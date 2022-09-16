롯데, 신재생에너지 도입 늘려 2030년까지 이산화탄소 25% 감축

롯데그룹 신동빈 회장(오른쪽 다섯번째)과 박형준 부산시장(왼쪽 다섯번째)이 7월 14일 부산 해운대에 조성된 시그니엘 부산의 조형물 벨리곰 앞에서 2030 부산세계박람회 유치를 기원하며 기념촬영을 하고 있다.



엑스포 유치에 전사적 지원 나서

롯데그룹 신동빈 회장이 6월 아일랜드 더블린에서 열린 국제소비재포럼(CGF)에 참여해 2030 부산세계박람회 유치 홍보활동을 펼쳤다.



스포츠 행사로 엑스포 유치 ’붐업‘

롯데그룹이 7월 13일 부산 사직구장에서 ‘플라이 투 월드 엑스포(FLY TO WORLD EXPO)’ 행사를 열었다. 송용덕 롯데지주 부회장, 이동우 롯데지주 부회장이 가수 비, 부산 시민대표, 롯데자이언츠 선수단과 함께 2030 부산세계박람회 유치를 기원했다.



Reduces Carbon Dioxide by 25 Percent

by increasing New and Renewable Energy



Chairman of Lotte Corporations Shin Dong-bin(right) met Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee(left), at the groundbrdaking cefemony of the Thu Theim Eco-Smart City Project in Vietnam. Chairman Shin urged him to support Busan to host the World Expo 2030.

