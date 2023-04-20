“다가올 70년, 한미동맹이 가야 할 길”

The United State, South Korea, and the Next 70 Years

한미동맹 70주년은 세계사적으로 기념비적인 일이다. 한국과 미국 두 나라는 함께함으로써 어느 때보다 강력한 국가를 구축하고 있다. 세계를 뒤바꾼 기술과 혁신을 지원했으며 세계 각지에서 소비되는 예술과 엔터테인먼트 등 교육·문화 협력에서도 놀라운 성취를 일궈냈다. 전 세계 안보를 위해서도 함께해 온 것은 물론이다. 한미동맹은 전 세계가 부러워하는 강력한 동맹이다.이제 우리는 한미동맹 70주년을 축하하면서, 동맹을 더욱 강화하고 발전시킬 것을 다시 약속해야 한다. 다가올 70년은 놀라운 성장의 가능성과 함께 중대한 과제를 드리울 것이다. 세계가 가장 우려하고 있는 과제는 바로 한국의 이웃에 있으며 한미동맹은 강력함과 결의를 유지해야 한다.다음 시대를 주도할 혁신을 위해 한미 두 나라는 인공지능과 재생에너지, 첨단 제조업에 대해 대규모 투자가 필요하다. 한국과 미국은 탄소 배출 감축에 앞장서고, 이를 위한 성공모델을 선보여야 한다. 또 글로벌 위기와 외부 의존으로부터 안전한 원자재 및 부품 공급망을 구축하기 위해 협력해야 한다. 글로벌 경제의 생명줄이 되고 있는 데이터를 보호하기 위한 역량을 구축하는 일에도 협력해야 한다.한미동맹은 다가올 70년이 갈등이 아닌 평화의 시대로 자리매김하는 데 필수적이다. 인도태평양 지역 여러 국가의 향후 행보에는 여러 불확실성이 있다. 하지만 한미는 결의를 가지고 이에 맞섬으로써 역내 안정의 축이 될 수 있다. 이를 위해선 일본 등 다른 파트너들과의 관계를 강화하고 강력한 연합 구축이 최우선 과제가 돼야 한다.한미동맹 70주년은 개인적으로도 큰 감동의 순간이다. 나는 한국계 이민자의 아들이다. 올해는 부모님이 미국으로 이주한 지 50년이 되는 해다. 그 유산은 나와 내 아이들의 피에 흐르고 있다. 나는 한국과 미국 상호 연계의 산물이며 나와 100만 명을 넘는 한국계 미국인의 삶의 이야기는 두 나라의 파트너십이 없었다면 쓰이지 않았을 것이다.잠시나마 반추해 보자. 한국과 미국, 두 국가가 기술과 안보에서 획기적인 성취를 거두고, 가장 성공적인 전략동맹으로 발돋움한 것은 양국 국민 사이에 구축된 교류 관계 덕분이다. 한미동맹의 강점은 함께 창조할 수 있는 인재를 길러내는 것이다.우리는 한미 국민의 강력한 유대 관계를 통해 새로운 세대를 육성할 수 있다. 다가올 70년, 한미 관계는 전쟁이 아닌 상호 존중과 동반 성장을 통해 발전할 것이다. 이를 위해 교육 및 문화 교류와 비즈니스 파트너십 강화 방안을 모색하길 제안한다. 이 같은 교류를 통해 우리는 함께 모여 두 나라의 풍요로움을 축하하고 서로에 대한 이해를 넓혀 더 강력한 공동체 의식을 구축할 수 있다.특히 한미 청소년 교류에 집중해야 한다. 청년 세대는 한미 상호 연계를 이끈 6·25전쟁과 냉전을 경험하지 못했다. 이들을 위해 두 국가가 서로를 끌어당기는 중력을 다시 정립해야 한다. 한미는 특별한 관계를 가지고 있지만 이를 당연시해서는 안 된다. 한국과 미국의 아들로서 한미 관계를 잇는 다리 역할을 하는 데 최선을 다하고자 한다. 그 길에 여러분과 함께하길 기대한다.The 70th anniversary of the strategicpartnership between South Korea and the United States of America is a profoundmilestone globally. Together we have built both our nations stronger than everbefore. We have helped each other innovate and create world-changingtechnology. Our cultures have collaborated and produced extraordinaryachievements in arts, entertainment, and education that are consumed in allcorners of the globe. And we have worked together to keep our nations and theworld safe. We now have a powerful relationship that is the envy of the world.But where do we go from here? As we celebrateand mark 70 years, let us recommit ourselves to push further and grow ourpartnership over the next 70 years. The next seven decades will bring extraordinarygrowth potential but also significant challenges. And once again, many of theworld’s biggest concerns are right in South Korea’s neighborhood. TheU.S.?Korea alliance must maintain its strength and resolve.Innovation will drive this next era. Yes, thatmeans that both nations need to commit to making big investments intechnologies like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and advancedmanufacturing. The U.S. and Korea can and should lead the way in decarbonizingover the next 70 years and show how this transition can happen responsibly andsuccessfully. We can also work together to take charge in building a supplychain of raw materials and components that can allow us to be resilient and tosafeguard us from dependencies and global shocks.As data further becomes the lifeblood ofglobal commerce, our nations can support each other and our partners to keep upwith our ability to secure this information. We can lead the way oncybersecurity practices and safeguarding our citizens from threats. We can worktogether to lift up cybersecurity across the Indo-Pacific region where securepractices remain a challenge to implement widely. This regional architecturefor tech and data security will help on a number of fronts and keep our nationsat the forefront of commerce and national security.Our nations will also be integral to ensuringthe next 70 years are decades of peace rather than conflict. There are a lot ofuncertainties about how different nations in the Indo-Pacific will act and whatactions they will take. But the U.S. and Korea can stand with resolve and be apillar of stability. Strengthening regional ties to Japan and other partnernations are vital to this effort and must be prioritized as a robust coalitionis critical.As we reflect on the large geostrategictectonic plates that have moved in the last 70 years, I am also movedpersonally by this milestone. I am a son of Korean immigrants. This year alsomarks about 50 years since my parents made the trip to America. My heritage runsin my blood as it does in my children. I am a product of the interconnectednessof our two nations. My story, and the story of over one million KoreanAmericans, would not have happened if not for this partnership between nations.I ask us to reflect on this for a moment.While our nations have made extraordinary achievements in technology andsecurity, what makes this strategic alliance most successful is our people andthe relationships we built between them. Our strength is our talent and what wecan create together.We can do more to foster a new generation ofstrong bonds between our citizens. Our relationship over the next 70 years willnot be born out of war but rather through mutual respect and shared growth. Iask us to look at ways to increase educational exchanges, businesspartnerships, and cultural offerings. Through these connections, we can cometogether and create greater understanding that will build a stronger sense ofcommunity and celebrate the richness of our nations.In particular I want us to focus on connectingthe youth of our nations. They did not grow up with the aftermath of the KoreanWar or Cold War driving interconnectedness. We have to re-establish the gravitythat pulls our nations together. We have a special relationship and we shouldnever take it for granted. As a son of both lands, I will do everything I canto serve as a bridge and foster deeper connection. I hope to work with many ofyou to get this done.Andy Kim, Congressman Representing New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District