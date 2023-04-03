“한마음으로 응원합니다” 편의점-주유소 등 고객과 성공 기원

크게보기 GS스포츠의 여자배구팀인 GS칼텍스 서울 Kixx 배구단 소속 선수가 서브를 준비하는 옆에 GS그룹의 부산세계박람회 유치 기원 플래카드가 걸려 있다. GS그룹 제공

PR materials on the World Expo 2030 Busan are placed in various locations of the Jangchung Arena, the home stadium of the GS Caltex Seoul KIXX volleyball team. GS Group has been promoting the World Expo 2030 Busan during the games of its KIXX volleyball team and FC Seoul football club since last year. Photo by GS Group

GS그룹은 GS리테일, GS칼텍스, GS스포츠 등 주요 계열사에서 ‘2030 부산세계박람회’ 유치를 기원하는 홍보 활동을 진행하고 있다. 편의점, 주유소 등 소비자 접점이 많은 사업을 중심으로 관련 이벤트를 계획하고 있으며, 많은 관중이 몰리는 스포츠 경기에서 부산세계박람회 유치와 관련한 캠페인을 진행한다.GS리테일은 부산세계박람회 유치를 기원하는 고객 참여 행사 및 성공 기원 이벤트를 진행한다. 전국 편의점에 송출되는 GSTV와 GS샵 홈쇼핑 방송, GS샵 모바일 앱과 SNS 등 모든 미디어 매체를 활용하는 방식이다. 특히 전국 1만6000여 개의 GS25 편의점에서는 온·오프라인 베스트 상품에 대한 특별 기획전을 진행한다.GS칼텍스는 부산 지역을 중심으로 주유소 및 충전소에 부산세계박람회 유치를 응원하는 플랜카드를 게시하고, 홍보 브로셔를 배포하는 등 고객을 대상으로 적극적인 홍보 활동을 펼친다.GS스포츠는 지난해부터 스포츠 경기 현장에서 홍보 행사를 진행해오고 있다. GS스포츠 소속인 FC서울은 지난해 9월 수원삼성과의 경기에서 ‘슈퍼 응원 데이’를 개최했다. 경기가 열린 서울월드컵경기장 북측 광장에 ‘2030 부산세계박람회 홍보 부스’를 설치해 응원게시판을 운영하고 부산엑스포 관련 자료집을 배포했다. FC서울 선수들은 지난해부터 유니폼에 부산세계박람회 유치를 기원하는 엠블럼 패치를 부착해오고 있다.GS그룹은 지난해 부산세계박람회 유치 지원을 위해 각 계열사 고위 경영진으로 구성된 ‘2030 부산세계박람회 유치 지원 태스크포스(TF)’를 구성했다. 우무현 GS건설 사장이 TF장을 맡았고, GS건설, GS칼텍스, GS리테일, GS글로벌, GS스포츠 등 주요 계열사의 역량을 집중시킬 계획이다.최지원 기자 jwchoi@donga.comGS Group and its major affiliates – GS Retail, GS Caltex, and GS Sports – are conducting promotional activities to help Busan win the bid for the World Expo 2030. The group is planning relevant events with a focus on businesses with touch points with consumers, such as convenience stores and gas stations, and a campaign related to the expo at sports events that attract large audiences.GS Retail will hold customer-participating and other events to support the bid for the World Expo 2030 Busan. It will utilize all media channels, including GSTV broadcasted at convenience stores across the country, GS Shop Home Shopping broadcast, GS Shop mobile app, and social media. In particular, a special promotion will be launched for online and offline best-selling products at over 16,000 GS25 convenience stores across the nation.GS Caltex will actively engage in promotional activities targeting customers by setting up placards and placing promotional brochures rooting for the Busan expo at gas stations and electric car charging stations in the city.GS Sports has been engaging in PR activities at sporting events since last year. GS Sports’ professional football team FC Seoul held the Super Cheering Day event during a match against the Suwon Samsung Bluewings in September last year. A PR booth for the World Expo 2030 Busan was set up in the North Plaza of the Seoul World Cup Stadium where the match was held to operate a cheering message board and hand out brochures related to the expo. The players of FC Seoul have been wearing emblem patches promoting the expo on their uniforms since last year.Last year, GS Group established a task force team to support the bid for the World Expo 2030 Busan consisting of the high-level executives of its affiliates. The task force team will concentrate the capabilities of the group’s major affiliates – GS E&C, GS Caltex, GS Retail, GS Global, and GS Sports – under the leadership of GS E&C President Woo Moo-hyun.Choi Ji-won jwchoi@donga.com최지원 기자 jwchoi@donga.com