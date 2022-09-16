LG, 디지털 사이니지로 ‘부산의 물결’ 세계에 전파

글로벌 사업 역량 보유한 계열사 중심 유치 활동

LG는 7월부터 연말까지 관강객 입출일이 많은 부산 김해국제공항 입구 전광판과 김포국제공항 청사 내 전광판 등에서 ‘2030 부산세계박람회’ 홍보영상을 내보내고 있다. LG 제공



뉴욕 타임스스퀘어, 런던 피커딜리 광장에서 엑스포 홍보



LG가 ‘2030 부산세계박람회’ 유치 열기를 높이기 위해 설치한 서울 파르나스호텔 앞 대형 옥외광고물.



TV 광고와 오프라인 매장도 엑스포 홍보 통로로 활용

구광모 ㈜LG 대표(오른쪽)가 서울 마곡 LG사이언스파크의 LG화학 연구소에서 촉매를 활용한 탄소 저감 기술을 설명하는 직원의 말을 경청하고 있다. LG제공



Spreads the ‘Busan Wave’ to the World

with Digital Signages

Bidding Activities Led by Global Affiliates

Promotional video for the World Expo 2030 Busan, shown on an electronic board at Times Square in New York operated by LG.

Promoting Busan Expo on Times Square

in New York



TV Commercials and Offline Stores

to Promote Expo Bid

LG가 계열사들의 역량을 모아 ’2030 부산세계박람회(엑스포)‘ 유치 지원 활동에 적극 나서고 있다. LG전자 등 글로벌 사업 역량을 보유한 계열사들은 협의체를 구성해 해외 유치 교섭 활동을 진행 중이다. LG유플러스 등은 자체 제작 콘텐츠와 주문형비디오(VOD) 광고에 홍보 영상을 송출한다. 미국 뉴욕 타임스스퀘어를 비롯한 국내외 거점을 중심으로 전광판과 오프라인 매장에서 유치 홍보 영상을 꾸준히 상영하고 있다.LG전자, LG화학, LG에너지솔루션 등 글로벌 사업장과 생산법인을 두고 있는 계열사들의 최고경영자(CEO)와 사장급 임원, 해외 지역 대표 및 법인장들이 해외 유치 활동 전면에서 활동하고 있다. 이곳 임원들은 해외 출장 때 해당 국가 주요 인사 면담에 적극 나서고 있다. 향후 ’2030 부산세계박람회유치위원회‘의 민관합동사절단 파견 때 동행해 유치 활동을 적극 지원할 계획이다.LG전자는 지난달 국제박람회기구(BIE) 총회가 열리는 프랑스에서도 유치 홍보 활동을 했다. 7월 21¤24일 프랑스 에비앙리조트골프클럽에서 진행된 ’LPGA 아문디 에비앙 챔피언십‘ 대회 기간에 클럽하우스 옆 대형 전광판을 통해 ’The One and Only Busan‘이라는 메시지가 담긴 홍보 영상을 상영했다. LG전자 경영진과 유럽 지역 대표도 행사에 참석해 해외 주요 인사들을 대상으로 부산 엑스포 유치에 대한 관심과 지지를 요청했다.국내에서는 LG전자를 중심으로 주요 BIE 회원국의 주한 외국공관을 대상으로 회사 자체 행사나 전시, 공연 등에 초청하면서 지지를 이끌어내고 있다. LG는 향후 국내외 대외 행사 참여시에도 유치 홍보 활동을 연계할 계획이다.LG는 세계적인 랜드마크는 물론 각국 공항과 야구장 등에서도 부산 엑스포 유치 홍보 영상을 지속적으로 상영하고 있다.2월에는 뉴욕 타임스스퀘어, 런던 피커딜리 광장의 전광판에 ’더 파노라믹(The Panoramic)-해운대‘라는 작품을 한 달간 선보였다. 한국의 전통 회화 재료인 수묵으로 부산 해운대를 표현한 이상원 미디어아트 작가의 작품이다. 화선지 중앙을 가로질러 수묵의 먹선이 그려지는 장면으로 시작되는 영상은 해운대의 파도와 해변, 이를 즐기는 사람들의 모습으로 연결된다. ’The wave from BUSAN, KOREA‘라는 문구로 끝을 맺는다.6월에는 뉴욕과 런던의 같은 전광판에 BIE 총회 ’2030 세계박람회‘ 유치 경쟁 프레젠테이션에서 상영된 홍보 영상을 상영했다. 이 영상은 서울 광화문과 시청의 대형 전광판을 통해서도 시민들과 만났다.HS애드가 제작한 이 영상은 해운대, 광안대교, BEXCO, 감천문화 마을 등 부산의 아름다운 경관들을 담았다. 고색창연한 유적, 뜨겁게 박동하는 다이내믹한 모습을 보여주며 e스포츠 대회, 국제 콘퍼런스, 예술 공연 등이 활발히 열리고 있는 부산의 에너지 넘치는 모습을 담았다.영상은 부산의 매력을 ’에너지(ENERGY)‘ ’모험(ADVENTURE)‘ ’다양성(DIVERSITY)‘ ’아름다움(BEAUTY)‘ ’예술(ART)‘ ’당신(YOU)‘ 등 6가지 키워드로 생동감 있게 표현했다는 평을 받기도 했다.7월부터 연말까지 LG의 주요 거점 대형 전광판과 옥외 광고물 14개 매체에 유치 홍보 영상을 상영 중이다. 관광객이 많이 드나드는 부산 김해국제공항 입구 전광판, 김포국제공항 청사 내 전광판에 유치 홍보 영상을 내보내고 있다. 유동 인구가 많은 서울 파르나스호텔 앞 대형 옥외 광고물, 서울 잠실야구장 내 LG트윈스 전광판 등에도 상영해 엑스포 유치 분위기를 띄우고 있다.LG전자를 비롯한 계열사 제품과 서비스의 TV 광고에도 유치 응원 메시지를 담았다. LG유플러스와 LG헬로비전은 인터넷TV(IPTV)와 케이블TV 채널을 활용해 홍보 영상을 꾸준히 상영한다. 지자체와 연계한 유치 지원 기획 프로그램을 제작·방영해 ’2030 세계박람회‘에 대한 국민적인 인지도 향상에 기여한다는 계획이다.오프라인 매장도 적극 활용하고 있다. LG전자와 LG생활건강, LG유플러스는 매장 내 현수막과 배너, 홍보물을 통해 전국 매장을 찾는 고객들에게 부산 엑스포 유치 메시지를 전달할 계획이다. LG전자는 베스트샵 매장 TV 제품에도 유치 홍보 영상을 상영해 매장을 방문한 고객들에게 엑스포 유치의 중요성을 홍보한다. 부산시 2030엑스포추진본부에 따르면 세계박람회를 유치할 경우 전 세계에서 3480만 명이 부산을 찾을 것으로 예상된다. 경제 유발 효과 측면에서는 생산과 부가가치 효과가 각각 43조 원, 18조 원으로 추산된다.LG는 국제박람회기구 현지 실사의 주요 평가 항목인 개최 후보지 국민들의 인지도를 향상하고 유치 열기를 고조시키기 위해 적극적인 홍보 활동을 전개해 나가기로 했다.LG Group is stepping forward to support the bid for the World Expo 2030 Busan by gathering the resources of its affiliates. LG‘s global affiliates with global business capabilities such as LG Electronics have launched a consultative body to engage in overseas lobbying activities. LG U+ and other affiliates are showing promotional videos to self-produced contents and VOD advertisements. They continue to show the promotional videos on the electronic boards and screens at key local and overseas sites, including the Times Square in New York and offline stores.The CEOs, president-level executives and representatives of LG’s global businesses such as LG Electronics, LG Chem and LG Energy Solution, and LG‘s global affiliates that have global operations and production units are working at the frontline of the bidding activities. The executives are actively seeking to meet with leading figures when they visit foreign countries on overseas business. LG executives will also join the government-private sector