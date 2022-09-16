삼성, 탄소저감-자원순환 첨단기술로 생태계 복원에 기여

이재용 삼성전자 부회장은 중남미 출장 일정 중 부산엑스포 유치 지원을 요청하기 위해 안드레스 마누엘 로페스 오브라도르 멕시코 대통령을 만났다.



임직원 세계 돌며 유치 홍보

이재용 삼성전자 부회장은 중남미 출장 일정 중 부산엑스포 유치 지원을 요청하기 위해 파나마의 라우렌티노 코르티소 대통령을 만났다.

해외 곳곳 옥외광고 홍보도

삼성전자는 전 세계 반도체 업계 최초로 전 사업장에 대해 영국 카본트러스트의 ‘탄소·물·폐기물 저감’인증을 받았다. 삼성전자 평택캠퍼스 전경. 삼성전자 제공

친환경 기술로 엑스포 유치 역량 높여

삼성전자는 전 세계 반도체 업계 최초로 전 사업장에 대해 영국 카본트러스트의 ‘탄소·물·폐기물 저감’인증을 받았다. 태양광 패널을 설치한 기흥캠퍼스 주차타워. 삼성전자 제공



Contributes to Restoration of Ecosystem

with Advanced Eco-Friendly Technology



Outdoor Advertising to support the World Expo 2030 Busan in Nausori International Airport, Fiji, installed by Samsung Electropnics.



