최태원 공동위원장 “메타버스 통해 엑스포 관련 주제로 세계인과 소통”

지난 7월 19일 2030 부산세계박람회 명예홍보대사 위촉식에 참석한 방탄소년단(BTS) 멤버들(뒷줄)과 박형준 부산시장, 한덕수 국무총리, 최태원 대한상공회의소 회장.



Co-Chair Chey “To Use Metaverse to Communicate

with People around the World on Expo”

Chey Tae-won(right), Co-chair of the Bid Committee for the Worle Expo 2030 Busan is making a heart sign of love with Jimin(left), member of the K-pop group BTS, Honorary Ambassador to the World Expo 2030 Busan.



윤석열 대통령은 7월 20일 한국을 방문한 알리 봉고 가봉공화국 대통령에게 “우리 정부는 ‘세계의 대전환, 더 나은 미래를 향한 항해’를 주제로 ‘2030 부산세계박람회’ 개최를 추진하고 있다”며 협조를 요청했다. 정부는 5월 2030 세계박람회 유치 추진을 국정과제로 채택하고, 7월에는 한덕수 국무총리와 최태원 대한상공회의소 회장을 공동위원장으로 하는 부산세계박람회유치위원회를 발족, 범정부적인 유치 활동에 총력전을 벌이고 있다. 윤 대통령이 이재용 삼성전자 부회장을 비롯해 국내 재계 총수를 대통령 특사로 파견, 해외에서 엑스포 유치 교섭 활동을 적극 지원키로 한 것도 같은 맥락이다.한 총리는 8월 유치위원회 2차 회의에서 “9월 유치계획서 제출 후 경쟁국 간 유치 경쟁이 더욱 치열해질 것”이라며 “앞으로 대외교섭을 보다 전략적으로 해야 한다”고 강조했다. 유치위는 국제박람회기구(BIE) 회원국별 상황, 수요 파악을 위한 맞춤형 대외교섭 전략을 짜고 실행하기 위해 각 분야 최고 전문가 8명을 유치사절단으로 위촉했다. 국회도 서병수 의원을 위원장으로 하는 유치지원특별위원회를 구성해 지원 활동을 펴고 있다.유치위는 한국이야말로 과학기술, 정보통신기술(ICT), 혁신, 산업뿐 아니라 한류와 같은 소프트 파워로 세계에 표준을 제시하고 강대국과 약소국의 이해를 중재하는 가교 국가라는 점을 차별화 포인트로 삼고 있다. 구체적으로 △메타버스 등을 통한 열린 엑스포 △친환경 기술을 적용하는 탄소중립 엑스포 △첨단 기술을 접목한 신기술 엑스포 △K콘텐츠를 활용한 문화 엑스포를 만들겠다는 것이다.특히 부산엑스포는 기후 변화 등 인류가 직면한 문제를 함께 고민하고, 해결하는 플랫폼으로 만들어가자는 게 최 회장의 생각이다. 인류 공동의 문제 해결을 위해서는 어느 한 국가, 한 기업이 아니라 세계인이 서로 머리를 맞대 해결책을 다 같이 풀어나가야 한다는 취지다. 이를 위해 민간위는 세계인과 소통하고 논의하기 위해 메타버스 공간에 부산엑스포 전시관을 미리 오픈할 예정이다. 최 회장은 “메타버스를 통해 기후변화 등 엑스포와 관련된 다양한 주제에 대해 다양한 국가와 사람들과 논의해 ‘부산엑스포는 이미 시작됐다’는 것을 알리도록 하겠다”고 강조했다.부산세계박람회 홍보대사인 방탄소년단(BTS)도 10월 15일 부산에서 부산엑스포 유치 기원 글로벌 콘서트를 개최하며 측면 지원에 본격 나선다. BTS는 내년 초 예정된 국제박람회기구 현지 실사와 총회 경쟁 프레젠테이션(PT)에도 참석해 힘을 보탤 전망이다.South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol informed Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who visited Korea on July 20, that “the South Korean government is pushing ahead with its bid to host the World Expo 2030 Busan under the theme of ‘Transforming Our World, Sailing Towards A Better Future” and requested his cooperation.Supported by business leaders in all sectors, the South Korean government is making an all-out effort to win the bid to host the Expo in Busan. Earlier in May, the government designated the plan to win the World Expo 2030 as a major government project. In July, the government launched the Bid Committee for the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea and appointed Prime Minister Han Deok-soo and Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chey Tae-won as the co-chairs. In the same manner, President Yoon is planning to send business leaders overseas as special envoys, including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, to promote Busan’s bid to host the world‘s biggest exhibition event.At the second meeting of the Bid Committee held in August, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo stressed, “After the submission of the bidding plan in September, competition between bidders will intensify. From now on, we must work on our negotiations more strategically.” The Bid Committee appointed the Bid Delegation, which is composed of eight leading experts in their respective fields. The eight experts will lead the way in establishing a winning strategy for the negotiations through which committee members can understand each BIE member’s situation and demands. The National Assembly also founded the Special Bid Committee led by National Assembly member Seo Byeong-soo to support the government‘s bid to win the World Expo.The Bid Committee emphasized the main points of differentiation lie in South Korea’s position at the forefront of the science technology, information communication technology, and innovation industries, as well as its soft power resulting from the “Korean Wave,” all of which can present new standards of an advanced nation that can bridge the gap between large and powerful nations and small and less powerful nations. More specifically, the World Expo 2030 Busan will be an open, expanded Expo in the metaverse, a carbon-neutral Expo operated with environmentally-friendly technologies, a high-tech Expo with cutting-edge future technologies, and a culture-savvy Expo that utilizes K-contents.Co-chair Chey suggested that the Busan Expo should be developed as a platform where all people can exchange ideas and try to resolve urgent issues, such as climate change. He pointed out that in order to resolve the common challenges facing humanity, everyone on the planet ¤ and not just one country or one corporation ¤ must put their heads together to find solutions. To realize this goal, the Bid Committee plans to open the Busan Expo Exhibition Hall in the metaverse in advance to communicate with global citizens and discuss the issue. He also emphasized, “By promoting discourse in the metaverse with people from many countries on themes related to the Expo and key issues like climate change, we can disseminate the message that the Busan Expo has already begun to the rest of the world.”The K-pop group BTS, appointed as Honorary Ambassador to the World Expo 2030 Busan, is slated to hold a global concert on a makeshift seaside stage in Busan on October 15 to support Korea‘s bid to host the Expo. BTS will also participate in the BIE’s on-site inspection and the BIE General Assembly Competitive Presentation, which is scheduled for early next year.박성원 기자 swpark@donga.com