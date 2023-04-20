“전례 없이 커진 한미 공통가치 증진과 교역 증대 필요성”

올해로 6·25전쟁 정전협정이 체결돼 한미동맹이 결성된 지 70년을 맞았다. 한미동맹은 자유와 민주주의, 인권과 법치주의라는 양국의 공통 가치를 그 근간으로 하고 있다. 지난 70년간 한미 양국은 많은 변화를 겪었지만 한미동맹은 서로에게 혜택이 되는 민주적 가치와 혁신, 기업가 정신을 바탕으로 양국의 경제를 위해 지속적으로 노력해왔다.양국이 공유하고 있는 가치는 한미동맹이 가장 오래된 경제·안보동맹으로 자리매김할 수 있었던 동력이다. 21세기 경제 현실과 북한의 도발 및 중국공산당의 악의적 영향력 확대가 자유롭고 개방된 인도태평양을 위협하는 상황에서 한미 양국이 공통의 가치를 증진시키고 교역 파트너십을 강화하는 것이 그 어느 때보다 중요해지고 있다.억압이 아닌 자유에 기초한 국제질서를 유지하고, 한미가 공유한 공통의 가치가 승리하기 위해선 같은 생각을 가진 파트너들 간 자유무역 강화가 반드시 필요하다.한국은 6·25전쟁의 폐허를 딛고 미국의 최대 교역 파트너 중 하나로 발돋움했다. 또 자유롭고 개방된 인도태평양을 증진시키는 데 가장 귀중한 동맹국이 됐다. 지난해 발효 10년을 맞은 한미 자유무역협정(FTA)은 무역협정의 세계적인 표준으로 자리매김하며 한미 경제동반자 관계를 크게 강화해왔다. 하지만 10년이 흐른 지금 한미 FTA는 달라진 경제 환경과 글로벌 경제의 상호 연계성을 반영해 발전될 여지가 있다.나는 공정하고 상호이익이 되는 한미 경제협력을 더욱 강화할 수 있는 방안을 끊임없이 모색하고 있다. 한국 기업들은 중국이 미국의 반도체, 전기차, 의료 및 다른 핵심 기술 분야의 공급망을 통제하지 못하도록 하는 데 의심할 여지없이 중요한 역할을 하고 있다.미국과 한국은 서로를 강력한 파트너로 대우해야 한다. 그리고 한미 FTA를 통해 양국 모두에 이익이 되는 한미 경제관계를 확대해야 한다. 자유무역 강화부터 자유와 안보에 대한 지원까지 모든 영역에서 동맹관계가 그 잠재력을 충분히 활용할 때 한미동맹은 가장 강력한 동맹이 될 수 있다.나는 미국 의회에 진출한 최초의 한국계 여성 의원 중 한 명이자 인도태평양소위원회 위원장으로 선출된 한국계 이민자로서 우리 두 나라의 긴밀한 관계에 특별한 자부심을 갖고 있다. 앞으로도 한미동맹과 양국 간 교역 관계를 강화하기 위해 끊임없이 노력하고자 한다.한미동맹 70주년을 맞아 이 중요한 동반자 관계에 대한 우리의 의지를 재확인하자. 한미동맹이 공유된 역사와 공동 비전을 바탕으로 지속적으로 번창할 뿐만 아니라 인도태평양과 전 세계의 평화와 번영, 안보를 진전시키는 데 핵심적인 역할을 할 것이라고 확신한다.This year marks 70 yearssince the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement in theaftermath of the Korean War, creating the alliance between the UnitedStates and the Republic of Korea.The US-ROK alliance is based on our sharedvalues of freedom and democracy, human rights and the rule oflaw. While much has changed over the past 70 years in both countries, theUS-ROK alliance has remained committed to democraticvalues, innovation and entrepreneurship to each country’s economies.Our shared values are why the US-ROK alliance hasbecome one of the longest economic and security alliances. In today’s 21stcentury economy, and as we see growing aggression from NorthKorea and malign influence from the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) threaten a free and open Indo-Pacific, the need topromote our shared values and strengthen our trade partnership ismore important than ever.Strengthening free trade with our like-minded partnersis essential for our shared values to prevail and to maintain a worldbased on freedom instead of suppression.South Korea emerged from devastation in the aftermathof the Korean War to becoming one of the U.S.’s largest trading partnersand an invaluable ally in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. TheUnited States-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS FTA), now ten years old, markedthe “gold standard” for trade agreements globally and has greatly strengthenedour bilateral economic partnership over the past decade. One decade later, thisagreement has room for improvement and should reflect our changing economiesand interconnected world.I am constantly looking for ways to further enhancethe US-ROK economic partnership that is fair and mutually beneficial. Koreancompanies are undoubtedly an important part of ensuring the CCP does notcontrol our semiconductor, electric vehicle, healthcare, and other criticaltechnology supply chains.The United States and South Korea should treat eachother as the strong partners they are and leverage the FTA to expand ourrelationship and benefit both of our countries. The alliance is at itsstrongest when it is fully leveraged in all areas, from strengthening freetrade to supporting freedom and security.As an immigrant from South Korea, one of the firstKorean American women elected to the United States Congressand Chairwoman of the Indo-Pacific Subcommittee, I am especiallyproud of the close ties between our two countries. I will continue workingtirelessly to strengthen our alliance and traderelationship.Let us mark the 70th Anniversaryof the US-ROK Alliance by reaffirming our commitment to this vital partnership.I am confident that, with our shared history and common vision, the US-ROKalliance will continue to thrive and play a critical role in advancing peace,prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.