joint delegation of the “Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan” to support its activities.LG Electronics promoted bidding for Busan Expo in France, where the BIE General Assembly was held last month. It showed “The One and Only Busan” promotional video on a large electronic board near the Club House of the Evian Resort Golf Club in ¤vian-les-Bains, France, where the “LPGA Amundi Evian Championship” was held on July 21~24. LG Electronics’ executives and regional representatives from Europe also participated in the events to ask foreign leaders to support bid to host the Busan Expo.Domestically, LG Electronics and other affiliates are working to secure support from major BIE member countries by inviting diplomats from their embassies in Korea to company events and exhibitions and performances. LG Group plans to include Expo promotional activities in future local and overseas events.LG continues to show promotional videos for the Busan Expo at global landmarks and populated places like airports and baseball stadiums in foreign countries.For the month of February, LG showed “The Panoramic - Haeundae” on an electronic board at Times Square in New York and Piccadilly Square in London. The work of Lee Sang-won, a media artist, illustrated Haeundae beach in Busan with traditional Korean painting ink. The video begins with a scene of ink lines being drawn across the center of Korean paper Hwaseonji and leads to the waves and beaches of Haeundae and people who enjoy them. It ends by showing the phrase “The wave from BUSAN, KOREA.”In June, LG showed a promotional video which had been shown at the presentation of candidate cities to the BIE General Assembly on the same electronic boards in New York and London. The video was also shown to the Korean people on large electronic boards at Gwanghwamun and City Hall in Seoul.The video, produced by HSAd, features beautiful landscapes of Busan, including Haeundae, Gwangan Grand Bridge, BEXCO and Gamcheon Culture Village. It features ancient relics and dynamism of Busan, the latter illustrated by e-sports competitions, international conferences, and art performances.The video was praised for vividly illustrating Busan‘s charm with six key words: ENERGY, ADVENTURE, DIVERSITY, BEAUTY, ART and YOU.LG will be showing promotional videos on the large electronic boards at its major hubs and 14 outdoor advertising media outlets from July to the end of the year. They include the electronic boards at the entrance of Gimhae International Airport in Busan and inside Gimpo International Airport terminal that are frequented by global and local tourists. LG is also boosting the public atmosphere for the Expo bid by showing promotional videos on a large outdoor advertisement board in front of Grand Intercontinental Parnas Seoul where many people move around and the LG Twins’ electronic board in Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.TV commercials for products and services of LG Electronics and other affiliates include messages of support for the Expo bid. LG U+ and LG Hello Vision have been showing promotional videos on their IPTV and cable TV channels. They also plan to produce Expo bid promotional programs in conjunction with local governments to raise public awareness of the World Expo 2030.LG Group is taking a full advantage of its offline stores. Stores of LG Electronics, LG H&H, and LG U+ plan to hang banners and provide promotional materials to customers. LG Electronics will also promote the Expo bid to customers by showing promotional videos on televisions displayed at the Best Shop stores. The World Expo 2030 Bid Promotion Headquarters of the Busan Metropolitan City says that 34.8 million people from around the world are expected to visit Busan if the city hosts the world fair. It will result in the creation of production worth 43 trillion won and 18 trillion won in values added.LG Group will engage in active promotional activities to raise people‘s awareness of the Expo and boost the fervor for hosting the World Expo 2030, which are key elements of the on-site inspection of the BIE.구특교 기자 kootg@donga.com