAQ, but through stock consolidation in April 2019, it has stepped away from a crisis.

The company was warned about delisting from NASDAQ, however, overcame the crisis with stock consolidation happened in April 2019.

Nevertheless, the stock price kept declining and FuelCell was warned again for delisting in July 2019. Currently FuelCell Energy‘s stock price stays around half a dollar.

POSCO Energy initiated fuel cell business in February 2007 and collaborated with FuelCell Energy to make use of MCFC(Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell) technology owned by FuelCell Energy.

After POSCO Energy purchased $29 million worth of FuelCell Energy’s share to strengthen collaboration with the company, it bought another $55 million worth of stock.

However, a key component called ‘stack’ from FuelCell‘s MCFC showed its life expectancy below expected, resulting in a massive loss for POSCO Energy.

POSCO Energy recorded accumulated loss equivalent to 600 billion Korean won(￦) since it started fuel cell business. The loss would surpass well over 1 trillion won if the investments made for the business are counted.
추천해요
0 개의 기사의견이 있습니다.댓글쓰기

Copyright ⓒ 동아일보 & donga.com

당신이 좋아할 만한 콘텐츠

국제 많이 본 뉴스

  1. 1日 농림성 차관 출신 70대, 그의 40대 장남 살해 동기는…
  2. 22002년 한국처럼… “박항서” 연호하며 베트남 전역 황홀한 밤
  3. 3내년 하반기부터 미국행 승객 보안인터뷰 폐지
  1. 4美CSIS “北, 7일 액체연료 로켓 엔진시험 ‘성공적’” 평가
  2. 5터키 “美 제재땐, 공군기지 이용금지 검토”…‘러시아판 사드’ 도입놓고 갈등
  3. 6“911에 전화해줘!”…애플 음성인식 ‘시리’가 美남성 살렸다

기사 의견

   

주요뉴스

1/3이전다음

포토·동영상

트렌드뉴스

많이 본

  1. 1특별기 타고 경찰 에스코트까지…베트남 총리, 박항서에 “국가발전 기여” 극찬특별기 타고 경찰 에스코트까지…베트남 총리, 박항서에 “국가발전 기여” 극찬
  2. 2日 농림성 차관 출신 70대, 그의 40대 장남 살해 동기는…日 농림성 차관 출신 70대, 그의 40대 장남 살해 동기는…
  3. 3전두환, 12·12 40주년 오찬 모습 포착…“1인 20만원 코스요리 즐겨”전두환, 12·12 40주년 오찬 모습 포착…“1인 20만원 코스요리 즐겨”
  4. 4매일 10초 스트레칭, 허리통증 날린다매일 10초 스트레칭, 허리통증 날린다
  5. 5文대통령 “UAE 왕세제에 쿨링하우스 큰소리쳤는데”…개발자 “얼마든지 치셔라”文대통령 “UAE 왕세제에 쿨링하우스 큰소리쳤는데”…개발자 “얼마든지 치셔라”

댓글이 핫한

  1. 1현대차 ‘근무중 와이파이 제한’ 노조반발에 일단 철회
  2. 2[단독]조국, 내년 서울대 로스쿨 강의개설 신청[단독]조국, 내년 서울대 로스쿨 강의개설 신청
  3. 3[김순덕 칼럼]眞文게이트, 대통령이 알았을 리 없다[김순덕 칼럼]眞文게이트, 대통령이 알았을 리 없다
  4. 4[e글e글]여학생 어깨·팔 툭툭 쳐 깨운 교사, 직위해제[e글e글]여학생 어깨·팔 툭툭 쳐 깨운 교사, 직위해제
  5. 5명동-홍대앞 텅 빈 점포 “권리금 없습니다”… 전통상권까지 불황 한파명동-홍대앞 텅 빈 점포 “권리금 없습니다”… 전통상권까지 불황 한파

베스트 추천

  1. 1[김순덕 칼럼]眞文게이트, 대통령이 알았을 리 없다[김순덕 칼럼]眞文게이트, 대통령이 알았을 리 없다
  2. 2“삼성 中공장 철수로 지역경제 ‘붕괴’…후이저우 유령도시 됐다”“삼성 中공장 철수로 지역경제 ‘붕괴’…후이저우 유령도시 됐다”
  3. 3박항서 또… 베트남 ‘60년 만의 열광’ 속으로박항서 또… 베트남 ‘60년 만의 열광’ 속으로
  4. 4북한 강원도의 포악한 탐관오리들[주성하 기자의 서울과 평양사이]북한 강원도의 포악한 탐관오리들[주성하 기자의 서울과 평양사이]
  5. 5[사설]제1야당 배제한 예산안 일방 통과, 무너진 ‘협상의 정치’

당신만 안본 뉴스

동아 아카이브

오피니언
사설
오늘과내일
횡설수설
광화문에서
동아광장
정치
청와대
국회정당
북한
외교안보
행정자치
경제
기업CEO
부동산
금융
IT
자동차
사회
교육
노동
사건사고
국제
생활문화
스포츠
연예
이슈
연재
트렌드뉴스
오늘의신문
일일외국어
보도자료
다국어뉴스
영어
중국어
일본어
신문보기
보이스뉴스|RSS