An All-out Effort to Support

the Hosting of the Busan Expo

’Booms up‘ the Launching of the Expo

via Sporting Events



롯데는 7월 14일 신동빈 회장이 주재하는 하반기 사장단회의 ’VCM(Value Creation Meeting)‘을 처음으로 부산에서 열었다. 2030 세계박람회(엑스포)의 부산 유치를 적극적으로 지원하겠다는 취지였다. 신 회장은 계열사 사장단에 “참석자 모두가 엑스포 유치를 응원하고 노력해 달라”고 강조했다. 그는 부산시청에서 박형준 부산시장을 만나 그룹 차원에서 엑스포 유치에 협력하겠다고 밝혔다.신 회장은 올해 아일랜드부터 베트남, 미국, 독일 등 롯데의 글로벌 행보와 관련된 세계 각국을 방문하면서 부산 엑스포 유치 활동을 펼치고 있다.롯데는 부산 엑스포에 체계적인 지원을 하기 위해 롯데지주 송용덕 대표와 이동우 대표가 팀장을 맡는 전사 차원 조직 ’롯데그룹 유치지원TFT‘를 꾸렸다. TFT를 중심으로 국내외 사업 인프라와 네트워크를 동원해 엑스포 유치 활동에 나서고 있다. 식품·유통군이 국내 유치 활동을, 호텔·화학군이 해외 유치 활동을 담당하기로 했다.식품·유통군은 전국 롯데백화점, 롯데마트, 롯데리아 등의 매장에 설치된 자체 미디어를 활용해 소비자 대상으로 홍보 캠페인을 펼친다. 식품 패키지에 유치 응원 문구를 더한 제품도 내놓아 엑스포 유치 분위기를 조성한다. 호텔·화학군은 해외 표심 잡기 활동을 전개한다. 미국, 베트남 등 해외에 있는 롯데호텔과 미국, 일본, 호주 등 해외 공항 면세점을 거점으로 부산시와 엑스포 유치 준비 현황을 알린다.신 회장도 엑스포 유치를 위한 글로벌 행보에 나서고 있다. 6월 아일랜드 더블린에서 열린 CGF 글로벌 서밋(The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit)에 롯데 부스를 만들고 글로벌 소비재 기업 경영진 등에게 부산 엑스포 유치 홍보 활동을 벌였다. 이후 펩시코, P&G 등 글로벌 기업 최고경영자들과 비즈니스 미팅을 갖고 국제도시 부산에 대한 지지를 당부했다.신 회장은 9월 2일 베트남 ’투티엠 에코스마트시티 프로젝트‘ 착공식에도 참석했다. 이 자리에서 개최지 부산의 역량을 알리며 참석자들에게 지지를 당부했다. 그룹 차원에서도 행사장, 환담장, 홍보관 등 곳곳에 박람회 유치 포토월을 설치하고 홍보 영상을 상영했다. 투티엠 에코스마트시티 프로젝트는 호찌민시의 투티엠 지구 68만 ㎡ 규모 부지에 대형 복합단지를 개발하는 사업이다.더불어 롯데는 독일과 미국에서 잇달아 ’롯데-대한민국 브랜드 엑스포‘를 열고 유치 지원을 이어간다. 독일 베를린에서 9월 5일과 6일 양일간 열린 유럽 최대 가전 박람회인 ’IFA 2022‘에 처음으로 참가해 ’롯데-대한민국 브랜드 엑스포‘를 진행했다. 9월 20일부터 이틀간은 미국 뉴욕 맨해튼에서 150여 개 중소기업이 참여한 가운데 ’롯데-대한민국 브랜드 엑스포‘를 연다.엑스포 유치 분위기를 고조하기 위해서 각종 스포츠 행사도 잇달아 열고 있다. 7월 13일 부산 사직야구장에서 개최한 엑스포 유치 기원 ’플라이 투 월드 엑스포(FLY TO WORLD EXPO)‘가 대표적이다. 이날 롯데 자이언츠 선수단은 부산을 상징하는 동백 유니폼에 부산 엑스포 유치 기원 패치를 달고 출전했다. 이와 함께 팬 사인회와 유치 응원 사인볼 전달 이벤트도 진행했다. 6월에는 한국여자프로골프투어 롯데오픈의 갤러리 플라자에 부산 엑스포 포토월을 설치하고 롯데 페이스북을 통해 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS) 인증샷 이벤트를 했다.미래 신기술의 방향성을 선보일 엑스포 유치를 맞아 기술과 사회적 가치를 결합한 ESG(환경, 사회, 지배구조) 활동에도 공을 들이고 있다. 롯데케미칼은 5월 사회적 가치 실현을 위해 ’그린 프로미스 2030‘을 ESG 비전으로 재정립하고 △넷제로 △순환과 공존의 사회적 가치 창출 △그린이노베이션 등을 추진하기로 했다. 탄소중립 실천을 위해 에너지 효율 개선과 CCU(이산화탄소 포집 및 활용) 적용 확대, 수소·신재생에너지 도입 등으로 2030년에 2019년 배출량 대비 25% 저감하고 2050년에는 탄소중립을 달성할 계획이다. 또 2030년까지 재활용 플라스틱 제품 판매량을 100만 t 이상으로 늘리고 제품 원료부터 판매, 사용, 폐기 등 전 과정에서 경제, 환경, 사회 분야에 미치는 영향과 리스크를 체계적으로 관리할 방침이다.롯데지주와 롯데물산은 서울 송파구와 함께 석촌호수 수질 개선에 힘쓰고 있다. 친환경 공법을 활용한 수질 정화 작업을 통해 기초 수질을 향상시키고, 녹조 형성을 억제해 호수 탁도와 청정도를 개선하고 있다. 롯데제과 푸드사업부는 전국 영업장의 판매용 배송 차량을 2025년까지 모두 친환경 전기차로 바꾸기로 했다. 올해 수도권에 20대를 우선 도입한 후 159대를 매년 순차 도입한다. 롯데GRS도 ESG 경영 실천을 위해 친환경 유니폼을 도입했다. 롯데GRS는 롯데케미칼과 협업해 버려지는 페트병을 재활용한 유니폼을 만들었다.On July 14, Lotte Corporation held its first “Value Creation Meeting” (VCM), a meeting of company presidents presided over by Chairman of Lotte Corporation Shin Dong-bin, in Busan, in order to actively support Busan‘s bid to win the World Expo 2030. At the meeting, Chairman Shin urged that “Everyone should make an effort to support the city’s bid to host the Expo.” He met with Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon to pledge his cooperation at the corporate level to help the city host the Expo.The chairman has also visited Ireland, Vietnam, the U.S. and Germany to observe Lotte‘s performance and to conduct promotional activities supporting the hosting of the Busan Expo in each of the countries.To provide systematic support to help Busan host the Expo, Lotte Corporation has founded the corporate “Lotte Group Expo Bid Support TFT,” led by two pillars of the corporation, Song Yong-deok and Lee Dong-wook, Co-Vice Chairman and Co-CEO of Lotte Corporation respectively. The TFT (Task Force Team) will provide active support to help Busan successfully host the Expo by taking full advantage of the corporation’s business infrastructures and networks in Korea and overseas. While the corporation‘s food distribution groups will take charge of domestic promotional activities, the hotel and chemicals groups are in charge of overseas activities.The food distribution affiliates plan to launch consumer-oriented promotional campaigns by utilizing the company’s media outlets installed in Lotte Department Stores, Lotte Marts, and Lotterias nationwide. They have released food products whose package designs include messages designed to support the hosting of the Expo and to spread the exciting news. The hotel and chemicals affiliates have activated the support of overseas consumers for the hosting of the Busan Expo. Lotte Hotel chains in Vietnam and the U.S. and Lotte Airport Duty-free Shops in the U.S., Japan, and Australia will