Executives Actively Promote South Korea



Outdoor Advertising and Promotions

Environmentally-Friendly Technologies Increase Competence

삼성은 삼성전자와 계열사 임직원의 글로벌 역량을 총동원해 ’2030 부산세계박람회‘ 유치 활동에 나서고 있다. 부산엑스포 유치를 위해 대한민국 대표 기업으로서 솔선수범한다는 자세로 총력전을 펼친다는 계획이다.삼성전자는 주요 경영진을 주축으로 세계박람회기구(BIE) 회원국 관계자들을 직접 만나 유치 활동을 지원하고 있다. 한종희 삼성전자 디바이스경험(DX)부문장(부회장)은 최근 스웨덴, 남아프리카공화국 등을 잇따라 방문해 현지 사업을 점검하고 정부 관계자들을 만나 부산엑스포 지지를 요청했다.8월 15일엔 스웨덴 스톡홀름에서 안나 할베리 통상장관을 접견해 스웨덴 정부의 주요 관심사인 ’순환 경제‘와 ’녹색 전환‘에 대해 논의했다. 같은 달 11일에는 남아프리카공화국 프리토리아에서 이브라힘 파텔 통상산업부 장관과 날레디 판도르 국제협력부 장관을 만났다.노태문 모바일경험(MX)사업부장(사장)은 8월 5일 베트남 하노이에서 팜 민 찐 베트남 총리를 접견해 부산엑스포 지지를 요청했다. 16일에는 파나마 파나마시티에서 삼성전자 청소년 기술교육 프로그램인 ’삼성이노베이션캠퍼스‘ 행사에 참석해 야스민 콜론 데 코르티소 영부인, 페데리코 알파로 보이드 통상산업부 장관을 접견했다.이재승 생활가전사업부장(사장)은 엘살바도르, 코스타리카, 도미니카공화국 등 중남미 3개국을 방문해 현지 사업 현황을 점검하고 각국 관계자를 만나 부산엑스포 유치 지지를 요청했다. 이인용 CR담당 사장은 8월 19일 동티모르 딜리에서 조제 하무스 오르타 동티모르 대통령과 타우르 마탄 루아크 총리를 만나 삼성전자의 혁신 기술 사례와 사회공헌 활동을 설명하고 부산엑스포 협력을 요청했다.국가 간 주요 행사에 맞춰 부산엑스포 유치 활동을 알리기도 했다. 박학규 경영지원실장(사장)은 7월 피지 수바에서 열린 ’태평양도서국포럼(PIF) 정상회의‘를 맞아 현지에서 참가국 관계자들과 면담하고 삼성전자의 혁신 기술 사례와 사회공헌 활동을 설명하며 태평양 도서국들의 부산엑스포 유치 협력을 당부했다.삼성전자는 이와 함께 해외 주요 장소에 부산엑스포 유치 홍보 광고를 진행해 왔다. 7월 피지 PIF 정상회의 때에는 피지 시내와 주요 공항에서 부산엑스포 유치를 응원하는 옥외광고를 상영했다. 동티모르의 수도 딜리, 남아프리카공화국의 요하네스버그, 센추리온 등 주요 도시에서도 옥외 광고를 하고 있다.7월 캄보디아(15¤16일), 라오스(9¤10일)에서 열린 한국대사관 주최 태권도대회에서도 부산엑스포 유치를 기원하는 홍보 활동을 했다. 삼성전자는 대회장에 부산엑스포를 알리는 광고물을 설치하고 안내 책자를 비치해 참가자들에게 부산엑스포를 소개했다. 대회 현장에서 삼성 스마트폰과 TV 등 제품 체험존을 운영하고 부산엑스포 홍보 영상을 상영했다.국내에서 홍보 활동도 다양하게 진행됐다. 엑스포 개최 후보 도시인 부산 지역에 이어 전국으로 범위를 넓혀 매장 안팎 전시물과 사이니지 영상 등을 통해 부산엑스포 유치 응원 광고를 선보이고 있다. 스마트싱스(SmartThings) TV 광고, 삼성 제품 신문 광고 등에서 유치 응원의 뜻을 이어가고 있고, 새 제품이나 서비스를 선보일 때 광고에 엑스포 응원 문구를 함께 넣어 홍보 활동을 지원한다는 방침이다.삼성전자는 탄소 저감과 자원 순환, 생태 복원 등의 활동을 통해 환경을 보호하고 △인권과 다양성 존중 △미래세대 교육 △기술 혁신을 통한 포용적인 사회를 만들며 한국의 엑스포 유치 역량을 세계에 알리고 있다.기후변화 대응을 위해 △온실가스 감축 △재생에너지 확대 △제품 에너지 효율 향상에 힘쓰고 있다. 제조 공정에서의 온실가스 저감을 위해 공정 가스 처리, 에너지 절감에 힘 쏟고 있다. 제조 공정의 효율성을 높이고 제조 설비 에너지를 절감해 온실가스 배출량 증가를 최소화하는 것이다.제조공정 에너지 절감을 위해 인프라 설비에 사물인터넷(IoT) 기술을 적용했다. IoT, 인공지능(AI) 기반 공조 솔루션으로 에너지 사용량을 모니터링하고 효율적인 운전 제어를 구현해 연평균 11¤13% 에너지를 절감했다. 반도체 제조 공정의 전력 사용량을 절감하기 위해 △공정 개선 △과사용 전력 운전 최적화를 통한 메인 설비 테스트 시간 단축 △부대설비 운전 온도 조건 개선 △고효율 설비 및 습식 스크러버(유해가스 정화장치) 중성화 등을 적용했다.삼성전자는 올해 내놓은 휴대전화 등 주요 제품에 폐어망을 재활용한 소재를 사용하고 있다. 이를 통해 연내에 바다에 버려진 폐어망 50t을 수거해 재활용함으로써 해양 플라스틱이 끼치는 바다 생태계 위협을 줄이는 데 기여할 방침이다.Samsung Group, led by globally well-connected executives of Samsung Electronics and affiliated companies, is making concerted efforts to help Busan win the bid to host the World Expo 2030 Busan. As South Korea‘s representative corporation, Samsung aims to take the lead in supporting the Korean government’s endeavors.The leading management groups of Samsung Electronics are meeting with BIE members to actively support Busan in its attempt to win the bid. Han Jong-hee, vice chairman of the Device Experience (DX) Division, recently visited Sweden and South Africa to inspect local businesses, and met with government leaders to seek their support for the World Expo 2030 Busan.On August 15, Mr. Han held an official meeting with Anna Hallberg, Minister of Foreign Trade in Stockholm, to discuss the “circular economy” and the “Green Transition,” which are policies Sweden is actively pursuing. On the 11th of the same month, Mr. Han traveled to Pretoria, one of South Africa‘s three capitals, where he met with Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, and Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.Roh Tae-moon, President and Head of the Mobile Experience (MX) Division, met with Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, in Hanoi on August 5 to seek his support for the Busan Expo. On August 16, Mr. Roh attended an event of the Samsung Innovation Campus, education program of Samsung Electronics for youth, in Panama City, Panama and met with First Lady Yazmin Colon de Cortizo and Federico Alfaro Boyd, the Minister of Commerce and Industries.Lee Jae-seung, who heads the Digital Appliances Division, visited three countries in Central America and South America, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic, to inspect businesses on-site and meet with business leaders to help support Busan’s successful bid to host the