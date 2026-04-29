Lawmakers resign, triggering 14 by-elections

Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties running in the June 3 local elections will resign their seats en masse on April 29, triggering a slate of parliamentary by-elections nationwide.The move sets up contests in 14 constituencies to be held alongside elections for 16 metropolitan and provincial governors, effectively turning the vote into what political observers describe as a mini general election.From the Democratic Party of Korea, eight incumbent lawmakers planning to run in local races are expected to step down. They include Rep. Choo Mi-ae, the party’s candidate for Gyeonggi governor; Rep. Park Chan-dae for Incheon mayor; Rep. Jeon Jae-soo for Busan mayor; Rep. Kim Sang-wook for Ulsan mayor; Rep. Min Hyung-bae for the proposed Gwangju-Jeonnam integrated metropolitan mayor; Rep. Lee Won-taek for North Jeolla governor; Rep. Park Soo-hyun for South Chungcheong governor; and Rep. Wi Sung-gon for Jeju governor.From the People Power Party, Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, who is running for Daegu mayor, will also step down the same day.Although the legal deadline to vacate seats is May 4, vacancies must occur by April 30 for by-elections to be held alongside the local polls. A People Power Party official said the earlier resignations are intended to ensure all procedures, including approval by the National Assembly speaker, are completed in time.By-elections will therefore be held in 14 districts across the country. With several heavyweight figures entering the races, analysts say the outcome could reshape the political landscape.In Pyeongtaek-eul in Gyeonggi Province, a five-way race is expected among Cho Kuk, leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party; former lawmaker Kim Yong-nam running for the Democratic Party; former lawmaker Yoo Eui-dong of the People Power Party; Kim Jae-yeon, standing representative of the Progressive Party; and Hwang Kyo-ahn, head of the Liberty and Innovation Party.In Busan’s Buk-gap district, a three-way contest is shaping up among former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, who was expelled from the party; Ha Jung-woo, a former senior presidential secretary for AI strategy running for the Democratic Party; and former Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min-sik representing the People Power Party.A People Power Party lawmaker from the Yeongnam region said that if Han wins a seat, pressure within the party to readmit him would likely grow, potentially positioning him as a future leadership contender and weakening party leader Jang Dong-hyuk.Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, seen as a potential challenger to party leader Chung Cheong-rae at the party’s August convention, is set to run in Incheon’s Yeonsu-gap district. Key pro-Lee Jae-myung figures, including former presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun and party spokesperson Kim Nam-kuk, have been nominated in Gyeyang-eul in Incheon and Ansan-gap in Gyeonggi Province, respectively.On the People Power Party side, former presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk is being mentioned as a potential candidate in Gongju-Buyeo-Cheongyang. In Daegu’s Dalseong district, former Korea Communications Commission chair Lee Jin-sook, who was eliminated in the mayoral primary, is also seen as a possible contender.Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com