serve as venues to announce the current status of Busan City and its preparations for hosting the Expo.Chairman Shin has also actively participated in Lotte‘s global campaign to support the hosting of the Busan Expo. In June, he installed the Lotte booth at the CGF (Consumer Goods Forum) Global Summit held in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, and rolled out promotional campaigns targeting the management groups of consumer goods corporations. Chairman Shin also held business meetings with the chief executive officers of a number of multinational corporations, including PepsiCo and P&G, and urged them to support the international city of Busan.On September 2, Shin attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the ThuThiemEco-Smart City Project in Vietnam, and informed the participants of Busan’s competence as the ideal venue for the Expo, urging them to support the city‘s hosting of the event. The corporation installed photo walls and showed promotional videos in many venues where events, meetings, and promotions were held to promote the Busan Expo. ’The Thu Thiem Eco-Smart City Project‘ is a large-scale project to develop a huge commercial complex, with a surface area of 680,000m2, in the Thu Thiem district of Hoh Chi Minh City. In the same vein, Lotte Group has consecutively opened the “Lotte-South Korea Brand Expo” in Germany and the U.S. to support the hosting of the Busan Expo.Lotte Group took part in IFA 2022, the largest consumer electronics and home appliances in Europe, held in Germany for the first time on September 5 and 6, 2022, and operated the Lotte-South Korea Brand Expo. Furthermore, the corporation plans to open the Lotte-South Korea Brand Expo, in which more than 150 small and medium-sized firms in will participate, in Manhattan, New York City for two days from September 20.To amplify the exciting mood surrounding the campaign to host the Expo, Busan City Government has organized various sporting events, one of the most notable events being the “Fly to the World” Expo held at the Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on July 13. The Lotte Giants baseball team took the mound wearing camellia red uniforms emblazoned with special patches designed to support the hosting of the Busan Expo, and took part in autograph signing events for their fans. In June, Lotte installed the Busan Expo photo walls in the gallery plaza of the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) of the Korea Tour Lotte Open and staged proof-shot events on social media platforms.In preparation for South Korea to host the Expo, which will present the future direction of new technologies, Lotte Corporation has worked hard on its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) activities. In May, Lotte Chemical reorganized the “Green Promise 2030” policy in accordance with its ESG vision and pledged to practice social values emphasizing circulation, coexistence, and Net Zero, green innovation. In order to practice carbon neutrality, the company plans to reduce its carbon emissions by 25 percent (as of 2019) by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by improving energy efficiency, expanding its CCU (Carbon Capture and Utilization) applications, and introducing renewable green hydrogen energy. Moreover, by 2030, the company aims to increase recycling of its plastic products to 1 million tons, while systematically managing their effects and risks in the economic, environmental and social aspects of the entire process, from raw materials to sales and usage to disposal.Meanwhile, Lotte Holdings and Lotte Property & Development HQ have made concerted efforts to improve the water quality of Seokchon Lake together with the Songpa District Office. The two companies have improved fundamental water quality by installing water purification systems that use environmentally-friendly techniques, as well as improving water turbidity and cleanliness by controlling the formation of green algae. The food division of Lotte Confectionery has decided to change all the delivery vehicles used by its stores nationwide to environmentally-friendly electric cars by 2025. The company has already introduced the first 20 cars in the metropolitan area and will introduce another 159 cars each yearly. As for Lotte GRS, it has introduced environmentally-friendly uniforms made from recycled PET bottles in collaboration with Lotte Chemical to practice EGS management.윤다빈 기자 empty@donga.com