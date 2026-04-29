Civil pension losses intensify reform pressure

South Korea used roughly 9 trillion won in taxpayer funds last year to plug losses in the civil service pension system, as benefit payments continued to far exceed contributions from active members.The government had earmarked 9.4 trillion won in the 2024 budget to cover the shortfall. With overall fiscal spending on the rise, pressure is building to overhaul a system increasingly viewed as a structural drain on public finances.The civil service pension has run a deficit since 1993 and has remained structurally unbalanced for more than 30 years. While the number of contributors roughly doubled between 1982 and 2024, the number of beneficiaries surged about 186-fold over the same period. Recipients now account for 53.8 percent of contributors, a shift that has sharply widened the gap between inflows and payouts.The government has stepped in annually since 2001 to make up the difference. According to the National Assembly Budget Office, state subsidies totaled 7.47 trillion won based on 2024 settlement figures.Reform efforts have surfaced repeatedly but delivered only limited results. As beneficiary numbers climbed rapidly in the 1990s, the government implemented four major rounds of reform in 1995, 2000, 2009 and 2015. During the most recent overhaul under former President Park Geun-hye, a broad consultative body was formed to pursue structural changes, including possible integration with the national pension system. However, no final agreement was reached, and the issue was left to the National Assembly. The outcome was confined to parametric adjustments that required higher contributions and reduced benefits.Those measures slowed the pace of deterioration but did not resolve the underlying imbalance. Data from the National Assembly Research Service show that the share of government subsidies in total pension revenue rose from 28 percent in 2015 to 34 percent in 2024.The fiscal outlook is expected to worsen further. As the number of beneficiaries increases and benefit levels rise, both the deficit and the government’s burden are projected to grow. The International Monetary Fund forecasts that South Korea will see the fastest increase in pension spending among G20 economies between 2025 and 2030.Critics say it is difficult to justify the National Assembly’s pension reform committee focusing solely on the national pension while leaving the civil service system largely untouched.They argue that a broader social consensus body is needed to pursue structural reforms, including possible integration with other occupational pension systems such as those for private school teachers and military personnel, as well as the introduction of automatic stabilizers to contain deficits.Reform will be politically difficult, but further delay risks deepening fiscal strain and shifting a heavier burden onto future generations.