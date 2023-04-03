‘K컬쳐’ 앞세워 부산 인지도 높인다

크게보기 지난해 8월 미국 로스앤젤레스에서 열린 ‘KCON 2022 LA’에서 온·오프라인 717만 관객에게 부산의 다채로운 매력을 알리고 있다. CJ그룹 제공

CJ raises awareness of World Expo Busan

bid with K-culture hits

크게보기 CJ ENM plays videos promoting the World Expo 2030 Busan on large screens at K-pop music festival KCON, or K-pop singers’ fan meetings. Photo by CJ Group

K컬처의 글로벌 확산을 이끄는 CJ ENM은 2030 부산세계박람회(엑스포) 유치 지원을 위해 K컬처를 전면에 내세웠다. 부산엑스포 유치를 위한 콘텐츠 제작과 홍보 영상 송출 등 전 방위적 활동으로 국내외 K컬처 팬들에게 부산 엑스포 유치의 필요성을 알리는 데에 주력하고 있다.CJ ENM은 1월 댄스 크루 ‘위댐보이즈(WDBZ)‘와 함께 제작한 부산 엑스포 홍보 뮤직비디오를 선보였다. ‘응답하라 2030’이라는 타이틀을 내걸고 부산 엑스포 유치를 응원하는 메시지를 담았다.국내 인문 지식 유튜브 채널인 ‘사피엔스 스튜디오’에서는 부산 엑스포 유치 의의와 부산의 개최 역량을 보여주는 콘텐츠를 제작했다. ‘엑스포 읽어드립니다’에서는 과학, 문화예술 등 각 분야 전문가들이 엑스포 역사와 과학문명에 끼친 영향 등을 흥미롭게 풀어내고, 이를 통해 엑스포 위상과 엑스포 유치에 대한 기대감을 전달했다.CJ ENM은 부산 엑스포의 글로벌 인지도를 높이기 위해 미국, 일본 등 해외에서도 홍보 활동을 이어가고 있다. 전 세계 K컬처 팬들이 집결하는 축제인 케이콘(KCON)을 활용해 부산 엑스포 홍보 활동을 펼쳤다. K팝 가수 공연이 열리는 쇼와 팬미팅 현장, 컨벤션장 내 스크린 등을 통해 홍보 영상을 내보내고 케이콘 생중계 유튜브 채널에서도 홍보 영상을 송출했다.CJ그룹 차원에서도 적극적인 유치 활동을 펼치고 있다. ‘2030부산세계박람회 유치위원회’ 위원을 맡고 있는 손경식 CJ그룹 회장은 주한 아세안 대사단, 주한 일본 대사, 오스트리아 외교장관 등을 만나 부산 엑스포 유치 지지를 요청하고 있다.오승준 기자 ohmygod@donga.com---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CJ ENM, which is leading the global expansion of K-culture, is bringing K-culture to the forefront to support Busan to win the bid for the World Expo 2030. The company is making holistic efforts to create content and broadcast PR videos to inform the domestic and overseas fans of K-culture of the need to host the expo in Busan.CJ ENM showcased a music video promoting the Busan expo, which was produced in collaboration with dance crew We Dem Boyz (WDBZ), in January this year. The music video titled ‘Reply 2030’ delivers a message rooting for Busan as a host city of the event.The company’s YouTube channel dedicated to humanities knowledge developed content explaining the significance of hosting the World Expo 2030 Busan and Busan’s capabilities to host the event. In its video series on expos, experts in science, culture, and art explained the history of expos and their impact on scientific civilization in an interesting manner to express expectations for hosting the World Expo 2030 Busan.CJ ENM is also engaging in PR activities in overseas countries, including the U.S. and Japan, to raise global awareness of the World Expo 2030 Busan. In particular, the company promoted the expo at KCON, which attracted fans of K-culture across the world. Promotion videos for the expo were played on screens during performances of K-pop singers and at their fan meeting locations and the convention center, and also broadcasted on a YouTube channel live streaming KCON.CJ Group is also making active efforts to host the World Expo 2030 Busan. Chairman of CJ Group Sohn Kyung-shik, who is currently serving as a member of the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan, met with ambassadors of ASEAN countries and Japan to South Korea and the Austrian foreign minister and called for their support for the expo bid.Oh Seung-jun ohmygod@donga.com오승준 기자 ohmygod@donga.com