Lawmakers resign, triggering 14 by-elections

Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties running in the June 3 local elections will resign their seats en masse on April 29, triggering a slate of parliamentary by-elections nationwide.
The move sets up contests in 14 constituencies to be held alongside elections for 16 metropolitan and provincial governors, effectively turning the vote into what political observers describe as a mini general election.
From the Democratic Party of Korea, eight incumbent lawmakers planning to run in local races are expected to step down. They include Rep. Choo Mi-ae, the party’s candidate for Gyeonggi governor; Rep. Park Chan-dae for Incheon mayor; Rep. Jeon Jae-soo for Busan mayor; Rep. Kim Sang-wook for Ulsan mayor; Rep. Min Hyung-bae for the proposed Gwangju-Jeonnam integrated metropolitan mayor; Rep. Lee Won-taek for North Jeolla governor; Rep. Park Soo-hyun for South Chungcheong governor; and Rep. Wi Sung-gon for Jeju governor.
From the People Power Party, Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, who is running for Daegu mayor, will also step down the same day.
Although the legal deadline to vacate seats is May 4, vacancies must occur by April 30 for by-elections to be held alongside the local polls. A People Power Party official said the earlier resignations are intended to ensure all procedures, including approval by the National Assembly speaker, are completed in time.
By-elections will therefore be held in 14 districts across the country. With several heavyweight figures entering the races, analysts say the outcome could reshape the political landscape.
In Pyeongtaek-eul in Gyeonggi Province, a five-way race is expected among Cho Kuk, leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party; former lawmaker Kim Yong-nam running for the Democratic Party; former lawmaker Yoo Eui-dong of the People Power Party; Kim Jae-yeon, standing representative of the Progressive Party; and Hwang Kyo-ahn, head of the Liberty and Innovation Party.
In Busan’s Buk-gap district, a three-way contest is shaping up among former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, who was expelled from the party; Ha Jung-woo, a former senior presidential secretary for AI strategy running for the Democratic Party; and former Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min-sik representing the People Power Party.
A People Power Party lawmaker from the Yeongnam region said that if Han wins a seat, pressure within the party to readmit him would likely grow, potentially positioning him as a future leadership contender and weakening party leader Jang Dong-hyuk.
Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, seen as a potential challenger to party leader Chung Cheong-rae at the party’s August convention, is set to run in Incheon’s Yeonsu-gap district. Key pro-Lee Jae-myung figures, including former presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun and party spokesperson Kim Nam-kuk, have been nominated in Gyeyang-eul in Incheon and Ansan-gap in Gyeonggi Province, respectively.
On the People Power Party side, former presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk is being mentioned as a potential candidate in Gongju-Buyeo-Cheongyang. In Daegu’s Dalseong district, former Korea Communications Commission chair Lee Jin-sook, who was eliminated in the mayoral primary, is also seen as a possible contender.
Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com