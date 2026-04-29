Security concerns rise after Washington shooting

A shooting targeting senior officials in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump broke out around 8:30 p.m. on April 25 local time at a Hilton hotel in Washington, where the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was taking place.The event drew a large number of top U.S. officials, including President Trump; Vice President and Senate President J. D. Vance, second in the line of succession; House Speaker Mike Johnson, third; Secretary of State Marco Rubio, fifth; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, sixth; and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, seventh.Nearly all key officials were present, except Senate President pro tempore Chuck Grassley, fourth in line, who was recovering at his home in Iowa after gallstone surgery.President Trump and Cabinet members were safely evacuated. Still, criticism has mounted over what many see as a lapse in security. Despite the concentration of senior officials, the event was not designated a National Special Security Event, meaning it was subject to less stringent protections.According to Newsweek, Republican Rep. Michael McCaul warned that “if an explosive device had gone off, the president, vice president and House speaker could all have been killed,” highlighting the potential scale of the risk. The issue has gained further attention after it emerged that no designated survivor had been assigned, a safeguard meant to ensure continuity of government.● Designated survivor and continuity of governmentAccording to the National Constitution Center, the United States has followed the practice of naming a designated survivor for the State of the Union address since 1984. While not required by law, the role is intended to prevent any break in government operations.The practice is rooted in the risk that top officials from all three branches may gather in one place during major events such as inaugurations or State of the Union addresses, making them potential targets for attacks.Typically, the White House chief of staff selects a Cabinet member to serve as designated survivor and places that official at a secure, undisclosed location away from the main venue. The former Soviet Union is also believed to have operated a similar system in secret beginning in the 1950s in preparation for nuclear conflict.Since the founding of the United States, there have been nine instances in which a president was unable to continue in office. Eight died in office, while former President Richard Nixon resigned. In each case, the vice president assumed the presidency.White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on the 27th that no designated survivor had been appointed ahead of the WHCA dinner. She said the idea had been discussed but deemed unnecessary because several officials in the line of succession were absent for personal reasons.That explanation has drawn skepticism. The system exists to ensure that presidential succession, military command and nuclear authority remain intact even in the event of a catastrophic, simultaneous attack on national leadership.Even if some senior officials were not present, as Leavitt suggested, critics say it was still a significant oversight not to have a preselected successor while the top three officials in the line of succession were gathered in one place.● White House to review presidential security measuresThe incident has raised fresh questions about how the president and senior leadership are protected, prompting what appears to be a broader review inside the White House.The Washington Post reported on the 27th that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles plans to convene senior officials from the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security to review the response and consider additional safeguards.The review comes as the United States prepares for a series of major events marking the 250th anniversary of its founding, many of which President Trump is expected to attend. In Washington, large gatherings such as an auto race and a UFC mixed martial arts event are expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators.White House officials told the Post that Wiles is expected to examine further steps to ensure the president’s safety at such large-scale events.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com