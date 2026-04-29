Horror hit draws crowds to real-life setting

“You can’t make it out alive.”That warning looms over Salmokji, the reservoir at the center of the horror film Salmokji. When producer Su-in, played by Kim Hye-yoon, returns with her crew to reshoot footage, they encounter a series of unsettling incidents that seem to bear it out.A road-view camera captures a strange figure. A stone skimmed across the water arcs back toward its starting point. A motion detector used for night filming picks up an unknown presence. A navigation system malfunctions, sending a vehicle off course and into the reservoir. Even attempts to leave the area fail, with the crew circling back to the same spot.As word spread that the film was unusually frightening, Salmokji began to draw attention beyond theaters. The real reservoir in Yesan, South Chungcheong Province, has since attracted visitors, with cars lining the area and tents set up nearby. A sign reading “Road to Salmokji” has even appeared. A place portrayed as impossible to escape has become an unlikely destination.The film has surpassed 1.6 million admissions, a rare result for a horror release. Its use of a location-based urban legend as the central premise has drawn comparisons to Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, which achieved similar success.What gives Salmokji its impact is how it channels fear through familiar technology. Tools meant to guide and reassure instead deepen uncertainty. A navigation system leads toward danger. Cameras capture what cannot be explained.As these signs repeat, trust begins to break down, not only in the place but in perception itself. The film suggests that what unsettles viewers most is not just the supernatural, but the loss of certainty.