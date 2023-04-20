민주주의를 위해 함께 서야 할 한미동맹

Together, the U.S. and South Korea Can Stand Strong for Democracy

부모님은 6·25전쟁 당시 공산주의 체제를 피해 모든 것을 고향에 남겨두고 북한을 떠나 한국으로 탈출해야 했다. 한국에서 태어난 나는 초등학교를 졸업한 뒤 부모님과 함께 일본으로 이주해 중·고등학교 시절을 보냈다. 열아홉 살이 되던 해, 대학 진학을 위해 미국으로 떠난 직후 고향을 그리워하시던 아버지는 세상을 떠났다. 타향에 남겨진 어머니는 두 동생과 함께 미국으로 이주해 작은 옷가게를 열었고, 나는 어머니를 도우며 대학을 졸업했다.2021년 미국 연방의회에 입성한 최초의 아시아계 여성 의원 중 한 명으로 나는 한국계 미국인이라는 뿌리에 큰 자부심을 느낀다. 무엇보다 한미 양국에 이익이 되는 한미 관계를 증진하는 역할을 계속할 수 있다는 것을 자랑스럽게 생각한다.한국과 미국, 두 나라는 민주주의와 인권, 법치주의 등 가치를 공유하며 서로를 신뢰하는 오랜 역사를 함께해 왔다. 그리고 올해로 한미동맹은 역사적인 70주년을 맞이하게 됐다. 윤석열 대통령은 4월 미국 워싱턴을 방문해 조 바이든 대통령을 비롯한 미국 지도자들을 만난다. 이번 회담이 양국에 평화를 증진하기 위한 한미 상호 약속을 더욱 강화할 것으로 기대한다.평화는 평화를 지킬 수 있는 강한 힘이 있을 때 유지될 수 있다. 한미 양국의 발전을 위한 강한 경제안보야말로 지역적·세계적 위협에 맞서 싸우는 우리 두 나라의 관계를 더욱 강력하게 만들 수 있다. 이를 위해선 한미 간 교역 증대를 통해 양국 경제가 지속 성장하도록 노력해야 한다. 2020년 한국은 미국의 6대 교역국으로, 교역 규모가 1272억 달러(약 167조3600억 원)에 이른다.한국은 미국 공급망에 매우 중요한 국가다. 한미 양국은 교역 확대를 위해 가능한 모든 노력을 기울여야 한다. 특히 양국은 지난해 3월 발효 10년을 맞은 한미 자유무역협정(FTA)으로 경제 발전을 누릴 수 있었다. 이제 다른 국가와의 FTA를 추진하는 과정에서도 두 나라가 강력한 파트너십을 유지해야 한다.한국과 미국은 함께해야 더 강력해질 수 있다. 우리는 권위주의 국가들을 비롯한 민주주의와 자유를 위협하는 어떤 세력과도 함께 맞서야 한다. 권위주의 국가들은 세계 민주주의에 대한 가장 큰 위협이다. 우리는 권위주의 국가들이 자유 진영 국가들에 대한 침략 행위와 진영화를 부추기는 노력을 지속하지 못하도록 함께 대처해야 한다.북한의 핵무기 비축 증가와 미사일 시험 등 불안정한 안보 상황을 초래하는 행동도 좌시해서는 안 된다. 북한의 어떤 공격으로부터도 한국과 미국을 보호하기 위해 양국이 협력하는 것은 한반도 평화를 위해 반드시 필요한 일이다.나는 한미 관계의 강력하고 실질적인 성과를 만들기 위한 노력을 지속할 것이다. 권위주의 국가들은 민주주의가 직면한 가장 큰 위협이며 한국과 미국이 함께할 때 우리는 아시아뿐만 아니라 세계평화를 보장할 수 있다.My parents fled North Korea during the Korean War, forced to leaveeverything behind to escape an evil Communist regime. I was born in theRepublic of Korea (ROK) and spent much of my childhood in Japan. When I was 19years old, I moved to the United States with my family to attend university andhelp my mother open and run two small businesses in Southern California.Manyyears later, I became one of the first Asian American women to become a memberof Congress. I am so proud of my heritage and my identity as Korean American,and I am glad to continue promoting a mutually beneficial relationship betweenthe U.S. and South Korea.Our two nations have enjoyed a long history of mutual trust based on ourshared values in democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, and this yearmarks the 70th anniversary of that alliance. Korean President YoonSuk Yeol will visit Washington, D.C. in April to meet with U.S. President JoeBiden and other U.S. leaders. I am looking forward to the talks that will takeplace to further our mutual commitment to promoting peace in the region.Peace is best achieved with strength, and nothing will put ournations in a better position to combat aggression by bad actors than thestrength of healthy economies. We must be sure that both our economies continueto grow, and trade continues to thrive. In 2020, Korea was the U.S.’ sixthlargest trading partner with $127.2 billion in two-way goods traded. In California,Korea is the state’s fifth largest trade export destination. Korea is vital toU.S. supply chains and we must continue to ensure trade is encouraged howeverpossible. Both countries are in a better economic situation thanks to theUnited States-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS FTA) and we should continuethis partnership as we look to other regional free trade agreements.Together we can growand stand strong against any threat to democracy and freedom, including authoritarian states. Authoritarian states are the greatest threats to global democracy.We must stand strong to ensure the authoritarian states cannot continue theircampaign of aggression towards free nations and their work to enable ourenemies. North Korea’s unhinged behavior, including their recent stockpiling ofnuclear weapons and missile testing, cannot be taken lightly. It is vital thatwe encourage extended deterrence by ensuring both the United States and Koreahave what they need to protect themselves from any form of attack from NorthKorea.I am proud tocontinue to promote a strong and fruitful relationship between the UnitedStates and the Republic of Korea. The CCP is the greatest threat facingdemocracy and only together can we ensure peace, not only in Asia, but acrossthe world.Michelle Park Steel, Congresswoman Representing California’s 45th Congressional District