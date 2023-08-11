신혼여행지로 유명한 하와이, ‘잿더미’로 변하다[청계천 옆 사진관]

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii early Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O‘Neil)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of southern Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii, on June 25, 2023, left, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday, Aug. 9, following a wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

한국 사람에게 신혼여행지로도 유명한 하와이가 산불이 휩쓸고 지나면서 잿더미로 변했다. 1만2000여명이 거주하며 ‘지상 낙원’으로 불리던 하와이의 마우이섬에 산불 피해가 발생했다.특히, 관광명소 라하이나는 마을 전체가 회색빛으로 바뀌었다. 허리케인 ‘도라’의 영향으로 강풍까지 겹치며 산불 피해는 걷잡을 수 없이 번졌기 때문이다.AP 등 외신에 의하면 하와이 마우이섬 270 여개 주택과 건물이 불탔고, 2100 여명이 대피했다고 전했다. 또, 당국은 “36명의 사망자가 발견됐다”며 “비상사태를 선포했다”고도 했다.조 바이든 미국 대통령은 10일(현지시간) 산불로 대규모 피해가 발생한 하와이를 재난지역으로 승인하고 복구를 돕기 위한 연방 차원의 지원을 지시했다고 백악관이 전했다. 이에 따라 미 정부는 피해자들에게 임시 주거시설 제공, 주택 수리 지원, 피해 복구를 위한 저금리 융자 제공 등 필요한 지원을 하게 된다.하와이를 대표하는 섬은 오하우, 마우이, 카우아이, 빅아일랜드가 유명하다. 그 가운데 하와이 하면 떠오르는 ‘와이키키 비치’가 있는 곳은 오아후섬이다. 마우이섬은 2번째로 크고 고급 리조트가 많아 한적하고, 여유 있게 즐길 수 있는 곳으로 알려졌다.김재명 기자 base@donga.com