Expo. Rhee In-yong, President of the Corporate Communication (CR) Team, met with President of East Timor Jose Ramos-Hort and Prime Minister Jose Taur Matan Ruak to explain examples of Samsung Electronics‘ innovative technologies and social contribution activities and to seek support for Busan to host the Expo.Samsung executives also rolled out promotional campaigns in time for major national events. Arriving in time for the July Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) held in Suva, the capital of Fiji, Park Hark-kyu, President and CFO of Samsung Electronics, met with the participants to explain Samsung Electronics’ innovative technologies and social contribution activities and to seek their support for the Busan Expo.Samsung Electronics has also rolled out advertising and promotion campaigns in major locations overseas. During the PIF in July held in Fiji, it installed outdoor advertising in city centers and major airports to support the World Expo 2030 Busan. The company also installed outdoor advertising in major cities, including Dili, the capital of East Timor, and Johannesburg and Centurion, South Africa.In July at the Taekwondo Championships hosted by the Korean Embassy in Cambodia (15~16) and Laos (9~10), Samsung Electronics organized promotional activities to support Busan‘s bid to host the Busan Expo. At the venue, Samsung Electronics installed advertisements to publicize the Busan Expo and promotional booklets for the participants, operated the Samsung Zone to allow visitors to experience Samsung smartphones and TVs, and screened promotional films about the Busan Expo.Samsung Electronics also launched a promotional campaign in South Korea via advertising displays for indoor and outdoor stores and signage videos to support Busan’s bid to win the expo. The campaign started with Busan, the Expo venue, followed by the rest of the country, featuring Samsung‘s support for the Busan Expo through SmartThings ads on TV and Samsung products in newspaper ads. When Samsung Electronics introduced new products or services, the company added special phrases to support the World Expo 2030 Busan.Samsung Electronics aims to disseminate the South Korea’s competence in hosting the Busan Expo through the company‘s messages to the world, as Samsung seeks to protect the environment through its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, circulate resources, restore the ecosystem, and help to build a more inclusive society by respecting human rights and diversity and providing education for future generations as well as technological innovations.Responding to climate change, Samsung is also dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, expanding renewable energy, and increasing product energy efficiency. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the manufacturing process, the company has made an effort to reduce consumption of process gas and energy in all its business processes. This will increase the efficiency of its manufacturing processes while decreasing the energy used by its machinery and facilities, thereby minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.Samsung Electronics has also applied IoT (Internet-of-Things) technology to its infrastructure facilities to reduce the energy consumption of its manufacturing processes. IoT and AI-based mutual-assistance solutions can monitor energy usage and implement efficient controls, reducing energy consumption by 11~13 percent per year on average. Samsung Electronics shortened the testing time required for its main facilities by improving the process and optimizing excess electric power to reduce the electricity consumption of the semiconductor manufacturing process. The company has improved the temperature controls used in subsidiary facilities, applied high-efficiency facilities, and neutralized wet scrubbers (a device that purifies toxic gas).Samsung Electronics uses recycled materials, such as discarded fishing nets, in the manufacturing of its major products, including mobile phones. The company has so far recovered 50 tons of discarded fishing nets from the ocean and recycled them, thereby reducing the environmental threat to the marine ecosystem.송충현 기자 balgun@donga.com